PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
Since 1964 our lowest ever League finish is 8th. That has happened on three occasions, two of them under FSG. So it has been pretty mixed. The change in our fortunes has been down to the arrival of Klopp for me.

Yep, under FSG.

I will take mixed, if it means the sort of success we have seen over the past few seasons. Its football, there are peaks and troughs, just got to deal with it and love the good times and support during the bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm
So you are saying NO to the question of whether we have improved under FSG?
Is that a trick question? i.e. if I say yes, will you then continue with, "so you are saying YES to the question of whether we have improved under FSG"? haha

Anyway, luckily I've played enough Call of Duty to evade trickshots, so, what I am saying is that FSG's role in our improvement (which happened from 2015-2020) is minimal. I think we have improved under Klopp and Edwards as they are the main catalyst for our success, say 90% - 95%.

Main stuff FSG have done in that period is geared towards "increase value of asset through a least amount of investment, so as to result in maximum ROI". Things like new training ground, new stand, (bought using the club money btw), all increases the future value of their asset, which enables them to get a higher ROI when they eventually sell.

While this "increase value of asset through minimal investment goal", overlaps with our improvement in the timeline of 2015-2020, ultimately it doesn't really overlap with continued success at the top, as we have seen this season. So would be interesting to see if they will tweak their goal/mindset based off feedback from this season.

I think one of the things that would result in a change from them would be if they identify continued success of a football club to be important to asset value increase, and prioritize it over stuff like minimal investment, based off the feedback that their minimal investment resulted in depreciation of asset and decrease in revenue. Of course this is just hypothesis.

Anyway this is all just what I think, could be wrong.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
Is that a trick question? i.e. if I say yes, will you then continue with, "so you are saying YES to the question of whether we have improved under FSG"? haha

Anyway, luckily I've played enough Call of Duty to evade trickshots, so, what I am saying is that FSG's role in our improvement (which happened from 2015-2020) is minimal. I think we have improved under Klopp and Edwards as they are the main catalyst for our success, say 90% - 95%.

Main stuff FSG have done in that period is geared towards "increase value of asset through a least amount of investment, so as to result in maximum ROI". Things like new training ground, new stand, (bought using the club money btw), all increases the future value of their asset, which enables them to get a higher ROI when they eventually sell.

While this "increase value of asset through minimal investment goal", overlaps with our improvement in the timeline of 2015-2020, ultimately it doesn't really overlap with continued success at the top, as we have seen this season. So would be interesting to see if they will tweak their goal/mindset based off feedback from this season.

I think one of the things that would result in a change from them would be if they identify continued success of a football club to be important to asset value increase, and prioritize it over stuff like minimal investment, based off the feedback that their minimal investment resulted in depreciation of asset and decrease in revenue. Of course this is just hypothesis.

Anyway this is all just what I think, could be wrong.


No, not a trick question. Of course nothing is perfect, it never is and the points you make about improving the asset value at the same time as improving the fortunes of our wonderful club can only be a good thing surely. Anyway, I have said enough on this. Just praying for our fortunes to turn in this fucked up season, starting with getting through the Champions league quarter finals.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
A different sport of course but Red Sox have come bottom of their division several times in the last 10 years along with winning World Series. They've been extremely up and down, even by the standards of American sports.

In fairness, I'd take 1st, 8th, 1st, 8th everyday of the week over 4th, 4th, 4th 4th.

Doesn't even need saying, but next season is massive now. Need to prove this was just the breather/hangover from 3 years on the ragged-edge.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Ok, tweak it according to feedback. For example, instead of the "we want the club to be 100% self-sustainable at all times", maybe input feedback elements, and tweak it to be "our goal is for the club to be self-sustainable, but allowing for investment under extraordinary circumstances and to strengthen at the top."

Based on feedback this season that not strengthening at the top harms the long term potential value of the asset, and that not recognizing extraordinary circumstances results in a decrease in revenue the following season.

But it's worked for them so far hasn't it?So they won't change

Without those injuries this season, we finish in the top 4 easily and probably challenge for the league again

Nobody not even Klopp & Edwards would of foreseen that happening otherwise they wouldn't of sold Lovren, or they would of prioritised a CB in the summer over Jota, Thiago or Tsimikas

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
Since 1964 our lowest ever League finish is 8th. That has happened on three occasions, two of them under FSG. So it has been pretty mixed. The change in our fortunes has been down to the arrival of Klopp for me.

Give it few months and theyll have that record comfortably to themselves  8)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
Since 1964 our lowest ever League finish is 8th. That has happened on three occasions, two of them under FSG. So it has been pretty mixed. The change in our fortunes has been down to the arrival of Klopp for me.

Fucking hell we are beating that and then some this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm
No, not a trick question. Of course nothing is perfect, it never is and the points you make about improving the asset value at the same time as improving the fortunes of our wonderful club can only be a good thing surely. Anyway, I have said enough on this. Just praying for our fortunes to turn in this fucked up season, starting with getting through the Champions league quarter finals.
Yep deffo, looking forward to the champions league, especially since I reckon Klopp has increased priority on that based on team selection against Fulham. Also I think that having rested a few of our creative players, i.e. Thiago, Mane, TAA, should result in us being fresh for the Leipzig game, and performing well. Reckon we should go through, hopefully.

I think if we adjusted ourselves tactically (esp in defence), combined with abit of Eidur Gudjonseen 90th minute 2005 type of luck, we could advance to the latter stages of the champions league. Maybe even win the thing if we do the tactical adjustments + luck thing well.

We still have decent amount of quality to get to the semi finals at least I think. Also the players play in the league like they have nothing to look forward to, so maybe the cl would provide something for them to look forward to, as well as us of course.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
Since 1964 our lowest ever League finish is 8th. That has happened on three occasions, two of them under FSG. So it has been pretty mixed. The change in our fortunes has been down to the arrival of Klopp for me.

Nobody is going to deny that Klopp has made a massive difference, but to completely dismiss the work FSG have done and say "oh its all klopp and edwards" is just stupid, Without the whole club from top to bottom putting the effort  there would be no success

Also they've built us a new training ground so we should have more youth players coming through to either go into the first team or be sold so we can invest in the first team (Real Madrid have done this very well recently)
And they've expanded Anfield and due to expand it even more



Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
Fucking hell we are beating that and then some this season.

We broke pretty much all our good records last season, we'll break most of the bad ones this season. Ironically we broke our club record for unbeaten home league games this season and had our record top flight away league win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm
But it's worked for them so far hasn't it?So they won't change

Without those injuries this season, we finish in the top 4 easily and probably challenge for the league again

Nobody not even Klopp & Edwards would of foreseen that happening otherwise they wouldn't of sold Lovren, or they would of prioritised a CB in the summer over Jota, Thiago or Tsimikas
Hmm, that's true. I guess it will depend on when they do their end of season causal analysis, the amount of weight they give to "unlucky injuries", vs the amount of weight they give to "underinvestment".

Like if we look deeper, a few of the injuries were due to overplaying of the regular team (Fabinho, Hendo, Mane etc), which was due to underinvestment in the squad.

Some other injuries were due to having injury prone players (Matip, Gomez, Keita), which I guess could turn out both ways, in which they could point the fingers at recruitment and be like, well it's your fault for recruiting injury prone players, or they could look towards the future and recognize that we need to invest in fit reliable players.

And then lastly there is the bad luck injuries, like Van Dijk, Thiago, Jota. Of which are outliers.
 
Depends how deep they look I guess, and what they put weight on based on their interpretation. If they put weight on "outliers phenomenon", then we probably won't have much change. If they put weight on the other factors mentioned (linked to investment), there might be some change. So would be interesting to see how the summer pans out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm
Nobody is going to deny that Klopp has made a massive difference, but to completely dismiss the work FSG have done and say "oh its all klopp and edwards" is just stupid, Without the whole club from top to bottom putting the effort  there would be no success

Also they've built us a new training ground so we should have more youth players coming through to either go into the first team or be sold so we can invest in the first team (Real Madrid have done this very well recently)
And they've expanded Anfield and due to expand it even more


The training ground won't alter what youth comes through
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
The training ground won't alter what youth comes through

This.

To get better young players coming through you need to identify the best young players and they need a lot of technical and tactical work as well as all the other stuff (temperament, nutrition etc.) and with a concerted effort there might be some top players that come through but the actual facilities are just a small part of that. A classroom is just another room.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm
We sold Hoever and Brewster to bring in finance.


Hoever and Brewster together got us Jota. Wolves insisted on a real talent in return so we had no choice with ki-jana who we paid what, 500k? for and brewster is basically shit hes a born finisher that rarely moves otherwise and we rinsed Sheffield big time. Huuuuge. even the fake just in case  buyback clause for 40 million that was classic that deal eclipsed Ibe and Stewart in the rinse cycle classics. Fantastic deal by us. as was acquiring Jota. Complaining about those two deals when all they did was basically bring in a 23 year old Mane equivalent seems pretty off base to me. The Brewster deal wasnt done in a vacuum, we picked up Thiago and Jota who are just a little bit vastly better. If it evens out that's brilliant not bad. 

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm
Nobody is going to deny that Klopp has made a massive difference, but to completely dismiss the work FSG have done and say "oh its all klopp and edwards" is just stupid, Without the whole club from top to bottom putting the effort  there would be no success

Also they've built us a new training ground so we should have more youth players coming through to either go into the first team or be sold so we can invest in the first team (Real Madrid have done this very well recently)
And they've expanded Anfield and due to expand it even more





Yep. Anfield expansion is a huge deal, given that a new stadium seemed the more likely route. Imagine that, kill our atmosphere dead... good luck beating Barca 4-0 in a library.
