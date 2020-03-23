« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45  (Read 27926 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 01:16:43 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:01:46 am
I think you actually know this Al, but just in case:

I read it as Gaz objecting to you referring to a title (the first for 30 years), a Champions League title and a World Club title as "the odd trophy".

So, read it like this instead:

We are Liverpool, the CL, Premiership and world club trophy are not 'the odd trophy', that would be a league cup or fa cup.

Then stop telling him he's not a Liverpool fan, and go to bed.

As am I.
cheers mate, I know it might have read wrong, thanks for pointing it out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 01:16:48 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:03:06 am
That's how I read it, nothing wrong with Gaz's post. I wouldn't expect an apology from Al though, because then he'd be admitting he's wrong

There is everything wrong with Gaz's post

Look at how many top flight seasons we have had and then divide it by how many titles we have won. Look at how many times we have played in the CL and how many times we have won it.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 01:29:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:16:48 am
There is everything wrong with Gaz's post

Look at how many top flight seasons we have had and then divide it by how many titles we have won. Look at how many times we have played in the CL and how many times we have won it.
I don't find this stuff amusing anymore
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 01:31:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:16:48 am
There is everything wrong with Gaz's post

Look at how many top flight seasons we have had and then divide it by how many titles we have won. Look at how many times we have played in the CL and how many times we have won it.



There isn't Al, you misunderstood what Gaz was saying.
It's OK to admit you are wrong, you should try it once in a while. I imagine you'd find it therapeutic.
I was wrong earlier, I admitted it.

Go on, give it a try 👍
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 01:33:09 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:29:49 am
I don't find this stuff amusing anymore

He's been arguing black is white on here for years with hundreds of posters, don't let it get to you
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 01:37:58 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:33:09 am
He's been arguing black is white on here for years with hundreds of posters, don't let it get to you
I've had worse 😂 off to bed cheers mate YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
good god these arguments are tedious.

People need to stop picking a side and sticking to it, instead there is a need to look at the whole picture.

All that happens is the same stubborn posters go round in circles, often on multiple posts. NO ONE looks good. So stop thinking one side is somehow winning this constantly repeated discussion'.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 01:46:00 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:14 am
good god these arguments are tedious.

People need to stop picking a side and sticking to it, instead there is a need to look at the whole picture.

All that happens is the same stubborn posters go round in circles, often on multiple posts. NO ONE looks good. So stop thinking one side is somehow winning this constantly repeated discussion'.

Apologies if my posts annoy you mate, it's not my intention.
I have said several times on here that it's not either or and you can support the manager and the owners but it's falling on deaf ears.

I'll leave it now, as its clear it'll just go one endlessly if one of us doesn't stop.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 01:52:51 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:31:40 am
There isn't Al, you misunderstood what Gaz was saying.
It's OK to admit you are wrong, you should try it once in a while. I imagine you'd find it therapeutic.
I was wrong earlier, I admitted it.

Go on, give it a try 👍

You have spectacularly missed the point.

As someone once said Liverpool exists to win trophies.

Stop trying to lower expectations.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:16:13 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:52:51 am
You have spectacularly missed the point.

As someone once said Liverpool exists to win trophies.

Stop trying to lower expectations.

You do know that we are currently the Premier league champions don't you? Talk about missing the point 😬
Anyway as I have said, I have no desire to continue this as you will just keep moving the goalposts and making stuff up to suit your agenda.
I'll continue to support our club, manager and owners included
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:24:55 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 02:16:13 am
You do know that we are currently the Premier league champions don't you? Talk about missing the point 😬
Anyway as I have said, I have no desire to continue this as you will just keep moving the goalposts and making stuff up to suit your agenda.
I'll continue to support our club, manager and owners included

As I have said when you win trophies you strengthen from a position of strength. We won the Champions League and signed no one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 02:52:15 am »
Its like the brexit thread, but for a match!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 03:21:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:24:55 am
As I have said when you win trophies you strengthen from a position of strength. We won the Champions League and signed no one.

This need to be reminded time and time again. There are so many here who are too far up FSG behind that they cannot see all this point that you are making.

If Klopp is dismissed, they will still be supporting FSG as they will say that 'Klopp have lost the dressing room'. Especially if a local legend like Gerrard replaces him. We will then proceed to qualify for Europe once every 3 or 4 years. No problem with that 'FSG saved us when were on the verge of bankruptcy'.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 03:33:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:24:55 am
As I have said when you win trophies you strengthen from a position of strength. We won the Champions League and signed no one.

And then won the PL and signed Thiago Jota Davies Elliot and Kabak.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 03:34:29 am »
Salah is the culprit for the goal.

But blaming the striker for the leaking goal and NOT our defence... It's like blaming a doctor for an engineer's work.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 06:22:39 am »
Some of the stuff on this thread about the Owners is embarrassing.  One moronic poster with a history of writing nothing but pro-Owner posts said we should "adore them".

 
I strongly suspect many of these posts were written by people with lets say an erm financial incentive for doing so.

Frankly in the last 2 years FSG have been appalling.  A net spend of 14th in the Premier League is absolutely criminal with our income and size and success.  They refused to invest in the team when we were successful because "why do we need to, the team has shown it is great" and then no doubt will refuse to do so after a poor season because "the lack of success means the money isnt there".

The manager was basically begging them to sign a CB - Klopp couldnt have been clearer how desperate he was for a quality ready-made CB to come in.  In the last 18 months Klopp has turned Liverpool into English, European and World champions and he was reduced to using a press conference to plead for a defender.  The result the "clever" "strategic" purchase of 2 young clearnly not (at this moment in time) premiership standard defenders.

We should adore the Owners?  Franky we should absolutely abhor, detest and revile them for the way that they have penny pinched and refused to invest in the squad.   People hated Hicks and Gillette - I genuinely fail to see how these are much better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 06:52:10 am »
Man that Al666 poster is one weird, contrarian argumentative guy.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 06:58:17 am »
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 06:52:10 am
Man that Al666 poster is one weird, contrarian argumentative guy.



He is and he talks a fair bit of shite. 

But on the Owners being overwhelmingly responsible for the mess we find ourselves in, he is absolutely bang on correct.  They are the ones who have penny pinched.  Like gamblers everywhere they got away with it for a while and got lucky but eventually their luck ran out.  And they have been shown up to be a heartless, gutless bunch of sharks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 07:20:42 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 06:22:39 am
Some of the stuff on this thread about the Owners is embarrassing.  One moronic poster with a history of writing nothing but pro-Owner posts said we should "adore them".

 
I strongly suspect many of these posts were written by people with lets say an erm financial incentive for doing so.

Frankly in the last 2 years FSG have been appalling.  A net spend of 14th in the Premier League is absolutely criminal with our income and size and success.  They refused to invest in the team when we were successful because "why do we need to, the team has shown it is great" and then no doubt will refuse to do so after a poor season because "the lack of success means the money isnt there".

The manager was basically begging them to sign a CB - Klopp couldnt have been clearer how desperate he was for a quality ready-made CB to come in.  In the last 18 months Klopp has turned Liverpool into English, European and World champions and he was reduced to using a press conference to plead for a defender.  The result the "clever" "strategic" purchase of 2 young clearnly not (at this moment in time) premiership standard defenders.

We should adore the Owners?  Franky we should absolutely abhor, detest and revile them for the way that they have penny pinched and refused to invest in the squad.   People hated Hicks and Gillette - I genuinely fail to see how these are much better.

Lot of acrimony here and elsewhere but what were you expecting? We have a bunch of American businessmen that own our club. Naturally they will run the club to be profitable, and generally the way that they usually do that is by raising capital from other sources (read: other people's money) in order to pay for everything. In terms of investment in the squad, that basically translates to selling players that aren't needed and then buying new ones with the revenue from sales (if possible) or revenues from other areas of the clubs operations. I just find it highly unlikely that some business owners will pump their own cash into the club in order to buy expensive footballers, and hence somewhat surprised that people that they would/should. There are a select few clubs, often with extremely wealthy owners, where they do pump piles of cash into the team and in general the way those clubs are run has engendered a lot of criticism e.g. Abu Dhabi FC, Paris SG, Real etc.

If people want our owners to be spending large transfer sums in the age of inflated transfer fees then what they are really saying is that they want a different type of owner e.g. an Abramovich or Abu Dhabi FC owner. To me it seems weird to advocate for such owners and then in the same breath denigrate those teams for having dodgy unfair practices that allow them to buy top players for top dollar.

Personally, I think that our owners have behaved entirely predictably. They haven't taken a great deal of risk with the club from their financial standpoint, and whilst the results on the pitch at this moment are a bit shit, actually the club is in a far better position from a business perspective than it was when they took over.

Yes, it does bother me that the nature of transfers and signings is inherently unfair and skewed toward the mega rich and the institutions that were supposed to maintain a semi-level playing field have failed to really do anything about it at all, but that's not the fault of our owners.

As for the owners being responsible for the situation, well at the club has to take collective ownership of the problem where it's due, but ultimately the buck does stop with them. Nevertheless, the situation we are in at the moment has many factors and they are just one part of that. It can't just be looked at in isolation. Life isn't just a series of lines or black and white.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 07:36:08 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:20:42 am
Lot of acrimony here and elsewhere but what were you expecting? We have a bunch of American businessmen that own our club. Naturally they will run the club to be profitable, and generally the way that they usually do that is by raising capital from other sources (read: other people's money) in order to pay for everything. In terms of investment in the squad, that basically translates to selling players that aren't needed and then buying new ones with the revenue from sales (if possible) or revenues from other areas of the clubs operations. I just find it highly unlikely that some business owners will pump their own cash into the club in order to buy expensive footballers, and hence somewhat surprised that people that they would/should. There are a select few clubs, often with extremely wealthy owners, where they do pump piles of cash into the team and in general the way those clubs are run has engendered a lot of criticism e.g. Abu Dhabi FC, Paris SG, Real etc.

If people want our owners to be spending large transfer sums in the age of inflated transfer fees then what they are really saying is that they want a different type of owner e.g. an Abramovich or Abu Dhabi FC owner. To me it seems weird to advocate for such owners and then in the same breath denigrate those teams for having dodgy unfair practices that allow them to buy top players for top dollar.

Personally, I think that our owners have behaved entirely predictably. They haven't taken a great deal of risk with the club from their financial standpoint, and whilst the results on the pitch at this moment are a bit shit, actually the club is in a far better position from a business perspective than it was when they took over.

Yes, it does bother me that the nature of transfers and signings is inherently unfair and skewed toward the mega rich and the institutions that were supposed to maintain a semi-level playing field have failed to really do anything about it at all, but that's not the fault of our owners.

As for the owners being responsible for the situation, well at the club has to take collective ownership of the problem where it's due, but ultimately the buck does stop with them. Nevertheless, the situation we are in at the moment has many factors and they are just one part of that. It can't just be looked at in isolation. Life isn't just a series of lines or black and white.


I get what you say but this constant comparison with Chelsea and City is tiresome and whataboutery.

yes we get that we cannot compete with those 2 and we get taht we dont have bottomless pits of cash.

But 12 other clubs have outspent us - and they are not oil rich / baron led clubs.  Clubs like Bournemouth, everton, Brighton, etc

There is middle ground between City / Chelsea limitless spending and the excessive miserly penny pinching our owners have been doing - particularly on the back of Champions League and Premier League success.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 07:48:22 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 07:36:08 am
But 12 other clubs have outspent us

Outspent us in the transfer market yes, but how many of those clubs have increased their wage bill as much as we have to ensure our best players/staff stay happy? And how many of those have built a new stand and are preparing to build another? And how many have built a new training ground?

You can't just judge owners by how much they spend on transfers.

And I'm not necessarily pro-FSG - how much the other stuff works out at I don't know - but you've got to look at the whole picture.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 07:54:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm
Even when Matip was injured at the start of the season neither of them were getting on the bench. Williams was playing none League last season.

To label two young Liverpool players as pub players is absolutely disgusting
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 07:59:24 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 07:36:08 am
I get what you say but this constant comparison with Chelsea and City is tiresome and whataboutery.

yes we get that we cannot compete with those 2 and we get taht we dont have bottomless pits of cash.

But 12 other clubs have outspent us - and they are not oil rich / baron led clubs.  Clubs like Bournemouth, everton, Brighton, etc

There is middle ground between City / Chelsea limitless spending and the excessive miserly penny pinching our owners have been doing - particularly on the back of Champions League and Premier League success.

I think we could be more justified in calling them penny pinchers if they hadn't reinvested the money from player sales. For example if we had brought in just Matip and Adrian with the Coutinho money (instead of VVD and Ali) because they were penny pinching then we could probably feel a bit aggrieved. To their credit they did allow it to be reinvested and for us to break transfer records to bring in those top players.

Ultimately, I guess the point I'm getting to (slowly) is that it isn't a level playing field. Our owners know that it isn't level and furthermore, they know that this occurs in many sports not just football. Instead of playing that game on an uneven playing field they are playing their own game which is to keep the club profitable in a business sense. Indeed, I suspect they also recognise that many of the best signings aren't the most expensive. Just take a look at the most expensive transfers even in recent history - Havertz, Arthur Melo, Osimhen none of these players have really lit the world alight since signing for big money moves. There are plenty more down the years that can be added to that list. A large transfer guarantees only plenty of news articles and nothing more.

Instead, it is about paying the right amount for the right type of players and finding value where it isn't really obvious. You look at signings like Wijnaldum, Matip, Robertson and we've practically bought those players in for way less than what they are worth. It is a different model of operating and to be fair, for 2-3 seasons it bought us a lot of success. What we won't know is whether if we hadn't had the crippling injury problem we had this season, whether we'd still be as low as we are on the table. Like I said before though, that doesn't excuse the owners. Our depth has been an issue for a while and if reports are to be believed that Klopp asked for a central defender and they perhaps didn't back him and that will then cost us a CL qualification spot then certainly decisions like that are there to be criticised. However, unfortunately none of us really know what goes on behind the scenes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 08:21:09 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:14 am
good god these arguments are tedious.

People need to stop picking a side and sticking to it, instead there is a need to look at the whole picture.

All that happens is the same stubborn posters go round in circles, often on multiple posts. NO ONE looks good. So stop thinking one side is somehow winning this constantly repeated discussion'.
Agreed, I genuinely dont get what either sides take out of this by going back and forth even though neither side will change their view. Im like you, there is a middle ground where owners have done some good things but at same time have dropped the ball on others but such is life. Football is meant to enjoyable, people get far too worked up about it , I watched the match grimaced at times but will still look forward to next one as thats what I get from it - enjoyment even if we are not playing well, far more serious topics in life to get worked up over!!!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 08:24:43 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:14 am
good god these arguments are tedious.

People need to stop picking a side and sticking to it, instead there is a need to look at the whole picture.

All that happens is the same stubborn posters go round in circles, often on multiple posts. NO ONE looks good. So stop thinking one side is somehow winning this constantly repeated discussion'.

Ultimately what has happened has happened. Its still exciting to see what new players, systems and style we can forge now going forward. We just have to make sure no stupid, rash decisions are made in regards the manager, that he and the players that remain just front up the results and let it slide off their back and the board gives manager the cash he needs.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 08:36:58 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:59:24 am
I think we could be more justified in calling them penny pinchers if they hadn't reinvested the money from player sales. For example if we had brought in just Matip and Adrian with the Coutinho money (instead of VVD and Ali) because they were penny pinching then we could probably feel a bit aggrieved. To their credit they did allow it to be reinvested and for us to break transfer records to bring in those top players.

Ultimately, I guess the point I'm getting to (slowly) is that it isn't a level playing field. Our owners know that it isn't level and furthermore, they know that this occurs in many sports not just football. Instead of playing that game on an uneven playing field they are playing their own game which is to keep the club profitable in a business sense. Indeed, I suspect they also recognise that many of the best signings aren't the most expensive. Just take a look at the most expensive transfers even in recent history - Havertz, Arthur Melo, Osimhen none of these players have really lit the world alight since signing for big money moves. There are plenty more down the years that can be added to that list. A large transfer guarantees only plenty of news articles and nothing more.

Instead, it is about paying the right amount for the right type of players and finding value where it isn't really obvious. You look at signings like Wijnaldum, Matip, Robertson and we've practically bought those players in for way less than what they are worth. It is a different model of operating and to be fair, for 2-3 seasons it bought us a lot of success. What we won't know is whether if we hadn't had the crippling injury problem we had this season, whether we'd still be as low as we are on the table. Like I said before though, that doesn't excuse the owners. Our depth has been an issue for a while and if reports are to be believed that Klopp asked for a central defender and they perhaps didn't back him and that will then cost us a CL qualification spot then certainly decisions like that are there to be criticised. However, unfortunately none of us really know what goes on behind the scenes.

I agree with much of what you say.

True, we dont know what goes on behind the scenes but you dont have to be a conspiracy theorist to think that Klopp wanted better than what he got in January.  He basically said so himself. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 08:38:25 am »
I'm conflicted on the owners. On the one hand, no transfer investment and I was desperate for us to buy top quality backup to the front 3 for years. But on the other hand, I'm reasonably confident we would have spent a fortune in the summer had it not been for the pandemic. What happened in January though, that was inexcusable. We were planning on relying on Matip to stay fit to sustain a title/ CL charge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:46:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:38:25 am
I'm conflicted on the owners. On the one hand, no transfer investment and I was desperate for us to buy top quality backup to the front 3 for years. But on the other hand, I'm reasonably confident we would have spent a fortune in the summer had it not been for the pandemic. What happened in January though, that was inexcusable. We were planning on relying on Matip to stay fit to sustain a title/ CL charge!
why do you think we would have spent a fortune in teh summer?  We didnt the summer after we won the Champions League.

We have only ever spent a fortune under these shysters when we have sold big to fund it.  So yes, its possible we might have spent big but only we have sold big too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:38:25 am
I'm conflicted on the owners. On the one hand, no transfer investment and I was desperate for us to buy top quality backup to the front 3 for years. But on the other hand, I'm reasonably confident we would have spent a fortune in the summer had it not been for the pandemic. What happened in January though, that was inexcusable. We were planning on relying on Matip to stay fit to sustain a title/ CL charge!

It's how it's always been. Biggest error was probably not buying someone like Jota after UCL win. Yes we won the league before the regulars pipe up. But in doing so ran the front 3 into the ground. And in my opinion now seeing the consequences of that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:29:49 am
I don't find this stuff amusing anymore
Should we call you Al?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 08:46:29 am
why do you think we would have spent a fortune in teh summer?  We didnt the summer after we won the Champions League.

We have only ever spent a fortune under these shysters when we have sold big to fund it.  So yes, its possible we might have spent big but only we have sold big too.

Because Klopp, the analysis guys and the owners aren't stupid. They knew we needed a refresh. Hence Thiago. We also needed a top class CB and at the very least the beginnings of a transition up top, although with the benefit of hindsight I'd say we needed much more than that. Now I suspect we'd have made a lot from player sales too so I'm not so convinced we'd have spent a fortune in 'net spend' but I am confident we'd have properly sorted the issues in the squad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 08:56:38 am »
We have the chance to fix this and sign couple of quality first team players. Let's not fuck this up. We need new players, VVD coming back from injury isn't going to magically fix things. Our problem is creating chances, we need an in and out striker and a creative CM because Naby cannot be relied on, we need a top class CB to partner VVD.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
If i were Klopp Id ask Van Dijk and Henderson to beat the shit out of the squad in pre-season and those who turn up to training the following day can stay.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 09:02:00 am »
The summer will be a true test of how much FSG really care about the club (their assest) WIthout investment it's going to lose value. Let's see how brave they are.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 09:03:00 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:58:54 am
If i were Klopp Id ask Van Dijk and Henderson to beat the shit out of the squad in pre-season and those who turn up to training the following day can stay.

Could get Joey Barton in to do a job.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 09:04:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:02:00 am
The summer will be a true test of how much FSG really care about the club (their assest) WIthout investment it's going to lose value. Let's see how brave they are.

Yes. This a million times over. If we refuse to spend big on a CB and a number 9 this summer then we're in colossal trouble. Even then we probably need a Gini/ Milner/ Ox replacement (2 might still be at the club but aren't good enough to get minutes anymore) and another CB.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:02:00 am
The summer will be a true test of how much FSG really care about the club (their assest) WIthout investment it's going to lose value. Let's see how brave they are.

Prepare to be disappointed.

FSG has always been very upfront with them not spending a penny.
Since we have no matchday income our budget is slashed severely, and in covid times we cannot really sell players for value either.

We also still have to pay for Jota and Thiago.

In short we are skint.
