Some of the stuff on this thread about the Owners is embarrassing. One moronic poster with a history of writing nothing but pro-Owner posts said we should "adore them".





I strongly suspect many of these posts were written by people with lets say an erm financial incentive for doing so.



Frankly in the last 2 years FSG have been appalling. A net spend of 14th in the Premier League is absolutely criminal with our income and size and success. They refused to invest in the team when we were successful because "why do we need to, the team has shown it is great" and then no doubt will refuse to do so after a poor season because "the lack of success means the money isnt there".



The manager was basically begging them to sign a CB - Klopp couldnt have been clearer how desperate he was for a quality ready-made CB to come in. In the last 18 months Klopp has turned Liverpool into English, European and World champions and he was reduced to using a press conference to plead for a defender. The result the "clever" "strategic" purchase of 2 young clearnly not (at this moment in time) premiership standard defenders.



We should adore the Owners? Franky we should absolutely abhor, detest and revile them for the way that they have penny pinched and refused to invest in the squad. People hated Hicks and Gillette - I genuinely fail to see how these are much better.



Lot of acrimony here and elsewhere but what were you expecting? We have a bunch of American businessmen that own our club. Naturally they will run the club to be profitable, and generally the way that they usually do that is by raising capital from other sources (read: other people's money) in order to pay for everything. In terms of investment in the squad, that basically translates to selling players that aren't needed and then buying new ones with the revenue from sales (if possible) or revenues from other areas of the clubs operations. I just find it highly unlikely that some business owners will pump their own cash into the club in order to buy expensive footballers, and hence somewhat surprised that people that they would/should. There are a select few clubs, often with extremely wealthy owners, where they do pump piles of cash into the team and in general the way those clubs are run has engendered a lot of criticism e.g. Abu Dhabi FC, Paris SG, Real etc.If people want our owners to be spending large transfer sums in the age of inflated transfer fees then what they are really saying is that they want a different type of owner e.g. an Abramovich or Abu Dhabi FC owner. To me it seems weird to advocate for such owners and then in the same breath denigrate those teams for having dodgy unfair practices that allow them to buy top players for top dollar.Personally, I think that our owners have behaved entirely predictably. They haven't taken a great deal of risk with the club from their financial standpoint, and whilst the results on the pitch at this moment are a bit shit, actually the club is in a far better position from a business perspective than it was when they took over.Yes, it does bother me that the nature of transfers and signings is inherently unfair and skewed toward the mega rich and the institutions that were supposed to maintain a semi-level playing field have failed to really do anything about it at all, but that's not the fault of our owners.As for the owners being responsible for the situation, well at the club has to take collective ownership of the problem where it's due, but ultimately the buck does stop with them. Nevertheless, the situation we are in at the moment has many factors and they are just one part of that. It can't just be looked at in isolation. Life isn't just a series of lines or black and white.