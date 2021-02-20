« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45  (Read 15415 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:41:41 pm
Still beggars belief what Salah was doing on the edge of the box for their goal. And how easily he was shrugged off a ball he had under control.

Fulham were flying into challenges, bursting a gut to cover ground and putting their bodies on the line. Compared to us....
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #721 on: Today at 05:46:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:45:22 pm
I am talking about scoring goals. How many goals have you seen United get this season due to to it hitting someone's finger nail? Sometimes you need a slice of luck.

Nothing ever seems to bounce for us at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:47:09 pm »
I guess the only positive was that Fabinho won some balls in midfield when he came on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #723 on: Today at 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:24:43 pm
Complete bollocks.

Theres loads of very good players whod sign for us if we have the money to sign them, we signed Suarez when we were in the relegation zone (or close to it I cant remember exactly.)

If were out of the CL for 2, 3 seasons, then it becomes problematic, but one season many players will totally overlook.

Still think most players will sign for us, is the investment and paying their wages that is the problem.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #724 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 04:28:50 pm
As unforgivable as it sounds, I'm actually starting to get the vibe that some of the players don't think they should be on the same team as the likes of Philips or WIliams, or maybe even Neco for that matter. They are letting the drop In quality around them effect them.

So in this case, some quality replacements might have helped.

I happen to think they are doing OK, but they are miles off the quality we need.

Think there's definitely something in this. You can cope with starting with one or two of the inexperienced/championship-level players in our squad every so often, as long as the rest of the team is quality and the machine is running normally. But when it's the norm that these players are playing (three quarters of our back four today - good lads though they are - were simply not PL level), it wouldn't surprise me that that has been part of some senior players' heads dropping. The last minute january business (especially when one of them hasn't even been seen anyway) might have been underwhelming to them too.

I know we'd like to think the experienced players would just get on with it, but I don't think that's always how it works. Gerrard, for example, was definitely someone whose own game varied wildly (especially later in his career) depending on whether he was playing with quality players he believed in, or bums. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #725 on: Today at 05:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:46:15 pm
Nothing ever seems to bounce for us at all.

Or the goalie's has a game in a million in this game and then go on being crap in all the others.  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #726 on: Today at 05:52:29 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 04:49:31 pm
Are we still getting Mbappe?

Of course, loves a cold Thursday night in Uzbekistan does Kylian
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #727 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:46:15 pm
Nothing ever seems to bounce for us at all.

Bobby got the bounce just a week ago
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #728 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:53:52 pm
You of all people should know that it's not

Says the fella who adds nothing to any thread except criticising every post  ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #729 on: Today at 05:53:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:51:13 pm
Or the goalie's has a game in a million in this game and then go on being crap in all the others.  ::)

Their goalie made one save
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #730 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:52:29 pm
Of course, loves a cold Thursday night in Uzbekistan does Kylian

Fuck! He will sign for Everton instead!

We are not getting 5th place
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #731 on: Today at 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:53:19 pm
Their goalie made one save

I meant generally not this game.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #732 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:39:53 pm
But again, they were great signings but not necessarily the big world signings, they were largely untapped potential and clever.

Sturridge was 2nd choice striker for Chelsea, Coutinho was a promising young player struggling, Hyypia to be honest was before my time (he was already captain when I understood what football was), Mane was a promising striker at Soton, Henderson was a 20 year old from Sunderland.

It's exactly my argument; smart buys from lower leagues and midtable rather than the sure thing world stars. It's not what we have done and in our position we are unlikely to do it this summer.

So if we sell all the front 3, as suggestion, it won't be to buy these top level players from the CL, your Haalands and Sancho's and Mbappe's and Dybala's etc, and challenge on all available fronts. It will instead be for a lower level; players like Neto, or Eze, or Daka, or Aouar, or a Andre Silva, or like Grealish at a push.

But this has always been our strategy anyway, theres been suggestion that there was maybe an appetite to go for Mbappe due to the Nike links and the marketability, personally I always thought it fanciful but even if it had happened, it would have been the exception to the rule.

Being bluntly honest, given the ages of the likes of Sancho, Haaland and Mbappe Im not even totally sure that theyd totally rule out signing for us because of one season out of the CL anyway. I think many would take the gamble that wed be back there within a year, knowing full well that if we werent they wouldnt be short of suitors.

Liverpool have been one of the most desired clubs to play for in the world for 3 years now, that doesnt magically evaporate because of a terrible 6 months ( if it does even continue for that long.)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #733 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:31:20 pm
I think the realisation is for me, that for the last season or two weve had the strongest 11-13 players in the league, beyond those players were weak.

This season has seen us regularly missing 4 or 5 of those first 11 players while another 2 or 3 are hugely out of form.

I dont think a massive rebuild is required but we need more strength in depth. We cant rely on the likes of Milner, Williams, Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Phillips, Origi et of etc to fill in for any length of time.

You cant say we dont need a re-build but then say we dont have strength in depth. Unless of course you means replacing 2nd string players with other 2nd string players?

You've already mentioned 6 players there....id throw in Bobby, Matip (made of glass), Adrian (leaving on a free), Gini (not signed a contract & is going to probably join Inter).

Then we have the likes of Gomez who's played on average 18 PL game in the past 4 seasons & Keita who seems like he's been injured more than he's played - both of which we cannot rely on.

We do need a rebuild. We've needed investment since summer 2019 but we stood still.

We're an absolute mess and unless the owners are prepared to go big in the summer (im not talking splunking £200m on Mbappe btw) then we can forget any sort of attack on the title.

It's judgement day mow - a lot of these lads have done incredible things for us in the last 3 years, but we're not the CL winning team that destroyed Munich, Porto Barca & Spurs.

In my opinion, Klopp has a bigger challenge now than when he first took over, because of the standards we've set ourselves.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #734 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:55:09 pm
At what point is it acceptable to question the manager?  Because this run is partly down to the insistence on the same tactics with players that just aren't suited to them.

NEVER
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #735 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm »
We'll be back when the fans get back in the ground.

Written the League off for this season - need fresh ideas for next season 'cos it's obvious the teams in the bottom half have worked out how to beat us when we don't have have the full machine that amassed 97 pts, a CL and a League title, up and running.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:30:51 pm
Mané and Bobby will be fine.

Mane could be. Bobby has been in a slow decline for over 12 months. I wouldn't be sure about that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #737 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:57:48 pm

In my opinion, Klopp has a bigger challenge now than when he first took over, because of the standards we've set ourselves.
Agree with this - I do hope that he feels up to it
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #738 on: Today at 06:03:14 pm »
Most apt post game comment came from some Fulham player; we wanted it more. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #739 on: Today at 06:03:18 pm »
You're fucking jokeing,

just seen the score

wow we are shite

"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #740 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:26:40 pm
What a difference having Fab in the midfield though. That was an eye opener what weve been missing.

and we never win without Hendo for years now.

Fabinho back in midfield was a joy to see. I'm hoping that after the international break, with the time it affords the coaches to work with Phillips, Davies, and possibly Kabak if he's not called up by Turkey, that we'll revert to Fabinho in midfield permanently. The shape of the team, the incisiveness from deep, the protection through the middle, we have missed it so much.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #741 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
A little story that hopefully rings home to a section of our fanbase.
A fella who I've worked with for around 20 years, crackin fella & very good at what he does too..he lost his Ma to covid a week last Thursday, it obviously knocked him sideways..he came in work Mon to Weds, didn't have to an all that but it was his choice, he'd rather keep his head busy..
Coincidentally another lad in work lost his Ma in law at the same time to covid..he done the same thing turning in to work same reason..
Monday thro to Weds was very subdued..it was tough seeing the lads how they were, other lads who are usually chirpy, confident, gobby..banter all that were also subdued, you are there..they know you are there for them in every way but the reality is there is fuckall you can say really.
Both were buried Thursday last week & the gaffer told both to fuck off,send them off best you can..see ya Monday.
Tomorrow I expect there will be subdued atmosphere again..the craic/banter will build & recover in time..and there is the key, Time!
I'll never forget a few words me Mam once told me after suffering such a loss..'It hurts, but time heals a lot'.
This I imagine is very similar to how the squad are coping, brave faces but the smiles & enjoyment are missing which brings a lot of good things to football.
We are suffering, you can't expect things to be normal after the setbacks we have had throughout the course of the season.
The lads are human..setbacks don't just affect individuals.

Perspective ladies and gentlemen.

Unity is Strength.

Support the lads thro thick & thin.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #742 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm »
Too many changes today. Three changes can freshen a team up, seven is a recipe for a disjointed performance. I don't think you can make seven changes and beat a Premier League side.
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #743 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:38:48 pm
Was sorely missed at Watford and Villa. He also played out of his skin during that long winning run last year and deserved the footballer of the year awards.

His injury has been the final nail.

His screamed "you're joking!" reaction - and the fact that he tried to play on with what was clearly a serious injury - indicates he knew himself it was an injury too far for everyone.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #744 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:16:51 pm
Personally I think there are a number of small reasons for why we are where we are, and people are right, the first glimmers did start after football came back after lockdown 1...

A lack of joy

Klopp came here and united the club, fans and players. His message was one of joy and togetherness. I've never believed we've had a group of players (individually) as good as what the team produced together. They're good, but what truly gave them their power was the joy and togetherness.
Now I'm not saying other clubs don't have great fans and support and team togetherness. But I do believe that we leveraged that much more than other teams. With no fans we lost something. Then add that players have also lost the outside world, things that make them happy (as individuals and a group) that they'd do outside of football. Combine this and I think the psychology took a hit. Play and results stutter.

Impossible standards and fortune

The standards the team set for 2 years were, quite frankly ridiculous. They were freakish and pretty much unknown outside of a team able to buy £50m players just for the bench. We were never going to be able to keep that up, though I agree that alone would not add up to our current malaise.
Add to that that in both of those years I think we had good fortune. Now good fortune should not be confused with luck. Fortune is a foul awarded or not. A penalty given or not. A ball dropping slightly differently in a key moment. A VAR in your favour or not. Injuries in your favour or not.
I think for 2 years we were great but also had good fortune. This season we've had precious little of it. So we've gone from operating above what we're probably capable of, to operating way below it.

Injuries and not learning from opponents mistakes

The injuries cannot be ignored. However we should not have ignored what happened at Man City when they lost Laporte, dropped their best DM into defence and just went to shit. I'm not criticising not getting in another CB in the summer, but I think draining the combative nature of our midfield, rightly  heralded as the reason our defence was good and why our FBs could bomb on, in order to plug the center was a mistake. Keeping Fab and Hendo in the middle and managing the young CBs seems like a better idea, but this is a footballing thing and what do I know?

Lightning strike vs dominance

In the initial Klopp years, we were famed for the quick strike ability of our forward line. That was the danger. As we got better teams would sit back and we naturally had to become a dominant team and use different tactics for that. I think we've done that for so long that we almost don't know how to quick strike anymore (and possibly the forwards have lost a bit of pace). Teams sit in a block and when we DO get the break on them, almost always we reach the box, then turn the ball back until we're up against a low block again.

Conclusions

The last two points were very football subjective and I'm no expert, so could be complete bollocks.
However I think there's some truth in all of these things and that on their own they are managable. However all together they've just killed us and the normal way out, the joy and togetherness approach, we're a bit stuck.

Anyway, that's my ramble for the weekend.
Good post this.

I think the lack of joy thing can be resolved once fans return to the stadium next season. The impossible standards thing would probably be reset next season too after our performance now lol.

The only long term ish issue would be the injuries, not learning from mistakes, and playing style (lightning strike vs dominance).

I reckon the injuries can be resolved by having less injury prone players in the squad and more fit, reliable players, so hopefully that would be sorted in the summer.

The last two things of learning from mistakes and playing style, I think is up to Klopp and coaching staff to reflect and adjust, and possibly bring in a new coach to help with the learning from mistakes and coach new playing style.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #745 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:03:14 pm
Most apt post game comment came from some Fulham player; we wanted it more. 

That was from Big Dogs mate.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #746 on: Today at 06:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:04:08 pm
A little story that hopefully rings home to a section of our fanbase.
A fella who I've worked with for around 20 years, crackin fella & very good at what he does too..he lost his Ma to covid a week last Thursday, it obviously knocked him sideways..he came in work Mon to Weds, didn't have to an all that but it was his choice, he'd rather keep his head busy..
Coincidentally another lad in work lost his Ma in law at the same time to covid..he done the same thing turning in to work same reason..
Monday thro to Weds was very subdued..it was tough seeing the lads how they were, other lads who are usually chirpy, confident, gobby..banter all that were also subdued, you are there..they know you are there for them in every way but the reality is there is fuckall you can say really.
Both were buried Thursday last week & the gaffer told both to fuck off,send them off best you can..see ya Monday.
Tomorrow I expect there will be subdued atmosphere again..the craic/banter will build & recover in time..and there is the key, Time!
I'll never forget a few words me Mam once told me after suffering such a loss..'It hurts, but time heals a lot'.
This I imagine is very similar to how the squad are coping, brave faces but the smiles & enjoyment are missing which brings a lot of good things to football.
We are suffering, you can't expect things to be normal after the setbacks we have had throughout the course of the season.
The lads are human..setbacks don't just affect individuals.

Perspective ladies and gentlemen.

Unity is Strength.

Support the lads thro thick & thin.

Good post that mate, sorry about your colleagues losses but its good to bring some perspective in these troubled times.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #747 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:59:18 pm
We'll be back when the fans get back in the ground.

Written the League off for this season - need fresh ideas for next season 'cos it's obvious the teams in the bottom half have worked out how to beat us when we don't have have the full machine that amassed 97 pts, a CL and a League title, up and running.

I like the positive thinking....

I can't wait for next season, and a Saturday 3pm home kick off in front of a roaring Kop. THEN let's see the opposition quake in their boots....

Its one of the finest exhibitions of football Ive ever seen in my life Ive seen Brazilians play but Ive never seen the game played at that pace or executed like that. - Sir Tom Finney after Liverpool thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in 1988

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #748 on: Today at 06:09:27 pm »
I wonder what odds you would have got on Liverpool finishing outside the top four or even out the UEFA. Bet not many placed that one. For sure this season is an anomaly. Injuries, some shite decisions and a complete loss of form all come home to roost in such a short space of time. It is so fucking strange but I guess this is what you get. I very much doubt its going to be ongoing. To much quality at the club from world class manager to world class players. Write this league season off and use this experience to bounce back next season and hope we get more luck!! We deserve it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #749 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:00:56 pm
I'm not sure questioning the manager's decisions and accepting the mitigating circumstances of the season are mutually exclusive.
What could he have done differently given the options available to him after these injuries?  It's been a perfect storm, wrong injuries in the wrong positions pretty much every game this season.  Yes, opposition teams have found a way to counter us and they all do it now.  But how can Klopp react with the players that remain fit?
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #750 on: Today at 06:11:22 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:05:24 pm
His screamed "you're joking!" reaction - and the fact that he tried to play on with what was clearly a serious injury - indicates he knew himself it was an injury too far for everyone.

Henderson is arguably more important than even Van Dijk to us. They're our most important players.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
