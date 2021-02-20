A little story that hopefully rings home to a section of our fanbase.

A fella who I've worked with for around 20 years, crackin fella & very good at what he does too..he lost his Ma to covid a week last Thursday, it obviously knocked him sideways..he came in work Mon to Weds, didn't have to an all that but it was his choice, he'd rather keep his head busy..

Coincidentally another lad in work lost his Ma in law at the same time to covid..he done the same thing turning in to work same reason..

Monday thro to Weds was very subdued..it was tough seeing the lads how they were, other lads who are usually chirpy, confident, gobby..banter all that were also subdued, you are there..they know you are there for them in every way but the reality is there is fuckall you can say really.

Both were buried Thursday last week & the gaffer told both to fuck off,send them off best you can..see ya Monday.

Tomorrow I expect there will be subdued atmosphere again..the craic/banter will build & recover in time..and there is the key, Time!

I'll never forget a few words me Mam once told me after suffering such a loss..'It hurts, but time heals a lot'.

This I imagine is very similar to how the squad are coping, brave faces but the smiles & enjoyment are missing which brings a lot of good things to football.

We are suffering, you can't expect things to be normal after the setbacks we have had throughout the course of the season.

The lads are human..setbacks don't just affect individuals.



Perspective ladies and gentlemen.



Unity is Strength.



Support the lads thro thick & thin.

