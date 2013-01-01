What a great thread.



Guernica - on the bucket list to see it. Although on New Years Day 2006, whilst having a half time cup of tea at Gresty Road with me mate, he asked me why I was looking so distracted. I pointed out to him that its not every day you see a full size replica of a Picasso masterpiece behind the cafe on the concourse wall of a lower league footy team...



Being fortunate enough to have the Tate on my doorstep, in recent years Ive been able to see exhibitions by two of my favourites of all time; Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. The visual impact of their stuff is utterly fantastic, and to stand in front of those works and see them close up really just blew my mind. Anything by either of those two would make my list.



Arts boss lar.



I remember that, was at that game (Crewe are my lower league team as much of the family are from a little town nearby called Nantwich) I vividly recall that being a nuts 4-3 home defeat against QPR!The Lichtenstein exhibition at Tate Liverpool was great, must be two years maybe three now since it was there?We had tickets for a Bacon exhibit in London that was meant to take place in Feb, been rescheduled for next year which was a bit of a bummer but no surprise.