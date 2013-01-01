« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your Favourite Painting  (Read 939 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,918
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Your Favourite Painting
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm
What a great thread.

Guernica - on the bucket list to see it. Although on New Years Day 2006, whilst having a half time cup of tea at Gresty Road with me mate, he asked me why I was looking so distracted. I pointed out to him that its not every day you see a full size replica of a Picasso masterpiece behind the cafe on the concourse wall of a lower league footy team...

Being fortunate enough to have the Tate on my doorstep, in recent years Ive been able to see exhibitions by two of my favourites of all time; Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. The visual impact of their stuff is utterly fantastic, and to stand in front of those works and see them close up really just blew my mind. Anything by either of those two would make my list.

Arts boss lar.
I remember that, was at that game (Crewe are my lower league team as much of the family are from a little town nearby called Nantwich) I vividly recall that being a nuts 4-3 home defeat against QPR!

The Lichtenstein exhibition at Tate Liverpool was great, must be two years maybe three now since it was there?

We had tickets for a Bacon exhibit in London that was meant to take place in Feb, been rescheduled for next year which was a bit of a bummer but no surprise.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Your Favourite Painting
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:56:11 pm »
the 'chocolate box' (i know that's being unfair) paintings are all fine and dandy but i also love the abstract and this by miro is fantastic

the colours, the simplicity, the space, the movement...

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Favourite Painting
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:01:30 pm »
Are there any websites that any of you know where you can get decent prints and that framed/un-framed from? I've got a new build flat with nothing on the walls and I'm skint so looking to do it cheap. Any ideas would be great.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Favourite Painting
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 06:01:30 pm
Are there any websites that any of you know where you can get decent prints and that framed/un-framed from? I've got a new build flat with nothing on the walls and I'm skint so looking to do it cheap. Any ideas would be great.


Just upload a high quality photo and pick what type of print you want.

https://www.optimalprint.co.uk/


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 