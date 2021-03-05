What a great thread.



Some brilliant shouts in here already.



Guernica - on the bucket list to see it. Although on New Years Day 2006, whilst having a half time cup of tea at Gresty Road with me mate, he asked me why I was looking so distracted. I pointed out to him that its not every day you see a full size replica of a Picasso masterpiece behind the cafe on the concourse wall of a lower league footy team...



Hopper - Again, a very long held ambition to stand in front of Nighthawks in Chicago. Im a keen amateur artist myself, and my version of that picture is the best Ive done, I think. Out of all of his pieces though, I think Chop Suey is probably my favourite.



Fighting Temeraire - once dragged Mrs OM into the National Gallery on the pretext it was about to start raining, just so I could see this painting at long last. Every time Id been previously, itd been out on loan. It was worth the wait. Oh, and they used to have a copy on the wall of The Razz too.



Gericaut isnt my favourite artist, but that painting is also the artwork for The Pogues album; Rum, Sodomy and the lash. So its all good!



Being fortunate enough to have the Tate on my doorstep, in recent years Ive been able to see exhibitions by two of my favourites of all time; Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. The visual impact of their stuff is utterly fantastic, and to stand in front of those works and see them close up really just blew my mind. Anything by either of those two would make my list.



Also love A Bigger Splash by Hockney, Surprised! by Rousseau, and also partial to a bit of Van Gogh - that room they have in the Musee DOrsay with nothing but his paintings in, really is a sight to behold.



Arts boss lar.