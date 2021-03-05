« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Favourite Painting

bradders1011

Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 10:11:19 pm
I don't know if this already has its own thread, the search function isn't working, but what's your favourite painting (and/or piece of visual art)?

This is mine: The Fighting Temeraire, tugged to her last berth to be broken up, 1838 by JMW Turner. I find it breathtaking. I've always loved it since I first saw it, but when I saw it in the National Gallery I just stood agog for a good 15 minutes.

A grand old warship, heroic veteran of Trafalgar, dragged to her doom by a workaday tugboat. And that isn't a thousandth of the meaning.

It just evokes so much - loss, pride, victory, defeat, Britain winning, Britain losing. I almost feel that T.S. Eliot wrote the caption for it: "This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but with a whimper."



Amongst others, I love The Big Orange M https://www.thebigorangem.com/ as a painter of my alma mater Oxford and any excuse to plug a friend of mine, Karun Soni: https://www.karunsoni.com/

What's yours?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 10:22:16 pm
Funnily enough that is one of mine.

The painting (or paintings) that had the biggest affect on my mood the first time I saw it was La Fée Electricité,I had no idea what I was about to walk into and it nearly knocked me on my arse.



Hazell

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 10:34:14 pm
ha ha, wasn't expecting to see Turner in the OP! Love his stuff, I don't know which of his is my favourite, there's a few I have in mind. I think there was a thread about this with some wonderful paintings, I'll see if I can dig it out.

Here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250629.0

I see you were the last person to post in it, with the same painting!
Hazell

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 10:50:32 pm
I love Rembrandt's stuff as well, more his style than any particular painting but I don't know if anyone's seen it but on the link below you can zoom in to see each individual brushstroke. It's amazing:

https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/en/stories/operation-night-watch/story/photograph-night-watch

aw1991

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 11:46:01 pm
I'm a beginner with paintings, but "Guernica" by Picasso is currently my favorite:

https://www.wikiart.org/en/pablo-picasso/guernica-1937

TepidT2O

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 11:46:23 pm
I saw them taking that picture of the night watch

Its a huge overwhelming piece of work...

Now, Ive never been a real fan of Van Gough.....  but then I saw his work in the flesh...... and its simply stunning... I cant really explain why though... but theres something  about the way he paints thats sort of 3D in its nature....

Macphisto80

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 5, 2021, 11:54:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2021, 10:50:32 pm
I love Rembrandt's stuff as well, more his style than any particular painting but I don't know if anyone's seen it but on the link below you can zoom in to see each individual brushstroke. It's amazing:

https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/en/stories/operation-night-watch/story/photograph-night-watch


Brilliant. Thanks for posting that. I've always wanted to view one of his paintings up close so I could break down his technique. That right there is as good as it gets in terms of image quality.
BarryCrocker

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 03:12:48 am

Nebuchadnezzar on fire falling over a waterfall - Arthur Boyd



The Ambassadors - Hans Holbein the Younger.

ToneLa

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 10:23:47 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  5, 2021, 10:22:16 pm
Funnily enough that is one of mine.

The painting (or paintings) that had the biggest affect on my mood the first time I saw it was La Fée Electricité,I had no idea what I was about to walk into and it nearly knocked me on my arse.




Where is that? It looks phenomenal!
Qston

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 01:09:34 pm
At the moment.....The scream
FlashingBlade

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 01:31:43 pm
Big Rothko fan....saw some of the Seagram Murals when Tate first opened in Liverpool..blew me away

also big fan of little know artist Rob Wornam
Drinks Sangria

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 02:40:57 pm
Rothko, Bacon and Van Gogh are my favourites.



Starry Night Over the Rhone has long been a painting I thought visually stunning. I never got the Van Gogh hype until I did a tour of the VG Experience in Amsterdam. The sheer prolific fervour with which he put out high quality works is incredible. He only ever sold one painting for money in his lifetime.

I like a lot of abstract expressionism, most typically post war 50s/60s American.

A touch more obscure, but English painter Arthur Berry is a favourite too:



I kind of see him as Lowry-meets-Bacon.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 02:44:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  5, 2021, 10:50:32 pm
I love Rembrandt's stuff as well, more his style than any particular painting but I don't know if anyone's seen it but on the link below you can zoom in to see each individual brushstroke. It's amazing:

https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/en/stories/operation-night-watch/story/photograph-night-watch



Thats very cool.
liverbloke

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 04:04:06 pm
4 that spring to mind with me are -

the garden of earthly delights (triptych) - hieronymus bosch

for a basic introduction to this painting go to wiki and see how interesting the interpretations of this work are, but i just remember it as a schoolkid and thinking 'that's awesome but also very very scary'



christ of saint john of the cross - dali

the usual dali eccentricity but with truly powerful imagery

Quote
In order to create the figure of Christ, Dalí had Hollywood stuntman Russell Saunders suspended from an overhead gantry, so he could see how the body would appear from the desired angle



three studies for figures at the base of a crucifixion (also a triptych) - francis bacon

Quote
Matthew Kieran wrote, in his 2005 essay on the painting, that "these frightened, blind, raging figures are visceral in their impact, jolting one into sensations of fright, horror, isolation and angst. We react to them as self-conscious creatures, their postures and expressions revealing feelings of petrified isolation, searing horror, pain and blind confusion.



and, been mentioned already, the scream - edvard munch

from edvard himself

Quote
I was walking along the road with two friends  the sun was setting  suddenly the sky turned blood red  I paused, feeling exhausted, and leaned on the fence  there was blood and tongues of fire above the blue-black fjord and the city  my friends walked on, and I stood there trembling with anxiety  and I sensed an infinite scream passing through nature



just realised though i follow no religion and have no faith that most of these are inspired by that subject - that says something there

i also like the fact that you can be emotionally affected by the grotesque and the unease of a work of art, even though it's 'only' a 2 dimensional work by a fellow human being

...annnnnnnnnnnnd, they all make cool progressive rock album covers too
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 04:51:44 pm
smutchin

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 05:05:06 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March  5, 2021, 11:46:01 pm
I'm a beginner with paintings, but "Guernica" by Picasso is currently my favorite:

I saw that at the Picasso museum in Barcelona some years ago. Totally blew me away. Astonishing piece of work, deeply moving. The sheer size of it only adds to its impact.

Later discovered that the version in Barcelona is not the original - and the original is even bigger.

Quote from: FlashingBlade on March  6, 2021, 01:31:43 pm
Big Rothko fan....saw some of the Seagram Murals when Tate first opened in Liverpool..blew me away

I used to work in the building next door to Tate Modern (London, not Liverpool) and would often go in there at lunchtimes. I could happily sit in the Seagram room for my whole lunch break. Theres something about those paintings - i love them but theyre so incredibly bleak, like windows into the depths of despair. Utterly mesmerising.

Not surprising Rothko killed himself after painting them.
smutchin

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 05:11:13 pm
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 05:27:17 pm
In terms of paintings one of my favourites is The Colossus by Goya (although I understand from the wiki that the attribution is a little controversial).



I'm not much of an art aficionado but I do know that there have been a couple of pieces that have stopped me dead right out of the blue:

This Henry Moore sculpture in the Tiergarten in Berlin




Donatello's Penitent Magdalene

Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 05:29:54 pm
Dr. Beaker

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 6, 2021, 05:58:03 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  6, 2021, 03:12:48 am
The Ambassadors - Hans Holbein the Younger.mmd


Worth it just for the dodgy skull at the bottom.
liverbloke

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 12:44:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on March  6, 2021, 05:11:13 pm
https://twitter.com/ofalafel/status/1365718066869469185?s=21

You are Pot Hat Nightmare Bird - well Nighmare Bloke would be nearer  ;D
liverbloke

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 12:45:24 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March  6, 2021, 05:58:03 pm
Worth it just for the dodgy skull at the bottom.

if i'm correct - i think you use a metal cylinder to view the skull?
gregor

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 02:15:06 pm


Nighthawks by Edward Hopper. I'd like to see it if I can get to Chicago as planned later in the year.
smutchin

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 05:18:25 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  7, 2021, 12:45:24 pm
if i'm correct - i think you use a metal cylinder to view the skull?

Nah, you just have to stand to the side and view it at an angle.

It's incredible - the sort of thing that would be pretty easy to pull off now, but Holbein must have had some mad painting skillz to do it back then.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 06:08:59 pm
Quote from: smutchin on March  7, 2021, 05:18:25 pm
Nah, you just have to stand to the side and view it at an angle.

It's incredible - the sort of thing that would be pretty easy to pull off now, but Holbein must have had some mad painting skillz to do it back then.
Yeah, if you go right up to the painting - the right hand edge - and look across and down a bit, it's a perfect skull. I think he was just showing off his perspective skills. I assume it's still in the National Gallery.
jillc

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 06:10:00 pm
I would go for one of the Toulouse-Lautrec paintings always loved those.
rob1966

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 07:17:19 pm
Not really into art and tend to prefer "normal" paintings like landscapes, but an ex of mine had a print of this on the home office wall and I've liked it since for some reason.

Dali - Temptation of St Anthony

Dr. Beaker

Re: Your Favourite Painting
March 7, 2021, 08:08:23 pm
I think this is my favourite Dali - The Hallucinegenic Toreador.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 09:44:33 am
Might be of interest to some in here, me and the missus certainly found it engaging - Made You Look is on Netflix right now, its a documentary about the Knoedler art gallery in New York and how it was embroiled in a scandal of selling abstract impressionist paintings of dubious provenance in the late 90s/early 00s.

Some serious, serious money changing hands.

Worth a watch for anyone with a passing interest in modern art.
Red Berry

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 09:54:27 am
I could never list all the art I love. Not only would I earn a ban for spamming the thread, but I also rarely put names to the art I get lost in. ;D

I do love pre-Raphelite work, so many sculptures, furniture, the works.  I'd say my biggest inspirations are Alphonse Mucha and Ruth Asawa. The former because not only is his work intricate and beautiful, but also because he was a successful commercial artist. The latter because her sculptures appeal to my scattered brain and doodle nature. :)

I invite you all to Google them.
kaesarsosei

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 12:49:51 pm
Really nice thread this.

It's The Fighting Temeraire for me too. I don't know if any other painting can have so much meaning and sum up so much in one image. I'm not someone who is very artistic at all or had any interest in art but when I first saw that I completely changed my outlook on art. I was gobsmacked. I think Nighthawks could have a similar quality actually. It feels like a perfect snapshot of a time and place that is gone forever now.

I do really like Rembrandt paintings too. I think I've only saw two in the flesh but there was some quality about them that's impossible to replicate online. Maybe all good art is the same, like I say I am a complete novice.
smutchin

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 01:17:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:54:27 am
I do love pre-Raphelite work, so many sculptures, furniture, the works.  I'd say my biggest inspirations are Alphonse Mucha and Ruth Asawa. The former because not only is his work intricate and beautiful, but also because he was a successful commercial artist. The latter because her sculptures appeal to my scattered brain and doodle nature. :)

I grew up with a vague liking for Mucha because my mum had a print of La Dame aux Camelias up on the wall at home.

But I never had any real appreciation of his work until I went to Prague a few years ago. There's a Mucha museum there, dedicated to his life and career, which has all the stuff he's best known for on display - eg the seasons and flowers series, and a lot of the commercial stuff.

Then we went to the National Gallery, which had the Slav Epic on display at the time - 20 large-scale canvases depicting the history of the Slavic people. If you're already a Mucha fan, you're probably aware of it so I won't need to tell you how stunning it is. Not just for the sheer scale of the paintings, but for the depth of detail they contain, and the artistry to achieve such incredible visual effects with mere paint and brushes.

For those not familiar with it, you can see photographs and information here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Slav_Epic - though of course online facsimiles don't even come remotely close to the impact of seeing it for real. (From that series, I would definitely list The Introduction Of The Slavic Liturgy as one of my favourite paintings.)
Dr. Beaker

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:49:51 pm
Really nice thread this.

It's The Fighting Temeraire for me too. I don't know if any other painting can have so much meaning and sum up so much in one image. I'm not someone who is very artistic at all or had any interest in art but when I first saw that I completely changed my outlook on art. I was gobsmacked. I think Nighthawks could have a similar quality actually. It feels like a perfect snapshot of a time and place that is gone forever now.

They could often be the political cartoonists of the day, like this massive canvas by Gericault, The Raft Of The Medusa.
smutchin

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 01:34:11 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:49:51 pm
I do really like Rembrandt paintings too. I think I've only saw two in the flesh but there was some quality about them that's impossible to replicate online. Maybe all good art is the same, like I say I am a complete novice.

Yes, I think this is true of all great art. Case in point: many, many years ago, I went to the Uffizi in Florence and saw Botticelli's Birth Of Venus. It's an image that's so well known, its impact has perhaps become slightly dulled through familiarity. But actually being there and seeing it for real was like seeing it for the very first time.

I could think of plenty of other examples, but that's one that has lived with me over the years. Not entirely sure if I've ever seen The Fighting Temeraire, but I've seen quite a few other Turner paintings in galleries and they do benefit from being seen in real life. Appreciating art is also a lot to do with the context you see it in - there was an exhibition of Turner, Whistler and Monet at Tate Britain a while ago that really helped provide an understanding of their works in relation to each other, and even better, I was treated to a personal guided tour by TV's Tim Marlow - and he really knows his shit.

(Looked it up - blimey, it was 2005, somewhat longer ago than I realised... https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2005/feb/08/1 )
Red Berry

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 01:45:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:17:56 pm
I grew up with a vague liking for Mucha because my mum had a print of La Dame aux Camelias up on the wall at home.

But I never had any real appreciation of his work until I went to Prague a few years ago. There's a Mucha museum there, dedicated to his life and career, which has all the stuff he's best known for on display - eg the seasons and flowers series, and a lot of the commercial stuff.

Then we went to the National Gallery, which had the Slav Epic on display at the time - 20 large-scale canvases depicting the history of the Slavic people. If you're already a Mucha fan, you're probably aware of it so I won't need to tell you how stunning it is. Not just for the sheer scale of the paintings, but for the depth of detail they contain, and the artistry to achieve such incredible visual effects with mere paint and brushes.

For those not familiar with it, you can see photographs and information here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Slav_Epic - though of course online facsimiles don't even come remotely close to the impact of seeing it for real. (From that series, I would definitely list The Introduction Of The Slavic Liturgy as one of my favourite paintings.)

I first fell in love with Mucha's work back in 2011, when I stumbled across an exhibition whilst on holiday in Malta. When the exhibition came to The Walker 3 or 4 years ago I went twice. I think they had some of the Slav Epic on display there, too. :)
liverbloke

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm
Quote from: smutchin on March  7, 2021, 05:18:25 pm
Nah, you just have to stand to the side and view it at an angle.

It's incredible - the sort of thing that would be pretty easy to pull off now, but Holbein must have had some mad painting skillz to do it back then.

ah - got it

there was definitely an older work though that had something contained within the image that you did view with a metal cylinder but I can't find it on google - 'cept modern versions

most probably saw it on art attack  ;D

Only Me

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm
What a great thread.

Some brilliant shouts in here already.

Guernica - on the bucket list to see it. Although on New Years Day 2006, whilst having a half time cup of tea at Gresty Road with me mate, he asked me why I was looking so distracted. I pointed out to him that its not every day you see a full size replica of a Picasso masterpiece behind the cafe on the concourse wall of a lower league footy team...

Hopper - Again, a very long held ambition to stand in front of Nighthawks in Chicago. Im a keen amateur artist myself, and my version of that picture is the best Ive done, I think. Out of all of his pieces though, I think Chop Suey is probably my favourite.

Fighting Temeraire - once dragged Mrs OM into the National Gallery on the pretext it was about to start raining, just so I could see this painting at long last. Every time Id been previously, itd been out on loan. It was worth the wait. Oh, and they used to have a copy on the wall of The Razz too.

Gericaut isnt my favourite artist, but that painting is also the artwork for The Pogues album; Rum, Sodomy and the lash. So its all good!

Being fortunate enough to have the Tate on my doorstep, in recent years Ive been able to see exhibitions by two of my favourites of all time; Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. The visual impact of their stuff is utterly fantastic, and to stand in front of those works and see them close up really just blew my mind. Anything by either of those two would make my list.

Also love A Bigger Splash by Hockney, Surprised! by Rousseau, and also partial to a bit of Van Gogh - that room they have in the Musee DOrsay with nothing but his paintings in, really is a sight to behold.

Arts boss lar.
Mimi

Re: Your Favourite Painting
Today at 05:55:16 am
1) Jacob Lawrences Migration Series - a series of paintings depicting the flight of Black Americans from the south to the north after WW1. https://lawrencemigration.phillipscollection.org/the-migration-series

2) Las Meninas by Velazquez. This was the best part of the Prado for me.

3) Kent Monkman - Queer indigenous Canadian artist - he works in many mediums, but many of his paintings feature his alter ego, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle.

4) The Milkmaid by Vermeer

5) Untitled #14 by Agnes Martin. There is something mesmerizing about her grid paintings.
