« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Accept it, we're playing shit  (Read 12103 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • BAGs
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:21:29 am
Nope. Its a fucking shit season. Behind closed doors is a punishment for teams, we need to remember that with this waste a a PL season.

We're shit in a meaningless season.
We all need to remember that this season is not a real season. It's a behind-closed-doors sham played out only to fulfil contracts and bring in the TV money necessary to keep clubs afloat. The entire shambles has been a bizarre shitshow of epic proportions.

If there was ever a season when I could get over us playing shit, it's this one. The list of mitigating circumstances is a vast one and, if we look at the circumstances around the last three seasons we've played, a drop off this season would be pretty much inevitable.

This season, for everyone, is one to be endured rather than enjoyed. It's a fake, sham of a season, and quite fitting that the Title will be lifted by a fake, sham of a club too.

All things considered, if it wasn't for TV contracts and the need for clubs to bring in that revenue, then by far the best thing to have done would have been to scrap this season altogether and come back fresh with a real season with fans once it was safe to do so. This entire shambolic shitshow is only taking place due to money. If I had to accept us playing way below par for a season, it would be this one.

There were suggestions put forward early on that having this season play out would be good for the mental health of the nation. What utter hogwash that turned out to be. All its done is heap more stress onto people due to its utterly bizarre nature and ruination by Hollywood officiating and the abomination that has been VAR. The cesspool media circus around it all has been nothing short of sickening too.

Yes, we've been playing shit, but everything about this sorry sham of a season has been shit too. It's all shit.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:01:23 am
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this.

I'm only relaxed because we've already passed the 40-point safety line. If we hadn't, I'd be extremely anxious about our chances of avoiding relegation. We're that shit right now.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,264
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:54:01 pm
I'm only relaxed because we've already passed the 40-point safety line. If we hadn't, I'd be extremely anxious about our chances of avoiding relegation. We're that shit right now.

;D Yeah I kept checking after the Chelsea game just to make sure we actually are safe.

We are not getting any European football next season. It was said on here that you have to finish 7th. We are not finishing 7th.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:58:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:56:28 pm
;D Yeah I kept checking after the Chelsea game just to make sure we actually are safe.

We are not getting any European football next season. It was said on here that you have to finish 7th. We are not finishing 7th.

Better no Europe then Europa.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,264
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Better no Europe then Europa.

If its no Europe then I would be chucking half the players in the back of the van and selling them at the local car boot (when car boot sales are permitted again of course). The squad is massive and we won't need many.
Logged

Offline Arrowsmith

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • Eee aye addio, we've won the cup!
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
Haven't read through every thread in the last few weeks, but has anyone brought up the fact that the switch to a new training ground might (and I did say might) have had an affect on results.
Familiarity with Melwood suddenly taken away on top of the injuries, dodgy referee calls, compounded fatigue due to Covid schedule, personal problems etc may be another disruptive element that is causing a dip in performance.
Probably not eh? Just a thought.  :)
Logged
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT96

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • BAGs
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Haven't read through every thread in the last few weeks, but has anyone brought up the fact that the switch to a new training ground might (and I did say might) have had an affect on results.
Familiarity with Melwood suddenly taken away on top of the injuries, dodgy referee calls, compounded fatigue due to Covid schedule, personal problems etc may be another disruptive element that is causing a dip in performance.
Probably not eh? Just a thought.  :)
It's been mentioned a few times, but more in jest than seriousness.

Who knows? It could be one more upheaval in a season of multiple upheavals. Another thing to get used to and become familiar with.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,114
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:21:49 pm
We all need to remember that this season is not a real season. It's a behind-closed-doors sham played out only to fulfil contracts and bring in the TV money necessary to keep clubs afloat. The entire shambles has been a bizarre shitshow of epic proportions.

If there was ever a season when I could get over us playing shit, it's this one. The list of mitigating circumstances is a vast one and, if we look at the circumstances around the last three seasons we've played, a drop off this season would be pretty much inevitable.

This season, for everyone, is one to be endured rather than enjoyed. It's a fake, sham of a season, and quite fitting that the Title will be lifted by a fake, sham of a club too.

All things considered, if it wasn't for TV contracts and the need for clubs to bring in that revenue, then by far the best thing to have done would have been to scrap this season altogether and come back fresh with a real season with fans once it was safe to do so. This entire shambolic shitshow is only taking place due to money. If I had to accept us playing way below par for a season, it would be this one.

There were suggestions put forward early on that having this season play out would be good for the mental health of the nation. What utter hogwash that turned out to be. All its done is heap more stress onto people due to its utterly bizarre nature and ruination by Hollywood officiating and the abomination that has been VAR. The cesspool media circus around it all has been nothing short of sickening too.

Yes, we've been playing shit, but everything about this sorry sham of a season has been shit too. It's all shit.
Agree with the majority here but put ourselves in Man Citys shoes at this point and no one on here would be calling it a sham season / sham title win. Im glad we amassed enough pts to win the league prior to lockdown 1 as City only finished in 82 so even if we didnt win or draw another game we still would be champions.

Put all our eggs in the CL basket and just hope we avoid City or Bayern over two legs (if we get past Leipzig). Everyone else Im confident we could win once we get a few key players back later down the line.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:56:28 pm
;D Yeah I kept checking after the Chelsea game just to make sure we actually are safe.

We are not getting any European football next season. It was said on here that you have to finish 7th. We are not finishing 7th.

This season, we'll be the shittest team to ever win the Champions League.

Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:13:51 pm
Agree with the majority here but put ourselves in Man Citys shoes at this point and no one on here would be calling it a sham season / sham title win. Im glad we amassed enough pts to win the league prior to lockdown 1 as City only finished in 82 so even if we didnt win or draw another game we still would be champions.

Put all our eggs in the CL basket and just hope we avoid City or Bayern over two legs (if we get past Leipzig). Everyone else Im confident we could win once we get a few key players back later down the line.

Any title City win is a sham title, they are the Ben Johnson/Lance Armstrong/Communist Athletes of the Premier League.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:01:42 pm
I take it you've not read the rest of the forum then? It's rivalling Chernobyl in the meltdown stakes. No one is relaxed about it at all. Despite that, some have still managed to retain some perspective. Some have also decided to laugh rather than cry. No one is relaxed.

I'm totally chilled, I genuinely don't give two fucks for this season. I put up with the empty grounds last season as we'd won the League by January, so it was only right we got to seal it, but the night itself was flat. However, its been obvious from day 1 that this season shouldn't have been played. Its such a soulless season.

Maybe we're deliberately being shit to make sure that Sky/BT get the season they DIDNT want.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm »
Obviously a season to forget. I just hope next season we have a fully fit back line with a new CB partner for VVD and have gomez as 3rd choice to seal with.
Some top quality in midfield to replace the outgoing ( I suspect ) gini, shaq, Milner
And 1 new forward to replace one of mane, firmino or salah who I think will be moved on.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Haven't read through every thread in the last few weeks, but has anyone brought up the fact that the switch to a new training ground might (and I did say might) have had an affect on results.
Familiarity with Melwood suddenly taken away on top of the injuries, dodgy referee calls, compounded fatigue due to Covid schedule, personal problems etc may be another disruptive element that is causing a dip in performance.
Probably not eh? Just a thought.  :)

Nope. You're onto something. The training ground move, coming on the heels of the move to Nike.

I remember being very surprised that we left Melwood in the middle of the season. Our results turned to sh*t shortly after.

This was just a few months after that cringe-inducing Nike kit rollout. Lebron is wearing our shirt today! He's sending out LFC gift boxes! Woop pee doo! He couldn't pick out Liverpool on a map.

Embarrassing. Fake as f*ck.

We went from being the underdog, wearing a brand no-one had ever won anything in before, and humble surroundings, into the fat, overpaid landlord, puffing on a cigar. With that tacky gold FIFA badge in the middle of the shirt, to boot.

Then, when we faced adversity, we folded like a house of cards.

Success destroyed us.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:12 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm »
got a few boxes of these if anyone's interested  :wave

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:01:23 am
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this. We have lost 6 GAMES IN A ROW AT ANFIELD, Shattering club records in the process. We are the first team to have not scored at home with over 155 shots at goal since opta records began. We are/were fucking Liverpool. It doesnt matter what level of sport you play in, it is absolutely unacceptable. I couldnt care if we had a team of reserves out there, never mind a few cbs missing and no fans, this should not be happening.

Anyone who thinks the return of a few cbs will fix the problem is deluded. With euros and afcon in the summer, we have no pre season and players will not be rested. We all need to brace ourselves as this season will likely take years to fix, with most of our important players entering their 30s at the same time.

This is a fucking catastrophe.

Exactly how does losing your shit with it all, help things? Nobody is accepting this, least of all Jurgen I suspect. Get behind him is my advice if you want the good times back again.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm »
Class is permanent.
Shite is temporary.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:40:29 pm
Class is permanent.
Shite is temporary.
;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,144
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:40:29 pm
Class is permanent.
Shite is temporary.


Should go into the new banner ideas thread. ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,704
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:37:30 pm »
Has anything changed among our coaches/backroom staff that can account for some of this?
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,729
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 10:49:54 am
We are playing shit, no question about that.

Just don't see it myself. Not in the broader context of the season since Christmas and certainly not the season - Villa apart - up until Christmas. All of which I guess is the underlying reason I'm so uneasy with this thread and it's unquestioning acceptance of this notion that we've been playing shit.

We simply haven't been.

Sure the recent run of results have been far worse than shite. Sure, too, we've been blunt as fuck up front. And sure we were poor yesterday against Fulham even allowing for our vastly makeshift side. But even against Chelsea it wasn't so much that we were shit [albeit we weren't any great shakes] but the story of that game for me was more that we were totally fucking outclassed and outperformed by a far superior side with I'm afraid to say superior players in most positions.

As for the games leading up to Chelsea? Well I think there's a case to be made performance-wise as distinct from results-wise for us being the better side in every game other than against City - and even in that one our makeshift line-up were the equals of a full strength City side until things began to unravel during that second half.

So no. I don't for one minute accept other than yesterday that we've been shit per-se. Far from it. Results do mean everything in the final analysis but it doesn't necessarily follow that bad results mean we've been playing shit other than yesterday.

What it does show for me though is how fucking spoilt rotten a huge chunk of our internet social media fanbase has become since Klopp has built the amazing side we've been priveleged to witness over these past few years and just how ill-equipped in their footballing insight the same knobheads actually are.
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Haven't read through every thread in the last few weeks, but has anyone brought up the fact that the switch to a new training ground might (and I did say might) have had an affect on results.
Familiarity with Melwood suddenly taken away on top of the injuries, dodgy referee calls, compounded fatigue due to Covid schedule, personal problems etc may be another disruptive element that is causing a dip in performance.
Probably not eh? Just a thought.  :)

Strange. I was thinking exactly the same during me walk in the park earlier.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,264
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Just don't see it myself. Not in the broader context of the season since Christmas and certainly not the season - Villa apart - up until Christmas. All of which I guess is the underlying reason I'm so uneasy with this thread and it's unquestioning acceptance of this notion that we've been playing shit.

We simply haven't been.

Sure the recent run of results have been far worse than shite. Sure, too, we've been blunt as fuck up front. And sure we were poor yesterday against Fulham even allowing for our vastly makeshift side. But even against Chelsea it wasn't so much that we were shit [albeit we weren't any great shakes] but the story of that game for me was more that we were totally fucking outclassed and outperformed by a far superior side with I'm afraid to say superior players in most positions.

As for the games leading up to Chelsea? Well I think there's a case to be made performance-wise as distinct from results-wise for us being the better side in every game other than against City - and even in that one our makeshift line-up were the equals of a full strength City side until things began to unravel during that second half.

So no. I don't for one minute accept other than yesterday that we've been shit per-se. Far from it. Results do mean everything in the final analysis but it doesn't necessarily follow that bad results mean we've been playing shit other than yesterday.

What it does show for me though is how fucking spoilt rotten a huge chunk of our internet social media fanbase has become since Klopp has built the amazing side we've been priveleged to witness over these past few years and just how ill-equipped in their footballing insight the same knobheads actually are.

I think we can class how we are playing as shit, not just the results. The opposition are having more shots on goal against us. It feels like Alisson has more to do than the opposition keeper.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:40:29 pm
Class is permanent.
Shite is temporary.

I wish my teacher thought that way when I didn't go to the toilet.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • BAGs
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #222 on: Today at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:13:51 pm
Agree with the majority here but put ourselves in Man Citys shoes at this point and no one on here would be calling it a sham season / sham title win. Im glad we amassed enough pts to win the league prior to lockdown 1 as City only finished in 82 so even if we didnt win or draw another game we still would be champions.

Put all our eggs in the CL basket and just hope we avoid City or Bayern over two legs (if we get past Leipzig). Everyone else Im confident we could win once we get a few key players back later down the line.
I'll be honest, if we were in Abu Dhabi's position I'd take the title, but I'd also know in my heart that the whole thing was a sham. Anything they 'win' is a sham anyway, but that's besides the point.

If we are jammy enough to go on and, against all the odds, lift Big Ears this season, I'd definitely take changing the number six to a seven, but I'll genuinely get little satisfaction from it. That's just me, and others will feel differently, but that's where I am with this entire season.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:54 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #223 on: Today at 07:05:03 pm »
I don't think we're suffering from anything a full, vocal crowd at Anfield couldn't cure.

We aren't a machine. We are an organism with a soul. With different and inter-reliant parts that sum up to much more than their individual worth.

We have players who play with passion, who believe in causes, who are decent people. Our identity is founded in our emotion, in our stubborn nature. In our sentimentality. It's something to be proud of, and too often scoffed at - the pursuit of good work through sincere, earnest actions.

We will be fine as long as we keep the faith and march in step together. Unity is strength. YNWA
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #224 on: Today at 07:25:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:23:01 pm
This season, we'll be the shittest team to ever win the Champions League.

Any title City win is a sham title, they are the Ben Johnson/Lance Armstrong/Communist Athletes of the Premier League.

Can I ask you a serious question rob 1966.. 
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:29:47 pm »
If we were playing wonderful football and were 10pts clear would you still call it a Sham Title.. Be honest and stop having double standards..
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,670
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Just don't see it myself. Not in the broader context of the season since Christmas and certainly not the season - Villa apart - up until Christmas. All of which I guess is the underlying reason I'm so uneasy with this thread and it's unquestioning acceptance of this notion that we've been playing shit.

We simply haven't been.

Sure the recent run of results have been far worse than shite. Sure, too, we've been blunt as fuck up front. And sure we were poor yesterday against Fulham even allowing for our vastly makeshift side. But even against Chelsea it wasn't so much that we were shit [albeit we weren't any great shakes] but the story of that game for me was more that we were totally fucking outclassed and outperformed by a far superior side with I'm afraid to say superior players in most positions.

As for the games leading up to Chelsea? Well I think there's a case to be made performance-wise as distinct from results-wise for us being the better side in every game other than against City - and even in that one our makeshift line-up were the equals of a full strength City side until things began to unravel during that second half.

So no. I don't for one minute accept other than yesterday that we've been shit per-se. Far from it. Results do mean everything in the final analysis but it doesn't necessarily follow that bad results mean we've been playing shit other than yesterday.

What it does show for me though is how fucking spoilt rotten a huge chunk of our internet social media fanbase has become since Klopp has built the amazing side we've been priveleged to witness over these past few years and just how ill-equipped in their footballing insight the same knobheads actually are.

Is completely true. We are struggling to break down teams but then we probably did anyway when they piled 11 men behind the ball, especially without the crowd at Anfield. Let's face it, City are better at that stuff and probably built for it, we were always more dangerous when the other team had a corner. Football evolves and it no surprise that teams have now taken the view that you come to Anfield and defend and then you might just pinch a win. Just so happens the margins have gone against us and our finishing has been poor. Jurgen was obviously aware of this in the summer hence the link with Werner. We got Jota instead and he was pinching goals before christmas but now needs to find his feet again. We have dipped, others have risen (though Fulham did what they did well yesterday and have been on good form recently).

The worry is that teams go into a mentality, what we don't need is fans going into the same mentality. It's the sort of mentality which means if you are 3-0 down at half time against one of the best teams in europe in the CL final, you give up, or if you are 3-0 down after the first leg against one of the best teams in the world (with Messi and Suarez), you give up. That's not how we do things at Liverpool, we climb that hill in our own way, however steep, after falling off a cliff.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 07:30:44 pm
Is completely true. We are struggling to break down teams but then we probably did anyway when they piled 11 men behind the ball, especially without the crowd at Anfield. Let's face it, City are better at that stuff and probably built for it, we were always more dangerous when the other team had a corner. Football evolves and it no surprise that teams have now taken the view that you come to Anfield and defend and then you might just pinch a win. Just so happens the margins have gone against us and our finishing has been poor. Jurgen was obviously aware of this in the summer hence the link with Werner. We got Jota instead and he was pinching goals before christmas but now needs to find his feet again. We have dipped, others have risen (though Fulham did what they did well yesterday and have been on good form recently).

The worry is that teams go into a mentality, what we don't need is fans going into the same mentality. It's the sort of mentality which means if you are 3-0 down at half time against one of the best teams in europe in the CL final, you give up, or if you are 3-0 down after the first leg against one of the best teams in the world (with Messi and Suarez), you give up. That's not how we do things at Liverpool, we climb that hill in our own way, however steep, after falling off a cliff.

K'inell lad, thought V/Bobby was the Laird of sentimental shite.




;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
I'd go further...we are being reffed different than the opposition in the same fucking game. That's not conspiracy theory, that's fact. Your eyes tell you this. One example. One. They let play continue when the oppo is deffo off, right? How quick does their fucking flag go up when it's us?

We're not great at the moment, that's true. They've had the stuffing knocked out of them., we have an' all. Eggs in one basket it seems. I admire the boss for that. He's got some 'cojones' has Jurgen. We'll be fucking sound. Number 7!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:40:29 pm
Class is permanent.
Shite is temporary.

:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Better no Europe then Europa.
Not having that. I was gutted when we lost to Seville.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,755
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:26:05 pm
I'd go further...we are being reffed different than the opposition in the same fucking game. That's not conspiracy theory, that's fact. Your eyes tell you this. One example. One. They let play continue when the oppo is deffo off, right? How quick does their fucking flag go up when it's us?

We're not great at the moment, that's true. They've had the stuffing knocked out of them., we have an' all. Eggs in one basket it seems. I admire the boss for that. He's got some 'cojones' has Jurgen. We'll be fucking sound. Number 7!

Bobby, I know things are not going for us and there are external influences we have no control over and, having said that, you can only control things that are within your control and we, in some areas, have been shit at that.
This is not a throw the baby out with the bathwater moment, more of a, sometimes you'e got to put your hands up and say after so many dodgy performances or capitulations from a position of leading a game, we've been shit.

Its good to accept it, they do say after all and it's a very famous proverb - acceptance is the first step to overcome, on the journey to stop being shit.
Laozi(defending and attacking) 4th century BC in the chonged dynasty




Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:41:25 pm
Its good to accept it
I disagree. I think its shit to accept it. What good does it do?

Tend to agree with Timbo. Up until the Chelsea game we havent been that shit. Our level has dropped definitely, but it would be hard to keep up the level of the previous two seasons with no CBs and no fans to lift us through the injury crisis. The results have been shit, no doubt about that. Some of our defending has been a bit shit and so has some of our finishing. But Ive also seen us dominate games and catch zero breaks from either the ref or lady luck herself. It seems weve upset the football gods to add to the perfect storm of other factors.

And even if we were shit (which were not), Im not sure it would help to shout about it.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:40:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:26:05 pm
I'd go further...we are being reffed different than the opposition in the same fucking game. That's not conspiracy theory, that's fact. Your eyes tell you this. One example. One. They let play continue when the oppo is deffo off, right? How quick does their fucking flag go up when it's us?

We're not great at the moment, that's true. They've had the stuffing knocked out of them., we have an' all. Eggs in one basket it seems. I admire the boss for that. He's got some 'cojones' has Jurgen. We'll be fucking sound. Number 7!

Im thinking the Var/Refs have been strongly emboldened in their shitness and wild inconsistency by the lack of fans. Refs always used to have a healthy fear of making 7 bad calls in a row against the home side, there used to be a self imposed absolute cap of 3. Not this year no Sir. Skys the limit.

There was one play against fulham where the fulham player blatantly pulled down a liverpool player from behind no call play on, setting up a break so a liverpool player makes exactly the same foul in  from necessity 2 seconds later, whistle blows dangerous free kick. It was the same play consecutively. In front of fans that would have been the end of crap like that because the noise would not have stopped for 20 minutes, but it was just another shit call in a shit year for shit refs contributing to our shit play and shit results.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 