Nope. Its a fucking shit season. Behind closed doors is a punishment for teams, we need to remember that with this waste a a PL season.



We're shit in a meaningless season.



We all need to remember that this season is not a real season. It's a behind-closed-doors sham played out only to fulfil contracts and bring in the TV money necessary to keep clubs afloat. The entire shambles has been a bizarre shitshow of epic proportions.If there was ever a season when I could get over us playing shit, it's this one. The list of mitigating circumstances is a vast one and, if we look at the circumstances around the last three seasons we've played, a drop off this season would be pretty much inevitable.This season, for everyone, is one to be endured rather than enjoyed. It's a fake, sham of a season, and quite fitting that the Title will be lifted by a fake, sham of a club too.All things considered, if it wasn't for TV contracts and the need for clubs to bring in that revenue, then by far the best thing to have done would have been to scrap this season altogether and come back fresh with a real season with fans once it was safe to do so. This entire shambolic shitshow is only taking place due to money. If I had to accept us playing way below par for a season, it would be this one.There were suggestions put forward early on that having this season play out would be good for the mental health of the nation. What utter hogwash that turned out to be. All its done is heap more stress onto people due to its utterly bizarre nature and ruination by Hollywood officiating and the abomination that has been VAR. The cesspool media circus around it all has been nothing short of sickening too.Yes, we've been playing shit, but everything about this sorry sham of a season has been shit too. It's all shit.