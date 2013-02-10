We're playing shit, no doubt about it.



But plenty of reasons why:



- Unprecedented injury list



Everyone knows it, but it's still true. No stability at the back with 18+ different CB combinations used. Even when our midfielders have gone to play CB, they've been injured. Then our emergency signings get injured. Hard to have stability without this. That's without mentioning Jota, Keita etc.



Poor ref decisions



At the start of the season we should have got a lot more points than we got. So many marginal calls went against us.



Lack of energy



"Intensity is our identity" - Hard to press effectively when the engine room hasn't been able to rotate. Gini has played so much football, Thiago has recently, Jones has probably played more than we'd ideally want. Henderson / Fabinho have been injured or needed at CB. Keita, Milner injured too and Ox clearly isn't trusted to start games.



No fans



We're the best fans in the world for a reason. We make Anfield a fortress and help raise our team when they're flat. We've not been able to do that and no fans might have effected us more than anyone.



Other



All the above will have had a knock on effect on our confidence and thus our form.



We're low and when you consider the death of Klopp's mother and Alisson's dad. All can't have helped the mood in the squad and they seem to be a group that are so close and collective that it can affect them.



It's not the formation, tactical issues, one player missing or one reason. This is a collection of terrible luck and it's knocked us. Last season we looked such a composed and clever team. Totally controlling games and oozing confidence. Recently we've looked a frantic mess. Not keeping the ball well enough and a disjointed mess, trying to force things constantly. That's due to no stability, form, confidence and it's clear we're struggling.



This team needs a break, our manager needs a break and I think until that happens we will struggle. This team were top of the league not so long ago despite our troubles. I think this season has been a real 'Perfect Storm' in terms of everything going wrong and it's had a real knock of effect throughout the team.



But the quality of these players shouldn't be questioned or our manager. We'll walk through this storm and they'll be a golden sky again.



The time is to trust the owners, Edwards and Klopp to get it right again and they will. We're the best run club in the world (along with Bayern) and this blip (albeit a bad one) is exactly that, a blip. We went 74 games undefeated at Anfield didn't we, then have have 6 defeats. That's clear due to all the above valid circumstances.



This team need to try to remember what they're good at. Keep the ball better, be composed and constantly probe in a controlled manner. Then when we do lose the ball, press aggressively in a controlled manner. We've lost our control. This is early years Klopp and Milner today was a microcosm of that, as it looked like his performance in the Europa League Final, when he was going rogue when pressing and we weren't collectively hunting in packs. Not singling out Milner, they've all been at fault and I think Roy Keane (who chats a lot of shit) was spot on saying we've stopped playing as a team. That's always been our strength, playing as a collective, formidable unit and team. Time to regroup and get our composure, it's going to be tough given the teams energy levels, form and our injuries. But the best thing we can do is start playing as a team again and keeping that ball far better, not forcing things constantly.



Next season it will be different. But until the end of this season and in particularly in the CL let's remember what we were good at. Be brave, composed, keep that ball, dominate and control games as we've got the players to do so.



As fans we need to not panic, realise we'll be back stronger and next season we'll be a very different animal.



You'll Never Walk Alone is our motto for a reason. We need to remember this as fans now more than ever before attacking any part of this club be it the owners, Klopp or the team.



Klopp has only asked for our fans to believe and not be doubters. I won't doubt this team and believe we'll be great again under this manager, owners and players - especially next season. I wouldn't even write us off in the CL as this team is capable of greatness. Form can change and as fans it is our duty to not panic, support and believe in the club which has been exceptional up until the last couple of months for a fair few years now.



YNWA