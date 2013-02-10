« previous next »
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm »
I'll get serious for a minute - if you want to compare us with other teams then do so, but that is not the answer, the reason or the solution. Its about us, its always about us and it always will be.
If we show up, we win, though we haven't showed up consistently in months. Sure some will say we were top then, or won then, but in the main, we've been shit. The problems and the answers sit with us, no one else.

Stop getting serious, shitheads. We're playing shit.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:29:27 pm »
We are simply shite. It's temporary though.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:25:12 pm
And you're clearly not getting what I'm saying which is Atletico didn't invent that style of play or were the first ones to play like that against us. There were other teams that have, done exactly that, but not successfully. Atletico have better players and so they can be more successful in certain aspects of said play, afterall it's something they've been doing for the last 10 years under their manager.

So no I don't agree.

I do get what you are saying, what I mean is that is not just teams sitting deep anymore that is too simplistic.  Teams now know how to beat us too, atletico tried something, it didnt quite work for them but others have refined it and it now works.  Teams dont just sit deep against us anymore, they go after us too.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote
Teams now know how to beat us too, atletico tried something, it didnt quite work for them but others have refined it and it now works.  Teams dont just sit deep against us anymore, they go after us too.
Well of course they go after us, we haven't looked like ourselves in 3 months, and we're playing with a makeshift back four that has clear weaknesses. It's not like teams are going after us with Van Dijk Gomez/Matip att he back and Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.

This is why I said the comparison back to January was incorrect, or with the restart.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm
Well of course they go after us, we haven't looked like ourselves in 3 months, and we're playing with a makeshift back four that has clear weaknesses. It's not like teams are going after us with Van Dijk Gomez/Matip att he back and Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.

This is why I said the comparison back to January was incorrect, or with the restart.

You think we played well after the restart?
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:33:22 pm
You think we played well after the restart?

After a 3 month hiatus, and needing a handful of wins to seal the title, do you actually believe that particular period and this period are the same?

Let me refresh you memory, we were 20 plus points clear of City and needed 4/5 wins to clinch the title out of the what 12/13 games remaining?

We played well when we needed to, and sealed it when we needed to. Once the title was confirmed, everything else imo, was irrelevant for that season.

I've said this for months. That period in time has nothing to do with our current state.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm
After a 3 month hiatus, and needing a handful of wins to seal the title, do you actually believe that particular period and this period are the same?

Let me refresh you memory, we were 20 plus points clear of City and needed 4/5 wins to clinch the title out of the what 12/13 games remaining?

We played well when we needed to, and sealed it when we needed to. Once the title was confirmed, everything else imo, was irrelevant for that season.

I've said this for months. That period in time has nothing to do with our current state.

I've noticed you sometimes adopt a tone just like my missus. She's got a degree in 'I told you so' 
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm
I've noticed you sometimes adopt a tone just like my missus. She's got a degree in 'I told you so'


Hmm, so do you think the mentioned periods are the same?
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 05:08:13 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm

Hmm, so do you think the mentioned periods are the same?

I will try one last time. What I am saying is that the current issues are a manifestation of issues that began a while back.  Teams are no longer just sitting back they are actively going after us.  This started a while back but with more success now as the way of playing against us is being refined.  We are a very good team so it has taken a while to get to this point but my point is that teams STARTED to try to play us differently about  a year ago.

When this happens you need to adapt as others have done hence my points above, Jurgen is more than capable of doing that but at the moment we are struggling.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 05:37:21 pm »
Its not them. its Us.

we couldnt finish a wank atm. Snakebit and then some.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:37:21 pm
Its not them. its Us.

we couldnt finish a wank atm. Snakebit and then some.

Its them and us!!
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 05:38:55 pm »
When the kids were last in school we were 4pts clear and had just won 7-0, this must be the Biggest Fall by a Top Team since football began anywhere in the world..
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm »
Mo scored a pen against City, Bobby set up that beauty against Leicester and dribbled many for the deflection against Sheffield. Both Leipzig goals and the Jones goal against Sheffield were nice finishes but came from howler gifts from the opposition.

That is IT for the last 7 games. Basically Bobbys wonder assist and wonder dribble is what weve created from open play since we did well against spurs and west ham.

its crazy.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm
Mo scored a pen against City, Bobby set up that beauty against Leicester and dribbled many for the deflection against Sheffield. Both Leipzig goals and the Jones goal against Sheffield were nice finishes but came from howler gifts from the opposition.

That is IT for the last 7 games. Basically Bobbys wonder assist and wonder dribble is what weve created from open play since we did well against spurs and west ham.

its crazy.

We are so easy to play against now. It's unreal.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:53:20 pm
Mo scored a pen against City, Bobby set up that beauty against Leicester and dribbled many for the deflection against Sheffield. Both Leipzig goals and the Jones goal against Sheffield were nice finishes but came from howler gifts from the opposition.

That is IT for the last 7 games. Basically Bobbys wonder assist and wonder dribble is what weve created from open play since we did well against spurs and west ham.

its crazy.

It's actually mad that for all the pelters he's getting (some of it justified), Firmino has actually been the only one creating goals lately. Mane hasn't gotten half the attention for his performances, but his fall-off has been greater this season. He's not affecting games in any meaningful way anymore.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm
I've noticed you sometimes adopt a tone just like my missus. She's got a degree in 'I told you so'

I bet the coursework in that degree is.....   ______________________ (fill in the blank with whatever makes you happy)
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 06:41:07 pm »
Lazy bastards have thrown a 9 month sickie.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm »
We're playing shit, no doubt about it. 

But plenty of reasons why:

- Unprecedented injury list

Everyone knows it, but it's still true.  No stability at the back with 18+ different CB combinations used.  Even when our midfielders have gone to play CB, they've been injured.  Then our emergency signings get injured.  Hard to have stability without this. That's without mentioning Jota, Keita etc. 

Poor ref decisions

At the start of the season we should have got a lot more points than we got.  So many marginal calls went against us. 

Lack of energy

"Intensity is our identity" - Hard to press effectively when the engine room hasn't been able to rotate.  Gini has played so much football, Thiago has recently, Jones has probably played more than we'd ideally want.  Henderson / Fabinho have been injured or needed at CB.  Keita, Milner injured too and Ox clearly isn't trusted to start games.

No fans

We're the best fans in the world for a reason.  We make Anfield a fortress and help raise our team when they're flat.  We've not been able to do that and no fans might have effected us more than anyone.

Other

All the above will have had a knock on effect on our confidence and thus our form.

We're low and when you consider the death of Klopp's mother and Alisson's dad.  All can't have helped the mood in the squad and they seem to be a group that are so close and collective that it can affect them.

It's not the formation, tactical issues, one player missing or one reason.  This is a collection of terrible luck and it's knocked us.  Last season we looked such a composed and clever team.  Totally controlling games and oozing confidence.  Recently we've looked a frantic mess.  Not keeping the ball well enough and a disjointed mess, trying to force things constantly.  That's due to no stability, form, confidence and it's clear we're struggling.

This team needs a break, our manager needs a break and I think until that happens we will struggle.  This team were top of the league not so long ago despite our troubles.  I think this season has been a real 'Perfect Storm' in terms of everything going wrong and it's had a real knock of effect throughout the team. 

But the quality of these players shouldn't be questioned or our manager.  We'll walk through this storm and they'll be a golden sky again.

The time is to trust the owners, Edwards and Klopp to get it right again and they will.  We're the best run club in the world (along with Bayern) and this blip (albeit a bad one) is exactly that, a blip.  We went 74 games undefeated at Anfield didn't we, then have have 6 defeats.  That's clear due to all the above valid circumstances. 

This team need to try to remember what they're good at.  Keep the ball better, be composed and constantly probe in a controlled manner.  Then when we do lose the ball, press aggressively in a controlled manner.  We've lost our control.  This is early years Klopp and Milner today was a microcosm of that, as it looked like his performance in the Europa League Final, when he was going rogue when pressing and we weren't collectively hunting in packs.  Not singling out Milner, they've all been at fault and I think Roy Keane (who chats a lot of shit) was spot on saying we've stopped playing as a team.  That's always been our strength, playing as a collective, formidable unit and team.  Time to regroup and get our composure, it's going to be tough given the teams energy levels, form and our injuries.  But the best thing we can do is start playing as a team again and keeping that ball far better, not forcing things constantly.

Next season it will be different.  But until the end of this season and in particularly in the CL let's remember what we were good at.  Be brave, composed, keep that ball, dominate and control games as we've got the players to do so. 

As fans we need to not panic, realise we'll be back stronger and next season we'll be a very different animal. 

You'll Never Walk Alone is our motto for a reason.  We need to remember this as fans now more than ever before attacking any part of this club be it the owners, Klopp or the team.

Klopp has only asked for our fans to believe and not be doubters.  I won't doubt this team and believe we'll be great again under this manager, owners and players - especially next season.  I wouldn't even write us off in the CL as this team is capable of greatness.  Form can change and as fans it is our duty to not panic, support and believe in the club which has been exceptional up until the last couple of months for a fair few years now.

YNWA
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm
We're playing shit, no doubt about it. 

But plenty of reasons why:

- Unprecedented injury list

Everyone knows it, but it's still true.  No stability at the back with 18+ different CB combinations used.  Even when our midfielders have gone to play CB, they've been injured.  Then our emergency signings get injured.  Hard to have stability without this. That's without mentioning Jota, Keita etc. 

Poor ref decisions

At the start of the season we should have got a lot more points than we got.  So many marginal calls went against us. 

Lack of energy

"Intensity is our identity" - Hard to press effectively when the engine room hasn't been able to rotate.  Gini has played so much football, Thiago has recently, Jones has probably played more than we'd ideally want.  Henderson / Fabinho have been injured or needed at CB.  Keita, Milner injured too and Ox clearly isn't trusted to start games.

No fans

We're the best fans in the world for a reason.  We make Anfield a fortress and help raise our team when they're flat.  We've not been able to do that and no fans might have effected us more than anyone.

Other

All the above will have had a knock on effect on our confidence and thus our form.

We're low and when you consider the death of Klopp's mother and Alisson's dad.  All can't have helped the mood in the squad and they seem to be a group that are so close and collective that it can affect them.

It's not the formation, tactical issues, one player missing or one reason.  This is a collection of terrible luck and it's knocked us.  Last season we looked such a composed and clever team.  Totally controlling games and oozing confidence.  Recently we've looked a frantic mess.  Not keeping the ball well enough and a disjointed mess, trying to force things constantly.  That's due to no stability, form, confidence and it's clear we're struggling.

This team needs a break, our manager needs a break and I think until that happens we will struggle.  This team were top of the league not so long ago despite our troubles.  I think this season has been a real 'Perfect Storm' in terms of everything going wrong and it's had a real knock of effect throughout the team. 

But the quality of these players shouldn't be questioned or our manager.  We'll walk through this storm and they'll be a golden sky again.

The time is to trust the owners, Edwards and Klopp to get it right again and they will.  We're the best run club in the world (along with Bayern) and this blip (albeit a bad one) is exactly that, a blip.  We went 74 games undefeated at Anfield didn't we, then have have 6 defeats.  That's clear due to all the above valid circumstances. 

This team need to try to remember what they're good at.  Keep the ball better, be composed and constantly probe in a controlled manner.  Then when we do lose the ball, press aggressively in a controlled manner.  We've lost our control.  This is early years Klopp and Milner today was a microcosm of that, as it looked like his performance in the Europa League Final, when he was going rogue when pressing and we weren't collectively hunting in packs.  Not singling out Milner, they've all been at fault and I think Roy Keane (who chats a lot of shit) was spot on saying we've stopped playing as a team.  That's always been our strength, playing as a collective, formidable unit and team.  Time to regroup and get our composure, it's going to be tough given the teams energy levels, form and our injuries.  But the best thing we can do is start playing as a team again and keeping that ball far better, not forcing things constantly.

Next season it will be different.  But until the end of this season and in particularly in the CL let's remember what we were good at.  Be brave, composed, keep that ball, dominate and control games as we've got the players to do so. 

As fans we need to not panic, realise we'll be back stronger and next season we'll be a very different animal. 

You'll Never Walk Alone is our motto for a reason.  We need to remember this as fans now more than ever before attacking any part of this club be it the owners, Klopp or the team.

Klopp has only asked for our fans to believe and not be doubters.  I won't doubt this team and believe we'll be great again under this manager, owners and players - especially next season.  I wouldn't even write us off in the CL as this team is capable of greatness.  Form can change and as fans it is our duty to not panic, support and believe in the club which has been exceptional up until the last couple of months for a fair few years now.

YNWA

Ha ha

 ;D

Wrong thread Jordan lad. This is the 'we're fuckin shite' thread

Fantastic posts and optimism like yours don't belong in here mate. So with your blessing I'm gonna stick you in the 'injury ravaged season' thread

Hope that's ok.

Nice one mate

 :)
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm
Ha ha

 ;D

Wrong thread Jordan lad. This is the 'we're fuckin shite' thread

Fantastic posts and optimism like yours don't belong in here mate. So with your blessing I'm gonna stick you in the 'injury ravaged season' thread

Hope that's ok.

Nice one mate

 :)

Oh sorry, of course.  :)
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:44:34 am »
This just in, hot off the press's! This is big, get this inya:

"The answer to Kromkamp or Deegan is Manquillo. Obviously."
Rafa Benitez

BOMBSHELL!  This could be bigger than 42.

Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #181 on: Today at 01:20:30 am »
Two benefits of being shit:
 - It weeds out the fuckin' whoppers!
 - Provides me with empathy, on a small scale, understanding how my Blue Nose mates have felt for the past 30 odd years 
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:36:43 am »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm
The time is to trust the owners
YNWA

Nonsense.  Total nonsense.

The Owners are the reason we are in this mess.

I know you have a long history of writing nothing but pro-Owner posts (financial incentive maybe?)

and In one particular embarrassing example you even told us that we should 'adore the Owners'.

The truth is that its time we made it clear who is responsible for the mess we are in :  FSG who have behaved disgracefully.  They and they are alone are responsible for the mess we are in.

Transfer window after transfer window they have done the bare minimum, refusing to invest in the squad using local mouthpieces to say they dont need to because we are successful.   All the great teams always add new players after a success as its the best time to integrate them.  Instead the 6th biggest club in the world has had the 14th place net spend at best.  We all realise we cannot spend like City and Chelsea, but we should be able to compete with Brighton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

FSG got away with it for a couple of years because we were very lucky injury wise- and particularly to the spine of the side which Klopp's genius built.  This year the appalling, almost criminal, lack of investment has caught up with us. 

FSG and FSG alone are to blame for the mess we are in.  And then not to buy a top class defender at the start of January as Klopp begged them to do and instead get 2 unready talents on the never-never in the final minutes of the transfer window, showed them up for the total disgrace that they are.

Trust the Owners?  Far from it.  We should hold them entirely accountable for the shambles of this season. 

Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:28:27 am »
Thread title specifically says accept it, not rationalise it, blame someone, talk tactics, owners, net spend etc.

ACCEPT IT!!!!!!

Mini rant over
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:49:20 am »
Wheres the I cant accept it were playing shit thread :D
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:54:58 am »
Quote from: BSBW on Today at 01:20:30 am
Two benefits of being shit:
 - It weeds out the fuckin' whoppers!
 - Provides me with empathy, on a small scale, understanding how my Blue Nose mates have felt for the past 30 odd years

Easier to get tickets next year.

Come on day trippers and glory hunters, fuck offff  ;D
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:01:23 am »
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this. We have lost 6 GAMES IN A ROW AT ANFIELD, Shattering club records in the process. We are the first team to have not scored at home with over 155 shots at goal since opta records began. We are/were fucking Liverpool. It doesnt matter what level of sport you play in, it is absolutely unacceptable. I couldnt care if we had a team of reserves out there, never mind a few cbs missing and no fans, this should not be happening.

Anyone who thinks the return of a few cbs will fix the problem is deluded. With euros and afcon in the summer, we have no pre season and players will not be rested. We all need to brace ourselves as this season will likely take years to fix, with most of our important players entering their 30s at the same time.

This is a fucking catastrophe.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:01:23 am
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this. We have lost 6 GAMES IN A ROW AT ANFIELD, Shattering club records in the process. We are the first team to have not scored at home with over 155 shots at goal since opta records began. We are/were fucking Liverpool. It doesnt matter what level of sport you play in, it is absolutely unacceptable. I couldnt care if we had a team of reserves out there, never mind a few cbs missing and no fans, this should not be happening.

Anyone who thinks the return of a few cbs will fix the problem is deluded. With euros and afcon in the summer, we have no pre season and players will not be rested. We all need to brace ourselves as this season will likely take years to fix, with most of our important players entering their 30s at the same time.

This is a fucking catastrophe.

To be fair I can't believe how relaxed the players seem to be about it.

Thats... well... very very weird.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:41:00 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:01:23 am
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this. We have lost 6 GAMES IN A ROW AT ANFIELD, Shattering club records in the process. We are the first team to have not scored at home with over 155 shots at goal since opta records began. We are/were fucking Liverpool. It doesnt matter what level of sport you play in, it is absolutely unacceptable. I couldnt care if we had a team of reserves out there, never mind a few cbs missing and no fans, this should not be happening.

Anyone who thinks the return of a few cbs will fix the problem is deluded. With euros and afcon in the summer, we have no pre season and players will not be rested. We all need to brace ourselves as this season will likely take years to fix, with most of our important players entering their 30s at the same time.

This is a fucking catastrophe.

Its better to have loved and lost, to have never have loved at all.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:43:58 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:01:23 am
I cant believe how relaxed some people are over this. We have lost 6 GAMES IN A ROW AT ANFIELD, Shattering club records in the process. We are the first team to have not scored at home with over 155 shots at goal since opta records began. We are/were fucking Liverpool. It doesnt matter what level of sport you play in, it is absolutely unacceptable. I couldnt care if we had a team of reserves out there, never mind a few cbs missing and no fans, this should not be happening.

Anyone who thinks the return of a few cbs will fix the problem is deluded. With euros and afcon in the summer, we have no pre season and players will not be rested. We all need to brace ourselves as this season will likely take years to fix, with most of our important players entering their 30s at the same time.

This is a fucking catastrophe.

No one does highs as high as Liverpool or lows as low as Liverpool either.  Twas ever thus
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:00:19 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 08:38:58 am
To be fair I can't believe how relaxed the players seem to be about it.

Thats... well... very very weird.

No fans. It's all so unreal. If a team loses 6 (is it 6 now?) games in a row at home in the league but the fans aren't there to see it, does it mean anything?
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
I am just working under the assumption that we will lose the rest of our league games 0-2 or 0-1, and we will end up in 12th or something.

