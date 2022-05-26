I love Salah as a player but I'm not sure why people think he's still going to be at his peak at 34 or 35 when his dribbling and quick feet are such a big part of his game. Suarez looked unstoppable at Salah's age and he's still effective given his finishing ability, but there was a gradual and noticeable drop off once he hit 30, even at La Liga pace.
And Salah is a lot closer to Suarez's playing style than he is to Benzema or Lewandowski, who are essentially traditional number nines who combine size and strength with exceptional game intelligence and finishing ability.