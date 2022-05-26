Didn't want to get into this conversation but let's do it.



So simply from squad perspectives:



We got 27 players averaging 27.2 years. City has got 22 (23 with Haaland) and is averaging 27.6 years.



Foden is 21



Dias, Rodri 25



Grealish is 26



Laporte, Stones, Aké, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, $terling 27



Ederson 28



De Bruyne is 30



Mahrez, Walker, Gündogan 31



snip



This is a good demonstration of why averages are deceiving on this topic. We have very similar average age but very different age profiles. We're a mix of old and young, they're more focused around the average age. Man City will need a deeper overhaul than us because of their lack of young players but they'll need it ~3 years later than us and look pretty set and stable for the next few seasons.To throw some numbers at it: Man City have 9 players in that 25-27 year old 'approaching prime' age bracket and 6 of them were in their 10 most used players last season. We have 5 players in that age bracket (discounting Origi who is leaving) but only 1 of them is in our 10 most used players. If you look at the rest of the most used players lists: we have 4 30 something players in our top 10 (+ Salah who turns 30 in 3 weeks), they have 2.