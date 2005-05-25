Just had my second booster
Moderna with a touch of Omicron, the latest variant, because it is a virus so changes (fellow above saying What's the End of it... Do read up on how a virus actually works). They're not messing about
In the other arm had my flu jab too. So I'm expecting to feel crap for a day. Big deal, I usually feel crap Saturday mornings
Then back to being basically fit and healthy all winter.
Didn't even hurt. It's no contest
Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.
It's only Flu
Flu which killed more people in the World War 1 years than World War 1
Yeah no thanks.
If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot? My wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. I'd hate to rip that off due to mind control