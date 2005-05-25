Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.



It's only Flu



Just had my second boosterModerna with a touch of Omicron, the latest variant, because it is a virus so changes (fellow above saying What's the End of it... Do read up on how a virus actually works). They're not messing aboutIn the other arm had my flu jab too. So I'm expecting to feel crap for a day. Big deal, I usually feel crap Saturday morningsThen back to being basically fit and healthy all winter.Didn't even hurt. It's no contestFlu which killed more people in the World War 1 years than World War 1Yeah no thanks.If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot? My wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. I'd hate to rip that off due to mind control