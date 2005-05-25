« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

JC the Messiah

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 02:59:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  3, 2022, 10:37:19 pm
Yes over 50s and vulnerable

Same as the flu

Except you can pay a tenner and get the flu jab.  Had mine done on Monday at the pharmacy in Asda, and after having had flu twice (once last Autumn - in bloody Autumn, during a covid epidemic!), it's worth every penny.
reddebs

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 03:38:09 pm
Getting my flu jab next Saturday but not heard yet about my covid booster.  I'm hoping they'll do both and get it out of the way.
ToneLa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1122 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm
I'm not 40 for another year but with bad asthma so I'm getting me covid today

hope it rolls out soon for all you good people

Missed my flu jab as I was, ironically, too sick - but can pick that bastard up easy even if I have to pay
ToneLa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1123 on: Today at 01:27:24 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 07:43:21 am
5 vaccines?  Seriously?  At what point do you stop?  Ive had 3 and not getting anymore. If they arent effective after that then no point getting more in my opinion.

they run out of effienciency, it's a top up - behave mate, they're not "not effective". Top ups.

I've had a flu jab every year for at least the last 15 years. Where does that end? Ah, nobody asks that - cause flu doesn't have (many) conspiracy theorists obsessed about it

IF ONLY the covid jab put you under government control. I want an anarchist state. Maybe today's jab will be the one that turns me around  ;D
reddebs

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm
Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.

It's only Flu 🤷
ToneLa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1125 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm
Just had my second booster

Moderna with a touch of Omicron, the latest variant, because it is a virus so changes (fellow above saying What's the End of it... Do read up on how a virus actually works). They're not messing about

In the other arm had my flu jab too. So I'm expecting to feel crap for a day. Big deal, I usually feel crap Saturday mornings

Then back to being basically fit and healthy all winter.

Didn't even hurt. It's no contest

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:13 pm
Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.

It's only Flu

Flu which killed more people in the World War 1 years than World War 1

Yeah no thanks.



If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot? My wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. I'd hate to rip that off due to mind control
afc turkish

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1126 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:27:30 pm

If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot?

Government-controlled haiku might well be a mildly interesting phenomenon...
ToneLa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1127 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:12:58 pm
Government-controlled haiku might well be a mildly interesting phenomenon...

Vote to pay gov debts
Being poor is the worst sin
I can't keep this up
lfcred1976

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1128 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:27:24 pm
they run out of effienciency, it's a top up - behave mate, they're not "not effective". Top ups.

I've had a flu jab every year for at least the last 15 years. Where does that end? Ah, nobody asks that - cause flu doesn't have (many) conspiracy theorists obsessed about it

IF ONLY the covid jab put you under government control. I want an anarchist state. Maybe today's jab will be the one that turns me around  ;D

Flu jab is tried and tested and been around for years. We are essentially part of the trials for these jabs.  Normally take 10-15 years to get signed off yet these were done within a year? 

Im fit and healthy so will take my chances with covid if I ever get it. 
cormorant

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1129 on: Today at 10:09:56 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:00:43 pm
Flu jab is tried and tested and been around for years. We are essentially part of the trials for these jabs.  Normally take 10-15 years to get signed off yet these were done within a year? 

Im fit and healthy so will take my chances with covid if I ever get it. 

Calling you out on that nonsense. Maybe you should read up a bit more on how the covid vaccines gained approval in an accelerated timeframe. Viruses evolve and therefore vaccines need to be updated accordingly (omicron).

Nevermind that, it's not all about protecting yourself. It's about protecting everyone.

No real need to prove your bravado and not have a booster when you become eligible. Presumably you must have a reason for having three jabs already?
reddebs

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1130 on: Today at 10:16:12 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:27:30 pm
Just had my second booster

Moderna with a touch of Omicron, the latest variant, because it is a virus so changes (fellow above saying What's the End of it... Do read up on how a virus actually works). They're not messing about

In the other arm had my flu jab too. So I'm expecting to feel crap for a day. Big deal, I usually feel crap Saturday mornings

Then back to being basically fit and healthy all winter.

Didn't even hurt. It's no contest

Flu which killed more people in the World War 1 years than World War 1

Yeah no thanks.



If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot? My wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. I'd hate to rip that off due to mind control

Mate they're true red wall deniers ex union labour supporters who lost their senses to brexit and liers.

There's no hope for them now they're so far down the rabbit hole.
reddebs

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1131 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:00:43 pm
Flu jab is tried and tested and been around for years. We are essentially part of the trials for these jabs.  Normally take 10-15 years to get signed off yet these were done within a year? 

Im fit and healthy so will take my chances with covid if I ever get it.

Hmmm.......
lfcred1976

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1132 on: Today at 10:38:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:16:42 pm
Hmmm.......

True tho isn't it?  There's a reason that mainstream drugs get tested for so long.
reddebs

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1133 on: Today at 10:41:47 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:38:28 pm
True tho isn't it?  There's a reason that mainstream drugs get tested for so long.

Yeah lack of funds which wasn't the case with covid.
lfcred1976

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1134 on: Today at 10:45:32 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:41:47 pm
Yeah lack of funds which wasn't the case with covid.

Not really no.  Its to make sure that everything is ok with them during testing and trials.  No one can say that's the case with the covid vaccines.
vladis voice

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1135 on: Today at 11:18:40 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:45:32 pm
Not really no.  Its to make sure that everything is ok with them during testing and trials.  No one can say that's the case with the covid vaccines.

How about we all do a deal with you? We agree you have every right to carry on believing whatever old completely discredited shite you come across on the Internet that you want to belive in....but that in return you stop repeating said shite on here?
