« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 53923 times)

Offline flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 am »
My side effects from the vaccines are still ongoing.  14 months now.  Cardiac MRI showed heart "structurally sound", but not found out why I keep having random bouts of tachycardia.  Fatigue still debilitating and off work again at the moment.  Hands and feet cold all the time.  Did a cardiac stress test yesterday and when i finished I had blood under the skin on my fingers.  I basically got long covid from the vaccine.  Was slowly improving, then covid this Feb set it all off again.  #TeamClots on Twitter research long covid, and have seen others with the same issues post vaccine. 

https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms#.YenVemJnZGY.twitter
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,510
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm »
Quote from: harryc on September  9, 2022, 03:59:29 pm
Are you a medic?
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  9, 2022, 07:56:00 pm
Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor
Absolutely this.
Quote from: jason67 on September  9, 2022, 08:41:20 pm
Well that`s not true is it?

I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family. As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.

So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.
I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)

I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,628
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  9, 2022, 07:56:00 pm
You don't need to be for objective statements like that. It is based on well known and researched science.

Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor

I was just querying your statement that the Covid jabs response to the immune system is similar to what the immune system does all the time.

There is a reason the European Medicines Agency warned earlier in the year in regard to to boosters being administered too regularly.
Immune exhaustion especially in relation to T cells.



« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:27 am by harryc »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,034
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarilyAbsolutely this.I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)

I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines
:lmao



Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,611
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm »
I have just had a text from the NHS for a jab next Saturday, but I am going to be away. Does anyone know if you can contact them somehow, as I don't want to miss the opportunity of having a booster jab?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:12:52 am »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm
I was just querying your statement that the Covid jabs response to the immune system is similar to what the immune system does all the time.

There is a reason the European Medicines Agency warned earlier in the year in regard to to boosters being administered too regularly.
Immune exhaustion especially in relation to T cells.

Sorry - I'd jumped in on behalf of Classycara there.

The basis of vaccines is your body receiving enough of the virus to stimulate a T response and this happens day in day out as you come into contact with others (people coughing on the bus and so on - and I appreciate this is very high level low detail commentary rather than a detail explanation of it)

Cara will be best placed to comment on the EMA statement etc
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: jason67 on September  9, 2022, 08:41:20 pm
Well that`s not true is it?

I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family.

That's your job at fault, your employer. Nobody else. Call them out for it.

Quote
As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.

So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.

You mean unless your job makes you again...

No shot is worse than the actual virus. Please reconsider. Each booster you will feel less ill too I suspect. Remember as well if you are refusing to get a job it is not just you you are affecting. It is everybody you come into contact with.

Please do not be selfish. I don't mind getting ill off a vaccine - indeed that's how they work. Having had covid, trust me, nothing is worse than the virus itself
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 