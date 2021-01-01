Well that`s not true is it?



I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family.

As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.



So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.



That's your job at fault, your employer. Nobody else. Call them out for it.You mean unless your job makes you again...No shot is worse than the actual virus. Please reconsider. Each booster you will feel less ill too I suspect. Remember as well if you are refusing to get a job it is not just you you are affecting. It is everybody you come into contact with.Please do not be selfish. I don't mind getting ill off a vaccine - indeed that's how they work. Having had covid, trust me, nothing is worse than the virus itself