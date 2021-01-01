My side effects from the vaccines are still ongoing. 14 months now. Cardiac MRI showed heart "structurally sound", but not found out why I keep having random bouts of tachycardia. Fatigue still debilitating and off work again at the moment. Hands and feet cold all the time. Did a cardiac stress test yesterday and when i finished I had blood under the skin on my fingers. I basically got long covid from the vaccine. Was slowly improving, then covid this Feb set it all off again. #TeamClots on Twitter research long covid, and have seen others with the same issues post vaccine.