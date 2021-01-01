« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

flemingcool

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
My side effects from the vaccines are still ongoing.  14 months now.  Cardiac MRI showed heart "structurally sound", but not found out why I keep having random bouts of tachycardia.  Fatigue still debilitating and off work again at the moment.  Hands and feet cold all the time.  Did a cardiac stress test yesterday and when i finished I had blood under the skin on my fingers.  I basically got long covid from the vaccine.  Was slowly improving, then covid this Feb set it all off again.  #TeamClots on Twitter research long covid, and have seen others with the same issues post vaccine. 

https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms#.YenVemJnZGY.twitter
Classycara

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1081 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 03:59:29 pm
Are you a medic?
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm
Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor
Absolutely this.
Quote from: jason67 on Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
Well that`s not true is it?

I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family. As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.

So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.
I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)

I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines
afc turkish

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:38:27 pm
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily

harryc

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:54:32 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm
You don't need to be for objective statements like that. It is based on well known and researched science.

Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor

I was just querying your statement that the Covid jabs response to the immune system is similar to what the immune system does all the time.

There is a reason the European Medicines Agency warned earlier in the year in regard to to boosters being administered too regularly.
Immune exhaustion especially in relation to T cells.

BTW I used to work for the manufacturers of the mRNA Vaccine.

