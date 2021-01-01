Are you a medic?
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily
Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor
Absolutely this.
Well that`s not true is it?
I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family. As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.
So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.
I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)
I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines