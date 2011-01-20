« previous next »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 17, 2021, 11:25:00 am
24 hours since my booster and apart from a slight feeling of being jabbed in the arm, i have thus far had no side effects.
Same, slightly sore upper arm but all good so far.

Had the Pfizer for the third time.
Had my booster yesterday, moderna, after having two AZ before. Feel achy today and have a runny nose.
You two must have had the placebo.
Pfizer booster yesterday, feel fine other than a sore shoulder.
Moderna yesterday. Played football last night and felt fine. Arm is really hurting today. Feeling lethargic and achy too.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 17, 2021, 12:37:54 pm
Come out of isolation on the 7th after covid, not sure when I'm supposed to be getting the booster or waiting 28 days. I've booked mine for the 5th Jan to be on the safe side.

Yeah, you have to wait 28 days
Booked mine for Monday 🥳 Ive had two Pfizer, do I ask for the same or mix it up?
Quote from: Claire. on December 17, 2021, 06:07:36 pm
Booked mine for Monday 🥳 Ive had two Pfizer, do I ask for the same or mix it up?

Although you probably won't be given a choice, either option offers fantastic protection - any difference between the two mRNA vaccines as a booster is absolutely negligible
Quote from: Claire. on December 17, 2021, 06:07:36 pm
Booked mine for Monday 🥳 Ive had two Pfizer, do I ask for the same or mix it up?
Mix it up to get hybrid immunity(which may offer a small advantage.)
Quote from: Classycara on December 17, 2021, 06:11:03 pm
Although you probably won't be given a choice, either option offers fantastic protection - any difference between the two mRNA vaccines as a booster is absolutely negligible

Cheers mate, Im looking for minimal side effects so hopefully its Pfizer again. Im going the same centre at the Kop and they only seemed to offer Pfizer last time.
Had the Moderna on Wednesday, didnt feel too clever afterwards. Wouldnt recommend a skin full of ale after thats for sure.
Had Moderna booster last week. Arm was sore for about twenty-four hours and I had a bit of a headache, although I'm thinking the latter was down to the fact I slept like shit as I couldn't sleep on my preferred side. As with the other Moderna jabs, I didn't drink any booze 2-3 days beforehand and consumed more water than normal.
Not done much googling so apologies if the answer is well known - have there been many cases of a strong reaction to the booster flagging up on tests as being covid?

I assume it could due to the vaccine causing antibody production, right?

Only ask as I had my booster on Saturday, felt a touch lethargic but nothing major yesterday and today I have a stonking fever and have tested positive.

Cheers for any advice
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 20, 2021, 08:09:37 pm
Not done much googling so apologies if the answer is well known - have there been many cases of a strong reaction to the booster flagging up on tests as being covid?

I assume it could due to the vaccine causing antibody production, right?

Only ask as I had my booster on Saturday, felt a touch lethargic but nothing major yesterday and today I have a stonking fever and have tested positive.

Cheers for any advice

I believe you can't test positive as there is no live virus in the vaccine
Had my booster this morning, seem to be oky so far.
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 20, 2021, 08:14:49 pm
I believe you can't test positive as there is no live virus in the vaccine

Cool - wasn't sure if the immune response might trigger it but this makes sense too
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 20, 2021, 08:20:27 pm
Cool - wasn't sure if the immune response might trigger it but this makes sense too

I came in to ask the same question!

Myself and Husband had the booster on Thursday evening. He has had some sniffles for a few days but testing negative each morning including this morning. He did a second test today when he returned from work and its positive. I think it is covid as plenty of people in his work environment seem to be testing positive.
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 20, 2021, 08:09:37 pm
Not done much googling so apologies if the answer is well known - have there been many cases of a strong reaction to the booster flagging up on tests as being covid?

I assume it could due to the vaccine causing antibody production, right?

Only ask as I had my booster on Saturday, felt a touch lethargic but nothing major yesterday and today I have a stonking fever and have tested positive.

Cheers for any advice

The booster takes a bit of time to kick in (about 2 weeks), so it's possible you picked it up just before or after the jab.

Get well soon!
Had the  booster Friday afternoon,  other than a bit of a sore arm for 24 hours or so nothing else
Quote from: redbyrdz on December 21, 2021, 06:06:32 am
The booster takes a bit of time to kick in (about 2 weeks), so it's possible you picked it up just before or after the jab.

Get well soon!

Aye, the timing just felt somewhat ironic - in the kind of Alanis Morrisette way where it is actually a different word but can't think of it right now!

Cheers - hopefully it won't be too brutal like.

If this is the impact though that a relatively healthy, 32 year old, with no prior health conditions, and two jabs experiences then god help anyone who isn't jabbed/has underlying health problems!
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 21, 2021, 10:05:00 am
Aye, the timing just felt somewhat ironic - in the kind of Alanis Morrisette way where it is actually a different word but can't think of it right now!

Cheers - hopefully it won't be too brutal like.

If this is the impact though that a relatively healthy, 32 year old, with no prior health conditions, and two jabs experiences then god help anyone who isn't jabbed/has underlying health problems!

I've got a mate who is 61 and just wouldn't get the jab, had no proper reason exept he was convinced he had covid early days, basically just being a dick. That all changed when his daughters 14 yr old friend got covid the day she was supposed to get her first jab, she ended up in hospital and then at home for 3 weeks on a drip and now has damage to her lungs. He's now had his first jab.
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 21, 2021, 10:18:15 am
I've got a mate who is 61 and just wouldn't get the jab, had no proper reason exept he was convinced he had covid early days, basically just being a dick. That all changed when his daughters 14 yr old friend got covid the day she was supposed to get her first jab, she ended up in hospital and then at home for 3 weeks on a drip and now has damage to her lungs. He's now had his first jab.

That seems to be a common theme - I know a few people who were all about bending the rules (as it would be safe because no one they know has it) and didn't need jabs until someone in their family got it and reality hit home.

It shouldn't take a friend of family member getting exceptionally ill for them to take this seriously
Pfizer-boosted today, after having had two Moderna shots earlier in the year. Hoping to avoid any lousy-aftermath, given that I could still do with topping up my gifts-haul tomorrow!

Was pretty much symptom-free with Covid last new year, and after both Moderna shots - not sure that has any relevance, but here's hoping!
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 20, 2021, 08:09:37 pm
Not done much googling so apologies if the answer is well known - have there been many cases of a strong reaction to the booster flagging up on tests as being covid?

I assume it could due to the vaccine causing antibody production, right?

Only ask as I had my booster on Saturday, felt a touch lethargic but nothing major yesterday and today I have a stonking fever and have tested positive.

Cheers for any advice
No a positive wouldnt come from the vaccine Im afraid. For a lateral flow it measures a protein that isnt induced by the vaccine and for PCR the levels of mRNA of the vaccine wouldnt be high enough to trigger a positive test.

Hope youre feeling better soon.
Quote from: djahern on December 21, 2021, 08:12:45 pm
No a positive wouldnt come from the vaccine Im afraid. For a lateral flow it measures a protein that isnt induced by the vaccine and for PCR the levels of mRNA of the vaccine wouldnt be high enough to trigger a positive test.

Hope youre feeling better soon.

Cheers mate - it was a long shot and maybe a bit of blue sky thinking.

It feels unpleasant, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but it is far from going to hospitalise me. I say, as I said earlier, god help anyone who catches this without having been vaccinated as I would hate to experience the full impact of this virus
Had my booster this day last week

Bit rough the day after, just drank loads of water and had loads of paracetamol

new man on friday

as I have just said though in the covod thread I have had a positive LFT this morning

About to get out the door for a PCR
Pfizer booster yesterday at 2pm. Bit of a sore arm last night and slight headache this morning but that went after a couple of ibuprofen. No other effects. Happy with that.
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 21, 2021, 11:10:32 am
That seems to be a common theme - I know a few people who were all about bending the rules (as it would be safe because no one they know has it) and didn't need jabs until someone in their family got it and reality hit home.

It shouldn't take a friend of family member getting exceptionally ill for them to take this seriously

Just gross stupidity on all their parts. Really makes you wonder if they have been walking around with blinkers on for nearly 2 years,
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 05:20:57 pm
Just gross stupidity on all their parts. Really makes you wonder if they have been walking around with blinkers on for nearly 2 years,

At the end of the day, it's also human nature in some way. People have a bigger chance of being hit by lightning, but still millions are playing the lottery every week at times even spending serious money, because "someone has to win and this time it might be me". It's the other way around with Covid. They only hear of people getting really sick or dying, but at the same time they don't have any "first hand" experience, because the people they know either haven't gotten Covid or had a mild case of it (which luckily is still the case for most people). So, it gives them a sense of "I can't be that unlucky that I'll get it and die from it". It doesn't make sense, but neither does the lottery and it's still a thing.

I'm not saying those people are right, but I'd rather have those kinds of people who might think they're invincible, but then get the vaccine once they see that someone close to them got Covid, than those who'd still rather spout shite or fake news  even when they have first hand experience. A couple of weeks ago some guy here in Austria who was one of the leading figures in the Covid-denier movement and who was into the horse-dewormer and putting chlorine solution up your arse stuff died from Covid, because he refused to any medical treatment. You'd think that that would make his relatives and followers think, but his son and some of his followers came out with even more conspiracy shite claiming that the guy had been killed, because he was so popular. Those are the people who really piss me off.
It's all of them for me.

"I wont put any crap in my body"

Really? Well I have a pretty good memory and you often put "chemicals" in your body.

It's also not necessarily down to protecting yourself. It's slowing the transmission down. That's directed at "it's only like flu or cold" maybe for you. But it's clearly been shown to effect people in different ways.

"It's the governments chance to reset" really? They want people not going out. Businesses going under and giving away billions to help people out.

Ok then Sherlock. Nice one.

Get jabbed if you can
Pfizer booster after two Astra Zencas. Worst arm ache so far (although the first AZ jab had me aching all over, especially the back). Listless and shivering like heck in the night, but not quite reaching fever (unlike the first AZ). Mostly recovered now, but arm still feels like the morning after the first net of the season.
