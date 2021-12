Into month 6 now of my vaccine side effects. Same symptoms as long covid, but no respiratory issues. Been referred for cardiac mri now by cardiologist. My ldl is sky high which other vaccine long haulers are also having, and I’m currently trying to arrange to have my blood tested for micro clots, and autoantibodies in Germany. Had blood test for n-protein and s-protein again. N still negative, s still at 2247u/mL which I’m hoping will give me some protection from omicron at least.