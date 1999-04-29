« previous next »
Offline The 92A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #880 on: December 6, 2021, 11:20:20 pm »
Sorry for the off topic stuff, had my booster last week, it was moderna after 2 Pfizers and I got a mild reaction the day after but not enough not to wrap up and go the match, fine afterwards
Logged


Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #881 on: December 6, 2021, 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on December  6, 2021, 10:22:58 pm
Fucking A Man
CIA Man

But Ed himself instead.


https://youtu.be/v2gQfgPfkvo


A sad extraordinary ballad.
I was daft enough to click the link. Your taste in music is atrocious, that song sucks.
Logged



Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #882 on: December 6, 2021, 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on December  6, 2021, 11:20:20 pm
Sorry for the off topic stuff, had my booster last week, it was moderna after 2 Pfizers and I got a mild reaction the day after but not enough not to wrap up and go the match, fine afterwards

That's good. I hope your daughter knows how the majority of people are really grateful for the job she and her colleagues do, please tell her thanks from me.
Logged


Offline The 92A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #883 on: December 6, 2021, 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on December  6, 2021, 11:25:15 pm
That's good. I hope your daughter knows how the majority of people are really grateful for the job she and her colleagues do, please tell her thanks from me.
I will, thank you
Logged


Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #884 on: December 6, 2021, 11:38:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on December  6, 2021, 11:20:15 pm
On the website it says you've got to have a letter from your GP, I haven't but I've got the text saying I'm eligible for the booster.

Apparently the letter is just for people who are immunocompromised and are getting a "third dose", which is different to the booster the rest of us are getting. The booster is half strength, their third dose is not.

I just turned up at a walk in, give them your details (NHS number makes it easier but they'll find you on the system just with name/dob etc). The walk-in I was at, they did appointments, but everyone was in the same queue, so even with an appointment, you had to wait over an hour.
Logged


Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #885 on: December 7, 2021, 01:03:50 am »
Quote from: John C on December  6, 2021, 11:20:15 pm
On the website it says you've got to have a letter from your GP, I haven't but I've got the text saying I'm eligible for the booster.

I got the text, booked it. Got it done.

A couple of days before, my GP wanted to get me booked in..

If you have been booked in, just take your reference number with you (NHS Number as well) and you'll be good.
Logged


Offline liversaint

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #886 on: December 7, 2021, 06:44:12 am »
Quote from: The 92A on December  6, 2021, 11:02:39 pm
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.

Absolutely the same experience of my daughter. Add the fact that people are having treatment for serious conditions severely delayed due to unvaccinated taking up beds and you can understand the frustrations when they hear anti vax conspiracy theories straight from social media.
Logged






Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #887 on: December 7, 2021, 08:15:31 am »
Quote from: The 92A on December  6, 2021, 11:02:39 pm
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.

Thank you to your wife and daughter. Cant imagine how tough its been for them these last couple of years.
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #888 on: December 7, 2021, 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: The 92A on December  6, 2021, 11:02:39 pm
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.

That's a really tough read that, really hammers home how this has affected the doctors, nurses, paramedics and all other NHS staff.

Massive thanks to your family and all NHS staff.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #889 on: December 7, 2021, 08:53:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  7, 2021, 08:46:26 am
That's a really tough read that, really hammers home how this has affected the doctors, nurses, paramedics and all other NHS staff.

Massive thanks to your family and all NHS staff.

My daughter has just started her Uni course to get into child nursing.

One of the conversations we had with her was about the 'other' side of the NHS - its all good when you see the patients get better and leave the hospital, but how will she feel when they dont leave or there isn't anything she can do.

I assume its all part of the course, but i guess nothing can prepare you for that side of things!
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #890 on: December 7, 2021, 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: John C on December  6, 2021, 11:20:15 pm
On the website it says you've got to have a letter from your GP, I haven't but I've got the text saying I'm eligible for the booster.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  6, 2021, 11:19:56 pm
I think so. The place near me apparently does them but obviously theres a fair old queue too, and theyre doing appointments there too so not quite sure how it would work. Might head down if I get a quiet spell at work though.
I am abit confused about what I can actually do ;D

My booster isn't actually due until first week of January so don't think I can go walk in until the rules are updated?
Logged

Offline pazcom

  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #891 on: December 7, 2021, 10:56:44 am »
boosted on Saturday afternoon. Sore arm late Saturday night and very mild aches on Sunday. We had Pfizer for the booster with 2 AZ's for our initial jabs.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #892 on: December 7, 2021, 11:17:18 am »
Quote from: The 92A on December  6, 2021, 11:02:39 pm
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.
I dont know how people do it, working on these wards must be horrific. My little sister has done spells on covid ICU, just horrible.

But how wonderful that youve brought someone into the world who makes that contribution to the vulnerable.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #893 on: December 7, 2021, 02:47:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  7, 2021, 10:40:22 am
I am abit confused about what I can actually do ;D

My booster isn't actually due until first week of January so don't think I can go walk in until the rules are updated?

Seems like it depends..
I've heard of people walking in and getting them done and similarly I've called up to be told Im not eligible until the NHS changes the website (at which point my actual booked appointment will be due)
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #894 on: December 7, 2021, 03:11:09 pm »
Got my booster a couple of weeks back along with the flu jab.  Felt knackered and lost my appetite for 48 hours but apart from that fine.  Knocked our lass for 6 for 24 hours but after that fine

Anyone else having a Covid symptom after the fact regards the stench of cigarette smoke which she's having.  She accused me of smoking the other day or being someone who smoked until she looked online and found a few others that did.

Back to the whorehouse sponsored by Benson & Hedges tonight

Logged

Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #895 on: December 7, 2021, 11:37:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  7, 2021, 10:40:22 am

My booster isn't actually due until first week of January so don't think I can go walk in until the rules are updated?
I don't think you'll be able to until the exact time you're eligible. By the time you get the text it may be a few weeks after so may be work out when you can and then find a local walk-in. Just to get it done asap.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #896 on: December 8, 2021, 12:17:15 am »
Quote from: John C on December  7, 2021, 11:37:14 pm
I don't think you'll be able to until the exact time you're eligible. By the time you get the text it may be a few weeks after so may be work out when you can and then find a local walk-in. Just to get it done asap.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  7, 2021, 02:47:33 pm
Seems like it depends..
I've heard of people walking in and getting them done and similarly I've called up to be told Im not eligible until the NHS changes the website (at which point my actual booked appointment will be due)
Cheers I believe the NHS website should have updated by Monday in regards to the new guidelines so will wait until then.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #897 on: December 8, 2021, 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: liversaint on December  7, 2021, 06:44:12 am
Absolutely the same experience of my daughter. Add the fact that people are having treatment for serious conditions severely delayed due to unvaccinated taking up beds and you can understand the frustrations when they hear anti vax conspiracy theories straight from social media.
Hope she's doing well, Mark
Logged


Offline liversaint

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #898 on: December 8, 2021, 05:52:41 am »
Quote from: The 92A on December  8, 2021, 12:26:03 am
Hope she's doing well, Mark

Cheers Albie. Shes fine thanks, hope the same for yours.
Logged






Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #899 on: December 8, 2021, 10:55:00 am »
FWIW I've just been able to re book on the NHS site for tomorrow.

Looks like you can now book earlier than six months
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #900 on: December 8, 2021, 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  8, 2021, 10:55:00 am
FWIW I've just been able to re book on the NHS site for tomorrow.

Looks like you can now book earlier than six months
Yep just booked mine but earliest date was 29th Dec.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #901 on: December 8, 2021, 07:36:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  8, 2021, 10:55:00 am
FWIW I've just been able to re book on the NHS site for tomorrow.

Looks like you can now book earlier than six months


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  8, 2021, 11:39:29 am
Yep just booked mine but earliest date was 29th Dec.

Had loads of trouble booking my first two online and ended up doing them both via my gp. The NHS website was trying to book me in at centres about 40 miles away or so.

Didn't have much confidence in trying to book my booster online but gave it a go anyway. Could have had an appointment at my gp as early as tomorrow when I tried earlier today, rather than waiting to be contacted. Booked at my convenience around work commitments for next week. Pleasantly surprised, but seems to be quite a bit of regional variation in availability from what I can gather.
Logged


Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #902 on: December 8, 2021, 10:26:50 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on December  8, 2021, 07:36:05 pm
Had loads of trouble booking my first two online and ended up doing them both via my gp. The NHS website was trying to book me in at centres about 40 miles away or so.

Didn't have much confidence in trying to book my booster online but gave it a go anyway. Could have had an appointment at my gp as early as tomorrow when I tried earlier today, rather than waiting to be contacted. Booked at my convenience around work commitments for next week. Pleasantly surprised, but seems to be quite a bit of regional variation in availability from what I can gather.
Managed to get Wednesday afternoon next week so all is good!
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #903 on: Yesterday at 07:11:23 am »
The NHS website seems to have been updated - my partner couldn't log on for a booster two days ago but could do it last night. She's booked in for Sunday now.

I had mine on Monday - sore arm and felt shit for a day but right as rain now and haappy to know I;m protected and will help protect the rest.

On a separate note - we all know Boris is a lying c*nt and the Tories are an inept bunch of clowns but wearing a mask helps everyone if everyone wears one. 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.



Offline Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #904 on: Yesterday at 10:14:25 am »
I had my booster yesterday (Moderna, after having had 2xPfizer doses over the summer).

I was 5 months post second dose, and am under 40 and not in a health priority group. Feeling a bit woozy/glazed today, but plenty well enough to work

A pharmacy not too far away from mine in London put up a message on the Reddit Get Jabbed group - www.reddit.com/r/GetJabbed - saying that they had booster doses and wanted walk-ins to make sure they used their supply usefully ASAP.

Hopefully the IT system through NHS will ramp up soon so everyone can get theirs ASAP, but definitely recommend 'shopping around' for local(ish) walk-in opportunities - perhaps more likely in big cities. It's helping everyone out, including the pharmacies that want to vaccinate as many people as they can, but are struggling to reach through booking appointments on the official NHS site.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #905 on: Yesterday at 11:42:34 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
I had my booster yesterday (Moderna, after having had 2xPfizer doses over the summer).

I was 5 months post second dose, and am under 40 and not in a health priority group. Feeling a bit woozy/glazed today, but plenty well enough to work

A pharmacy not too far away from mine in London put up a message on the Reddit Get Jabbed group - www.reddit.com/r/GetJabbed - saying that they had booster doses and wanted walk-ins to make sure they used their supply usefully ASAP.

Hopefully the IT system through NHS will ramp up soon so everyone can get theirs ASAP, but definitely recommend 'shopping around' for local(ish) walk-in opportunities - perhaps more likely in big cities. It's helping everyone out, including the pharmacies that want to vaccinate as many people as they can, but are struggling to reach through booking appointments on the official NHS site.
Superb stuff. Thanks for this. Might be able to get Mrs jabbed soon as a location on there for under 40's near us has shown!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #906 on: Yesterday at 03:54:17 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on December  8, 2021, 07:36:05 pm
Had loads of trouble booking my first two online and ended up doing them both via my gp. The NHS website was trying to book me in at centres about 40 miles away or so.

Didn't have much confidence in trying to book my booster online but gave it a go anyway. Could have had an appointment at my gp as early as tomorrow when I tried earlier today, rather than waiting to be contacted. Booked at my convenience around work commitments for next week. Pleasantly surprised, but seems to be quite a bit of regional variation in availability from what I can gather.

They're all over the place with it down here.A couple of weeks ago Mr Slippers got a call at work asking him if he could get to the vaccination centre in the next half hour.When explained that he was at work and it would probably take more than half an hour to get permission to leave the site he was told to turn up at any time that suited him.They also said they're open seven days a week and are no longer issuing appointments.

Two days later he got a text informing him that an appointment had been made for the 12th of December and he's since had written confirmation of the appointment.

He reckons if I go with him I'll be able to get my booster at the same time;I'll give it a go but I've got my doubts given some of the stories I've heard.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #907 on: Yesterday at 06:09:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:42:34 am
Superb stuff. Thanks for this. Might be able to get Mrs jabbed soon as a location on there for under 40's near us has shown!
Went there and they are still following guidelines of over 40's & after 182 days. Guess will have to wait until it opens up further.

They did say come back when place closes to see if there is anything left but that was hours away.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,194
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #908 on: Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
I had my booster yesterday (Moderna, after having had 2xPfizer doses over the summer).

I was 5 months post second dose, and am under 40 and not in a health priority group. Feeling a bit woozy/glazed today, but plenty well enough to work

A pharmacy not too far away from mine in London put up a message on the Reddit Get Jabbed group - www.reddit.com/r/GetJabbed - saying that they had booster doses and wanted walk-ins to make sure they used their supply usefully ASAP.

Hopefully the IT system through NHS will ramp up soon so everyone can get theirs ASAP, but definitely recommend 'shopping around' for local(ish) walk-in opportunities - perhaps more likely in big cities. It's helping everyone out, including the pharmacies that want to vaccinate as many people as they can, but are struggling to reach through booking appointments on the official NHS site.

I am glad you had the booster I am about to make an appointment myself now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #909 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm »
I had my booster yesterday (2 AZ's then Moderna booster) and feel like absolute crap today.

Banging Headache,Stomach cramps,Muscle aches in my legs and a dead arm.
Logged
