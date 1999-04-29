I had my booster yesterday (Moderna, after having had 2xPfizer doses over the summer).
I was 5 months post second dose, and am under 40 and not in a health priority group. Feeling a bit woozy/glazed today, but plenty well enough to work
A pharmacy not too far away from mine in London put up a message on the Reddit Get Jabbed group - www.reddit.com/r/GetJabbed
- saying that they had booster doses and wanted walk-ins to make sure they used their supply usefully ASAP.
Hopefully the IT system through NHS will ramp up soon so everyone can get theirs ASAP, but definitely recommend 'shopping around' for local(ish) walk-in opportunities - perhaps more likely in big cities. It's helping everyone out, including the pharmacies that want to vaccinate as many people as they can, but are struggling to reach through booking appointments on the official NHS site.