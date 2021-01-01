« previous next »
Sorry for the off topic stuff, had my booster last week, it was moderna after 2 Pfizers and I got a mild reaction the day after but not enough not to wrap up and go the match, fine afterwards
Sorry for the off topic stuff, had my booster last week, it was moderna after 2 Pfizers and I got a mild reaction the day after but not enough not to wrap up and go the match, fine afterwards

That's good. I hope your daughter knows how the majority of people are really grateful for the job she and her colleagues do, please tell her thanks from me.
I will, thank you
On the website it says you've got to have a letter from your GP, I haven't but I've got the text saying I'm eligible for the booster.

Apparently the letter is just for people who are immunocompromised and are getting a "third dose", which is different to the booster the rest of us are getting. The booster is half strength, their third dose is not.

I just turned up at a walk in, give them your details (NHS number makes it easier but they'll find you on the system just with name/dob etc). The walk-in I was at, they did appointments, but everyone was in the same queue, so even with an appointment, you had to wait over an hour.
I got the text, booked it. Got it done.

A couple of days before, my GP wanted to get me booked in..

If you have been booked in, just take your reference number with you (NHS Number as well) and you'll be good.
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.

Absolutely the same experience of my daughter. Add the fact that people are having treatment for serious conditions severely delayed due to unvaccinated taking up beds and you can understand the frustrations when they hear anti vax conspiracy theories straight from social media.
