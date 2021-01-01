On the website it says you've got to have a letter from your GP, I haven't but I've got the text saying I'm eligible for the booster.



Apparently the letter is just for people who are immunocompromised and are getting a "third dose", which is different to the booster the rest of us are getting. The booster is half strength, their third dose is not.I just turned up at a walk in, give them your details (NHS number makes it easier but they'll find you on the system just with name/dob etc). The walk-in I was at, they did appointments, but everyone was in the same queue, so even with an appointment, you had to wait over an hour.