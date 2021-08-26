Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here? And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid? what benefit is a covid passport? how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.
Hello mate. It sounds as if you may have got the wrong end of the stick, with regards to interpreting the fact that some people who have been vaccinated are still becoming infected.
Can I make an analogy to answer your question which said "if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody catching it what exactly is the benefit here?" - my question to you would be have you heard of somebody dying in a road traffic accident even while they were wearing a seatbelt?
If the answer is yes (which, sadly, it is), would you then say to your gran or child or whoever 'don't wear a seatbelt - if it doesn't stop someone dying in a crash, then what's the benefit anyway. I don't know you, but I feel pretty sure that you'd still want your loved ones to wear a seatbelt even though tragically the belt can't prevent all crash-related deaths.
In terms of the vaccine, yes there are breakthrough infections in people who have been vaccinated (and more so since Delta took over). However being vaccinated is shown to have a protective effect against both dying and against having to be hospitalised or put on a ventilator. Don't fall into the trap about thinking getting an infection while vaccinated means they don't work. Instead it's probably worth reframing your thought process: imagine if the person you know who got an infection while vaccinated, who was recovered in a couple of weeks, hadn't been vaccinated - their risk of hospitalisation and risk of death would have been multiples higher if they hadn't been protected by the vaccine.
I'll try not to make this too long/wordy a post, but I do want to share some data for England's population with you. Look at the hospitalisation and death rates for people in England over the age of 50 in the graph below, set out by their vaccination status. It's showing how many people, if you had a cross section of a million over 50s, would end up in hospital or dead. Sometimes a graph says more than words:
Source: https://twitter.com/john_actuary/status/1433823518437875712
with data taken from PHE's latest technical briefing report on variants of concern
I feel very fortunate to be in a country where we have access to the vaccine, and that everyone in my family (including me) have been able to receive two doses to receive the protection that is shown so starkly in that graph.