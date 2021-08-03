« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Trada on August  3, 2021, 04:26:26 pm
Finally, had my 2nd AstraZeneca today it was odd being allowed to jump the queue because nearly everyone else was having the Pfizer jab and walking straight out afterwards when they had to wait 15 minutes after the jab
Great news mate!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 08:19:36 pm
Had my 2nd vaccination last week, little to no side effects with either jab save for a very mild dead arm.


Happy days.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 11:55:43 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).

My details were checked twice on a database, once when I went in name address age etc and all over again by the doctor before she gave me the jab with some extra medical questions
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 4, 2021, 12:16:59 am
Had mine push forward, was supposed to be on the 16th but having it on Friday.

Hope it's Pfizer again.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 4, 2021, 09:17:26 am
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).

Yeah you should get a new one, having the batch number from the first will help massively. Tell them and ask for a new one at the vaccination stage. The cards don't matter too much anymore though and you can get official confirmation of both jabs from the NHS if you need it.

Quote from: RedSince86 on August  4, 2021, 12:16:59 am
Had mine push forward, was supposed to be on the 16th but having it on Friday.

Hope it's Pfizer again.

If you had Pfizer for the first jab you'll get it again for the second unless you've had a serious allergic reaction to the first.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 4, 2021, 10:43:07 pm
Second Pfizer done on Saturday, no side effects except a bit of a sore arm cos I woke up on that side on sunday so it's my own fault ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 5, 2021, 07:37:56 am
Weird email received yesterday advising that my second dose appointment has been moved forward a week due to unforeseen circumstances. Almost thought it was spam it looked that weird. But it said that I'd receive a follow up email from the national booking system that my appointment had been cancelled and I did so I guess it's legit.

Strangely the second appointment now doesn't show up through the national booking system anymore (it thinks I haven't got a second appointment booked) but I guess that vaccination centre may be getting removed from the national programme or something.

It was rearranged to 03/09 so we'll see what happens on that date!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 5, 2021, 10:45:17 am
Had my second Pfizer last Friday, same day we picked up the keys to our new gaff.

Had the jab at 08:30am and was completely sound bar a slightly sore arm (just felt like i'd been digged!) but nothing else to report. Spent the day running back and to from various DIY stores and painting walls & ceilings, no drama at all bar the slightly sore arm. By the time i'd sat down and had tea about 8pm, I was absolutely freezing cold and shivering and started developing a headache. Everything got gradually worse over the course of the night and by about 2am I was lying in bed aching all over, sweating, with chills & shivers and a migraine-like headache. Managed to get some kip after some painkillers and woke myself up at 6am shaking with a splitting headache. Spent about 3/4 hours in the morning feeling like absolute death, then once the painkillers kicked in tried to crack on with the decorating again. Managed half a wall and felt like I was going to collapse.

Weirdest thing about all of this was that by about 7pm on the Saturday, I was completely fine again!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 6, 2021, 01:48:40 pm
Just had my 2nd shot (Pfizer) 2 hours ago and not even an aching/sore arm.

About 4-5 people before and after me had walk in jabs.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 6, 2021, 08:26:48 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  6, 2021, 01:48:40 pm
Just had my 2nd shot (Pfizer) 2 hours ago and not even an aching/sore arm.

About 4-5 people before and after me had walk in jabs.
See what happens tomorrow morning 😉
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 6, 2021, 11:17:49 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  4, 2021, 09:17:26 am
If you had Pfizer for the first jab you'll get it again for the second unless you've had a serious allergic reaction to the first.

Where I live we mix Pfizer and Moderna. Usually the latter for the second jab.

They say it is totally safe. However, I have read that Moderna doesn't provide as good protection as Pfizer.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 6, 2021, 11:40:13 pm
I had my 2nd Pfizer the other day. They did give me a new card after losing my initial one.  Slightly sore arm and that was it. Didn't have any kind of reaction to either the 1st or 2nd dose.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 6, 2021, 11:49:05 pm
Quote from: Joff on August  6, 2021, 08:26:48 pm
See what happens tomorrow morning 😉
Arm is hurting now actually. :D

Around 9pm i started feeling it, its gradually getting worse, other that no other symptoms.

1st dose it starting hurting pretty much soon after the jab, and that lasted 48 hours, hopefully its the same 2nd time around as the only side effect.

Other Half has hers on Tuesday, her 1st dose she had flu type symptoms and shivering for 24 hours, she had Pfizer as well.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 7, 2021, 12:12:10 am
Quote from: Crimson on August  6, 2021, 11:17:49 pm
Where I live we mix Pfizer and Moderna. Usually the latter for the second jab.

They say it is totally safe. However, I have read that Moderna doesn't provide as good protection as Pfizer.
Ive read that they are likely to mix the booster jabs, so if you Pfizer for your first two then youd get an AZ booster and vice versa but didnt think they were starting to mix the 1st and 2nd jabs. When did that start?
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 7, 2021, 09:16:38 am
Quote from: duvva on August  7, 2021, 12:12:10 am
Ive read that they are likely to mix the booster jabs, so if you Pfizer for your first two then youd get an AZ booster and vice versa but didnt think they were starting to mix the 1st and 2nd jabs. When did that start?

Would guess that Crimson doesn't live in the UK
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 7, 2021, 10:52:38 am
Got my first Pfizer shot yesterday. 2nd dose 1st week of September. I've got to admit when I was at the vaccination centre between checking in and getting my shot I felt like I was in a movie. First time in my life I felt I was participating in a national/government initiative. I had this Contagion moment watching all the excellent health staff work through their routines. Couldn't thank them enough for their efforts to get us processed. There was one recipient who didn't want to wait in the observation room after and got a bit agro until one of the staff took her aside and explained the benefits.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 7, 2021, 10:59:33 pm
Had my first jab this morning. A bit late to the show but I have only been back in the UK about 6 weeks. I was in Spain prior to that and I was meddling around to try and get my nhs number etc which is what I was told I would need. Anyways was a bit odd going into a walk in and getting it. Felt like a movie scene. Very weird feeling. Just glad to have finally got it done. Brilliant staff and very helpful though I have to say. They were well organized and very helpful. I believe I could be in for a shitty day tomorrow going by reports and what my mates have said. Oh well. Been told I only have to wait three weeks for my next one.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 8, 2021, 01:35:55 pm
Pain in my arm is gone 48 hours later, just like 1st jab that was the only side effect.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 8, 2021, 01:37:41 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  8, 2021, 01:35:55 pm
Pain in my arm is gone 48 hours later, just like 1st jab that was the only side effect.

Thabkfully so far I've had no side effects apart from the sore arm. Been about 26 hours since I had it.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 8, 2021, 02:29:50 pm
Got my first dose of the AZ a few days ago. Had some tightness around the left arm where I got the jab and a general lethargy for about 48 hours. Outside of that, I didn't have any major side effects and it has all gone well. Waiting for 6 weeks to get my second shot.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm »
Had my 2nd dose Moderna yesterday. Was fine last evening but today morning woke up with 39°C fever, muscle pain on the jabbed arm and headache. Took the day off and pretty much spent the day sleeping until now when I finally found the energy to walk and come to the living room. Drank a jug of boiling water, layered up with 2 winter pullovers to heat up the body and slept inside the winter quilt.  was recommended paracetamol but I try my best to avoid them. This layering up and going inside the quilt has been my goto remedy for fevers.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on August  6, 2021, 11:17:49 pm
I have read that Moderna doesn't provide as good protection as Pfizer.
I've read the opposite. Can't recall where, but I read t Pfizer's efficacy fades quicker than Moderna.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #743 on: Today at 01:54:21 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
I've read the opposite. Can't recall where, but I read t Pfizer's efficacy fades quicker than Moderna.

I was/am under the same impression having received Moderna stateside; believe it is supposed to provide better protection for longer.

Will try to find a more definitive statement...
