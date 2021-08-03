« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 76,461
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Trada on August  3, 2021, 04:26:26 pm
Finally, had my 2nd AstraZeneca today it was odd being allowed to jump the queue because nearly everyone else was having the Pfizer jab and walking straight out afterwards when they had to wait 15 minutes after the jab
Great news mate!
Jm55

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,665
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 08:19:36 pm
Had my 2nd vaccination last week, little to no side effects with either jab save for a very mild dead arm.


Happy days.
wampa1

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,138
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).
Trada

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,038
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 3, 2021, 11:55:43 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).

My details were checked twice on a database, once when I went in name address age etc and all over again by the doctor before she gave me the jab with some extra medical questions
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,176
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 12:16:59 am
Had mine push forward, was supposed to be on the 16th but having it on Friday.

Hope it's Pfizer again.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 09:17:26 am
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 11:36:58 pm
Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).

Yeah you should get a new one, having the batch number from the first will help massively. Tell them and ask for a new one at the vaccination stage. The cards don't matter too much anymore though and you can get official confirmation of both jabs from the NHS if you need it.

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:16:59 am
Had mine push forward, was supposed to be on the 16th but having it on Friday.

Hope it's Pfizer again.

If you had Pfizer for the first jab you'll get it again for the second unless you've had a serious allergic reaction to the first.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Second Pfizer done on Saturday, no side effects except a bit of a sore arm cos I woke up on that side on sunday so it's my own fault ;D
  Legacy Fan
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 07:37:56 am
Weird email received yesterday advising that my second dose appointment has been moved forward a week due to unforeseen circumstances. Almost thought it was spam it looked that weird. But it said that I'd receive a follow up email from the national booking system that my appointment had been cancelled and I did so I guess it's legit.

Strangely the second appointment now doesn't show up through the national booking system anymore (it thinks I haven't got a second appointment booked) but I guess that vaccination centre may be getting removed from the national programme or something.

It was rearranged to 03/09 so we'll see what happens on that date!
