Weird email received yesterday advising that my second dose appointment has been moved forward a week due to unforeseen circumstances. Almost thought it was spam it looked that weird. But it said that I'd receive a follow up email from the national booking system that my appointment had been cancelled and I did so I guess it's legit.
Strangely the second appointment now doesn't show up through the national booking system anymore (it thinks I haven't got a second appointment booked) but I guess that vaccination centre may be getting removed from the national programme or something.
It was rearranged to 03/09 so we'll see what happens on that date!