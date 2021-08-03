Got my 2nd one tomorrow. I've lost the card from my first jab though - do they give you a new one? I did take a picture of it so I have the batch number and which vaccine it was (Pfizer).



Had mine push forward, was supposed to be on the 16th but having it on Friday.



Hope it's Pfizer again.



Yeah you should get a new one, having the batch number from the first will help massively. Tell them and ask for a new one at the vaccination stage. The cards don't matter too much anymore though and you can get official confirmation of both jabs from the NHS if you need it.If you had Pfizer for the first jab you'll get it again for the second unless you've had a serious allergic reaction to the first.