Id be interest to get peoples thoughts on my situation



there was the well documented story about the AZ vaccine and blood clots



I had my first AZ Jab in mid March 10 days later I had a stroke that has left me paralysed down the left side





Im now reading we may end up in a situation where you need to be double jabbed to go to the match, obviously nothing confirmed yet



Since my stroke getting pissed in pubs is no longer that feasible and I cant travel abroad anymore, so going to the footy will now be an even bigger part of my social life



Would you gry the 2nd AZ jab? would they let me start again with the pfizer vacs ? Shall I fuck it off?



I have a 70 year old Mum who has v bad COPD, Shes double jabbed with the pfizer