The Mrs and me had second AZ's one yesterday mid afternoon



The first one she was really ill and spent 2 days in bed and then 5 days not feeling great . I was perfectly fine with no symptoms what so ever



Second one she's totally fine , I feel cold and achy , when she injected me yesterday it was a very strange feeling as in it felt like something exploded in my arm and the bruising that has come up today is a very bizarre colour