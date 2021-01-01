Got my first at the weekend, Pfizer. In and out within about 2 minutes. I didn't get a choice of time or venue, my GP just sent a text out saying to reply 'Yes' if you wanted the vaccine, I replied assuming that would then give some options and I got a text straight back saying you're booked in for X time on X date at X location. Luckily it was only a 15 minute drive away and I was available by chance on the morning it booked me in for.



Haven't had any contact to say when my second will be, assuming early August. My arm felt a bit numb at times in the day then stiff and a bit painful for two days after, but no further side effects so I count myself as having been pretty lucky. Would definitely take the same again upon second vaccine.