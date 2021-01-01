« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 07:30:53 am
I've heard that even if you ring up 119 they can't give you any info on the availability until you cancel.

I know it's a small moan (I have colleagues in India and I'm well aware I sound like a privileged idiot) but you really should be able to see the availability before you cancel.

Glad you got boxed off redbyrdz
Offline spen71

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 am
Had my second Astra jab Saturday evening.     Just felt tired next day.    After the first one I felt like I was hit by a bus!
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 12:41:27 pm
Got my first at the weekend, Pfizer. In and out within about 2 minutes. I didn't get a choice of time or venue, my GP just sent a text out saying to reply 'Yes' if you wanted the vaccine, I replied assuming that would then give some options and I got a text straight back saying you're booked in for X time on X date at X location. Luckily it was only a 15 minute drive away and I was available by chance on the morning it booked me in for.

Haven't had any contact to say when my second will be, assuming early August. My arm felt a bit numb at times in the day then stiff and a bit painful for two days after, but no further side effects so I count myself as having been pretty lucky. Would definitely take the same again upon second vaccine.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
if you have your nhs number (and you might have it without realising it, in covid test result emails for example) you can head to the NHS vaccine website and see about booking your second dose.

By now the system should have registered you've received your first. And if so, you can enter various postcodes and find a location and date that suits you. CHances are it'll be at the shorter end of the 8-12 week interval too
Online Welshred

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 01:25:02 pm
If you don't have your NHS number you can get it by downloading the NHS App and connecting it to your GP record.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 01:33:54 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:25:02 pm
If you don't have your NHS number you can get it by downloading the NHS App and connecting it to your GP record.
Where in the app
Online Welshred

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 01:34:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:33:54 pm
Where in the app

On the home page
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 02:15:20 pm
You don't need the NHS number for booking or changing your booking - if you don't have it, it'll just ask you your name and date of birth instead.
Online rob1966

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 02:18:34 pm
Online Slippers

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:59:02 am
Had my second Astra jab Saturday evening.     Just felt tired next day.    After the first one I felt like I was hit by a bus!

Same here,slight headache the morning after the second one but the first one nearly corpsed me.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 07:33:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:59:02 am
Had my second Astra jab Saturday evening.     Just felt tired next day.    After the first one I felt like I was hit by a bus!

Yeah, three days on I'm well again, even the arm is normal.

First one absolutely KO'd me. This? Day one was like, jet lag if you'd also been on the piss all night (a feeling I remember  :D)

Yesterday then today though - not bad at all!
Online johnj147

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:59:02 am
Had my second Astra jab Saturday evening.     Just felt tired next day.    After the first one I felt like I was hit by a bus!
  yep me too .. second one not so bad .no fever aches or pains...just slightly tired and sore arm .
Online TepidT2O

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #572 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:18:34 pm
You can get it here too  https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/
Cheers

I Wes getting mixed up with the covid app!

Now downloaded and installed.  My entirely blank medical record is ruined by two covid vaccinations ;D
