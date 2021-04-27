« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 7499 times)

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #200 on: April 27, 2021, 11:38:41 am »
Quote from: Welshred on April 27, 2021, 10:46:27 am
It'll more than likely be AZ though, I don't think there's much Pfizer going around for first doses right now and Moderna is in short supply

Ended up with the last two Pfizer doses it would appear. We were due AZ but they had a couple of Pfizer spare and asked if we minded. No sticker though, which is a blow.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,123
  • JFT96
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #201 on: April 27, 2021, 11:41:34 am »
The sticker was the main thing I made sure I gave out to people ;D everyone loves a sticker!
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #202 on: April 27, 2021, 11:43:24 am »
Had my second Moderna on Sunday night. No side effects.
Made up.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #203 on: April 27, 2021, 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 27, 2021, 09:20:53 am
How do you know what youre getting by the way? Ive had confirmation with a booking reference but it doesnt say what Im getting.

Was the last thing I was told before getting the injection "we're using AZ today, are you ok with that".




I'd think they'll use as much AZ now as they can, before the under-30s are eligible, who won't be getting it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #204 on: April 27, 2021, 12:32:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 27, 2021, 09:20:53 am
How do you know what youre getting by the way? Ive had confirmation with a booking reference but it doesnt say what Im getting.

I didnt know until they filled out the appointment card and handed me the side effects leaflet.


Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #205 on: April 27, 2021, 12:50:00 pm »
Thanks all. Im not fussed either way, but assume they take into account what you had when giving you the second dose.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #206 on: April 27, 2021, 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 27, 2021, 12:50:00 pm
Thanks all. Im not fussed either way, but assume they take into account what you had when giving you the second dose.

Yeah, what you had (and the batch number) is on the card that they give you (which you need to keep, and bring with you to the follow up appointment).

Your second dose will be the same vaccine as the first.

I know there was some murmurings about testing the mixing of vaccines a few weeks back, but as far as I know at least, that isn't currently happening.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #207 on: April 27, 2021, 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on April 27, 2021, 12:53:11 pm
Yeah, what you had (and the batch number) is on the card that they give you (which you need to keep, and bring with you to the follow up appointment).

Your second dose will be the same vaccine as the first.

I know there was some murmurings about testing the mixing of vaccines a few weeks back, but as far as I know at least, that isn't currently happening.

Thanks. If your second jab is at a different venue will they still be able to give you the same? Or do venues just provide one particular type.

Thats open to everyone, not just you, my self appointed vaccines expert. :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,665
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #208 on: April 27, 2021, 12:57:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 27, 2021, 12:55:07 pm
Thanks. If your second jab is at a different venue will they still be able to give you the same? Or do venues just provide one particular type.

Thats open to everyone, not just you, my self appointed vaccines expert. :D

Fairly sure the SSE Arena is exclusively AZ. My mate got Pfizer in the Royal (I noticed you mentioned somewhere about possibly getting the 2nd one in NI)

https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/health/covid-vacc-prog-update-plan.pdf

Some info on here if you are looking at getting your second one here.

Quote
Vaccination Sites
 7 centres aligned to HSC Trusts
 Provided 7 days week by teams 8am-8pm
 Priority groups 2-7
 Using Pfizer vaccine Dec20-March 21
 March 21  4 Trusts migrating to AZ vaccine for
1st doses
 1 Trust remaining as a Pfizer 1st dose centre
 Will complete 1st doses end of April 2021
 Will complete 2nd doses mid-July 2021
Trust Mobile teams  using Pfizer vaccine
 Residents of care homes
 Care home staff
 Completed end February 2021
GP Practices
 321 Practices for priority groups 2-8
 Using AstraZeneca Vaccine
 Will complete 1st doses end of April 2021
 Will complete 2nd doses mid-July 2021
Roving  AstraZeneca Vaccine
 Target - Housebound individuals
 New/ temporary care home residents, referred by
GP
 Rolling programme
Mass Vaccination Centre - AstraZeneca Vaccine
 SSE Arena aligned to SE Trust
 Will complete 1st doses end of May 2021
 Will complete 2nd doses mid-August 2021
Community Pharmacy
 361 community pharmacists using AZ vaccine
 Age cohorts
 Rolling programme as clean up
« Last Edit: April 27, 2021, 01:04:46 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,437
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #209 on: April 27, 2021, 12:58:35 pm »
I didn't get given a second date incidentally, they just said they'll text me again to book an appointment when the time comes.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #210 on: April 27, 2021, 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 27, 2021, 12:57:22 pm
Fairly sure the SSE Arena is exclusively AZ. My mate got Pfizer in the Royal (I noticed you mentioned somewhere about possibly getting the 2nd one in NI)

https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/health/covid-vacc-prog-update-plan.pdf

Some info on here if you are looking at getting your second one here.


Cheers Barnabus. Interestingly when I put in an NI postcode it said it couldnt book it. Maybe each country runs this slightly differently.

Im sure Im not the first person to be in a situation like this. I did call 119 and they advised to call after Ive had my first jab to try and move the second one so Im sure I can get it sorted. Im just very needy with my questioning. :D
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #211 on: April 27, 2021, 01:13:06 pm »
Just had my second one. Relief.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #212 on: April 27, 2021, 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 27, 2021, 12:55:07 pm
Thanks. If your second jab is at a different venue will they still be able to give you the same? Or do venues just provide one particular type.

Thats open to everyone, not just you, my self appointed vaccines expert. :D

 ;D

Can only speak for myself, but where we had ours just now they were giving Pfizer when we arrived and when we left they were on AZ (they actually switched right after us).

It sounds like it just depends on what is available, to be honest.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 27, 2021, 12:58:35 pm
I didn't get given a second date incidentally, they just said they'll text me again to book an appointment when the time comes.

Yeah I asked the nurse how this works and she just told me to keep the card that they give you handy, and they'd call in 10 or 11 weeks time to book the follow up.
« Last Edit: April 27, 2021, 02:31:44 pm by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,846
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #213 on: April 27, 2021, 07:31:48 pm »
Im already booked in for my second one... booked both at once
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #214 on: April 27, 2021, 07:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April 27, 2021, 11:41:34 am
The sticker was the main thing I made sure I gave out to people ;D everyone loves a sticker!

I didnt get a sticker. Very disappointing. Didnt even realise until after Id left, by which time it would have looked a bit weird going back to ask for one.

Will have to remember to ask for a sticker when I get the second dose.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #215 on: April 28, 2021, 06:12:26 pm »
First jab all done. In and out within about ten minutes. Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,371
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #216 on: April 28, 2021, 06:20:25 pm »
Second dose of Moderna today, stateside.

Feeling a little light and airy, like if I tried really hard, I might be able to levitate a bit.  :D

Otherwise fine, suspect the stronger effects will kick in after a day or two.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline gomez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #217 on: April 28, 2021, 06:56:36 pm »
Had first AZ jab yesterday morning, felt fine all day but had a bit of a restless night. Woke up feeling a bit groggy  but generally felt ok all day, feels like a mild hangover.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,665
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #218 on: April 28, 2021, 07:24:37 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on April 27, 2021, 07:50:56 pm
I didnt get a sticker. Very disappointing. Didnt even realise until after Id left, by which time it would have looked a bit weird going back to ask for one.

Will have to remember to ask for a sticker when I get the second dose.

Is this like a sticker you get as a kid when you go to the dentist saying how brave you were? If so, I'm pretty fucking pissed off I didn't get one.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,371
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #219 on: April 28, 2021, 07:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 28, 2021, 07:24:37 pm
Is this like a sticker you get as a kid when you go to the dentist saying how brave you were? If so, I'm pretty fucking pissed off I didn't get one.

 :D

Should be a portable fridge...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #220 on: April 28, 2021, 07:54:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 27, 2021, 05:28:10 am
Second morning after getting the AZ vaccine Sunday afternoon, and still have fever,  headache, and stomach cramps. It started with shivering, high temperature and stomach pain pretty quickly about 5 hours after the jab. Lots of paracetamol yesterday so I could do some work, but have run out now and still feel like shit.

Hoping it clears up before the weekend at last.

Was getting better throught the day yesterday and feel nearly back to normal today. Still a bit tired and stomach not quite right, but it'll do.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #221 on: April 29, 2021, 07:26:30 am »
Quote from: gomez on April 28, 2021, 06:56:36 pm
Had first AZ jab yesterday morning, felt fine all day but had a bit of a restless night. Woke up feeling a bit groggy  but generally felt ok all day, feels like a mild hangover.

Kind of how I feel now, had it at half 5 last night. Went to bed feeling fine but woken up feeling a bit woozy and achey. To be honest I feel like that a lot of mornings, especially after a long run so had I not had anything yesterday I probably wouldnt think much of it. Popped a couple of paracetamol anyway.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #222 on: April 29, 2021, 08:22:47 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 29, 2021, 07:26:30 am
Kind of how I feel now, had it at half 5 last night. Went to bed feeling fine but woken up feeling a bit woozy and achey. To be honest I feel like that a lot of mornings, especially after a long run so had I not had anything yesterday I probably wouldnt think much of it. Popped a couple of paracetamol anyway.

It's the fourth day after the jab for me and the first day I feel up ride my bike or go for a run. Really wiped me out for a couple of days.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #223 on: April 29, 2021, 09:21:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 28, 2021, 07:24:37 pm
Is this like a sticker you get as a kid when you go to the dentist saying how brave you were? If so, I'm pretty fucking pissed off I didn't get one.

Exactly that. I'm positively fummin that I didn't get one.

On the side effects, I had mine on Tuesday afternoon last week. By Wednesday morning, I was still feeling fine so thought I'd escaped the side effects completely. But they started to kick in late morning, and as the day went on, I got steadily worse. Felt feverish, coughing, headaches, extreme thirst, nausea, the lot. Wednesday night, I had a very high temperature, to the point that my wife was starting to get worried (she usually ignores my malingering).

Still felt rough on Thursday morning but by lunchtime it had all cleared up completely. The only remaining effect was a bit of deadness/tenderness in my upper arm where I'd had the jab.
Logged

Offline Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #224 on: April 29, 2021, 11:20:24 pm »
Got first jab, Pfizer, today. Feel totally fine so far. Getting second one in month.
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #225 on: April 30, 2021, 12:35:49 am »
Quote from: Oscarmac on April 29, 2021, 11:20:24 pm
Got first jab, Pfizer, today. Feel totally fine so far. Getting second one in month.

Congrats! I was totally fine after the first one, but the second one knocked me out cold for about a day. Been ok since then. Here's hoping it's all smooth sailing for you!
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #226 on: April 30, 2021, 07:27:05 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on April 30, 2021, 12:35:49 am
Congrats! I was totally fine after the first one, but the second one knocked me out cold for about a day. Been ok since then. Here's hoping it's all smooth sailing for you!

Cheers, great to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,611
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm »
Got mine Thursday. Feeling abit anxious.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,233
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #228 on: Today at 07:41:23 pm »
Not got mine yet, 49 year old male, had Covid in early November. My mother only got her jab last week, 73 years old.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,846
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #229 on: Today at 07:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:41:23 pm
Not got mine yet, 49 year old male, had Covid in early November. My mother only got her jab last week, 73 years old.
Bloody hell mate

My mums the same age and had both of hers 12 weeks apart
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,233
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #230 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:01 pm
Bloody hell mate

My mums the same age and had both of hers 12 weeks apart

Its slow here but they will say the figures are on par with you due to population numbers, 5.5m here to your 80m?

We have had 1.4m done.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,846
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #231 on: Today at 07:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:52:53 pm
Its slow here but they will say the figures are on par with you due to population numbers, 5.5m here to your 80m?

We have had 1.4m done.
67 million I think.

I think weve just hit 50 million vaccinations today in the U.K. so were a wee bit ahead right now. 

Wont be happy until all of Europe is done through..  thats when life will really get back to normality again.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,233
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #232 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:47 pm
67 million I think.

I think weve just hit 50 million vaccinations today in the U.K. so were a wee bit ahead right now. 

Wont be happy until all of Europe is done through..  thats when life will really get back to normality again.

Yup sooner the better.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,846
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:58:09 pm
Yup sooner the better.
Oddly, Ireland is about the only non scandi country in Europe Ive not been too.  Must get over there some time when all this is done
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,665
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #234 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:41:23 pm
Not got mine yet, 49 year old male, had Covid in early November. My mother only got her jab last week, 73 years old.

That's mad. We opened up to 30-35 year old last week
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,233
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #235 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:59:26 pm
Oddly, Ireland is about the only non scandi country in Europe Ive not been too.  Must get over there some time when all this is done

Ahh sure its not bad here, Galway would be a shout bar Dublin.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,233
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #236 on: Today at 08:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:02:43 pm
That's mad. We opened up to 30-35 year old last week

Yes you are miles ahead of us.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 