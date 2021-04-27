Thanks. If your second jab is at a different venue will they still be able to give you the same? Or do venues just provide one particular type.



Thats open to everyone, not just you, my self appointed vaccines expert.



I didn't get given a second date incidentally, they just said they'll text me again to book an appointment when the time comes.



Can only speak for myself, but where we had ours just now they were giving Pfizer when we arrived and when we left they were on AZ (they actually switched right after us).It sounds like it just depends on what is available, to be honest.Yeah I asked the nurse how this works and she just told me to keep the card that they give you handy, and they'd call in 10 or 11 weeks time to book the follow up.