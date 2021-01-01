« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 4025 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • BAGs
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:09:18 pm »
Since having the AZ vaccine on Wednesday I've noticed a headache and a slightly nauseous feeling as well as feeling generally under par.

I'm not complaining though. If it keeps that bastard virus from killing me, it's all good.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:09:18 pm
Since having the AZ vaccine on Wednesday I've noticed a headache and a slightly nauseous feeling as well as feeling generally under par.

I'm not complaining though. If it keeps that bastard virus from killing me, it's all good.

That's what my partner's mum complained of,I'm aching all over and my head is absolutely pounding.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
Getting mine today, AZ I think. Based on this thread I'm gonna load up on paracetomol
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • BAGs
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:05:39 am
That's what my partner's mum complained of,I'm aching all over and my head is absolutely pounding.
I took more paracetamol before bed last night.

The pharmacist that gave me my shot said the body starts putting a lot of work in after the the jab and that the headaches are usually down to dehydration. I've kept well hydrated since Wednesday, or I at least thought I had, but still had headaches, although not pounding to the degree yours seem to be.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:02:07 pm
I took more paracetamol before bed last night.

The pharmacist that gave me my shot said the body starts putting a lot of work in after the the jab and that the headaches are usually down to dehydration. I've kept well hydrated since Wednesday, or I at least thought I had, but still had headaches, although not pounding to the degree yours seem to be.

It's eased now and the aches have almost gone,I'm just tired after being awake for most of the night.
Logged

Offline kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Ill be due my second Pfizer jab in the next few weeks, I only had a slightly sore arm on the night I had the first jab, but I understand after the second dose the reaction is much worse, that wont really bother me though after a year of shielding I welcome it!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:25:26 pm »
Had the AZ Monday, took paracetamol as a precaution and had nothing whatsoever
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 01:25:26 pm
Had the AZ Monday, took paracetamol as a precaution and had nothing whatsoever

Something tickled me about the combination of your username and the idea of taking paracetamol  ;D
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:46:29 pm
It's eased now and the aches have almost gone,I'm just tired after being awake for most of the night.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
This is the vaccine youre talking about?
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,308
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm »
So. Second day.

Shoulder where the jab was is aching a bit, but nothing major. Weirdly my other should is also aching, but I had a bad injury there, so dunno if it's come out in sympathy :)

Not really feeling tired. I had the hint of a headache, but drank some water and it went way. I'm drinking plenty of water - had about 10 pints yesterday and am up to 6 today and will probably finish with 10 or so again.

I'm wondering where it's going as it's not coming out :D   Looks like the stories of it causing dehydration and headaches are true. Maybe for people with a headache, drink more water? As in a lot more water? I've been doing that and I've been fine.

Missus is amazed, she was way worse than I am. No effects at all except the slight aching shoulders.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
Id never be out the toilet if drank 10 pints of water a day ;D  Cant go out for a walk as it is without having to nip behind a tree!
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Had mine last night, aching all over, yes dehydrated too. But no worse than normal flu symptoms.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Just had mine and not sure how I feel. I'm old enough now to always feel a little shitty.

Had the Astra Zeneca. Think I've got some sort of headache but not quite, it's hard to explain.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Just back from getting the Astra.

So far so good. Feel a tingle where I got jabbed but meh. Have a second date booked already too, first week June.

Off work til Thurs simply to use up hols, so I can afford to get sick...but meh, I drink a litre of water a day at least, anyway, and tablets on hand.

Shit is looking up
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • BAGs
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 03:05:53 pm
So. Second day.

Shoulder where the jab was is aching a bit, but nothing major. Weirdly my other should is also aching, but I had a bad injury there, so dunno if it's come out in sympathy :)

Not really feeling tired. I had the hint of a headache, but drank some water and it went way. I'm drinking plenty of water - had about 10 pints yesterday and am up to 6 today and will probably finish with 10 or so again.

I'm wondering where it's going as it's not coming out :D   Looks like the stories of it causing dehydration and headaches are true. Maybe for people with a headache, drink more water? As in a lot more water? I've been doing that and I've been fine.

Missus is amazed, she was way worse than I am. No effects at all except the slight aching shoulders.

Funny you should mention that, as my right shoulder felt the same as my left one did the day after the jab.

I just put it down to my age meaning I'm generally falling to bits.  :sad
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm »
Let's see what a chicken vindaloo does for me as this vaccine kicks in.

And the lass is phoning me later. I've got a 5G phone, so have obviously been playing with fire anyway
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • BAGs
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:29:51 pm
Let's see what a chicken vindaloo does for me as this vaccine kicks in.

And the lass is phoning me later. I've got a 5G phone, so have obviously been playing with fire anyway

I hope you've got you affairs in order.

Going by some graffiti I saw sprayed on a wall yesterday, ''5G Is Deadly.''  :o

Anyway, I had a Chicken Korma pot noodle last night. It didn't help.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 