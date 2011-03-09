I had the Oxford AZ jab early yesterday. Had to go to Whiston, nothing local and you book both about 2 weeks in advance The process was slick, in and out. If you arrive 15 mins early just go in, you'll fly through.

Felt nothing at all.

Didn't take Paracetamol.

Felt fine all day, by the time I went to bed I'm not sure if I was starting to feel a bit crap, I may have just been really tired. I had a really restless night but can't put that down to it as I'm a terrible sleeper. No fever, sweats or anything.



Also, in the afternoon my GP surgery text me to say I need the vaccine and if I've had the first don't have the second until I've notified them - very unusual. I'll call them



My arm is a bit sore today, which is also unusual as I've been getting vitamin B12 injections and I should be use to needles.



Hopefully for all of you it will be the same, nothing to worry about.

