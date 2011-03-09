« previous next »
Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 3583 times)

Offline Zeppelin

Re: Had a reaction to the Vaccine?
« Reply #80 on: March 23, 2021, 12:31:34 pm »
Felt rough the next day - shivering and very tired. Stayed in bed for the day and was fine next day.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Had a reaction to the Vaccine?
« Reply #81 on: March 23, 2021, 12:37:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 22, 2021, 03:23:31 pm
Had the AZ jab around lunchtime, no reaction yet.  Will report back.

Arm is a little sore where it went in, but nothing else at the moment.  Feel fine.
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Had a reaction to the Vaccine?
« Reply #82 on: March 24, 2021, 02:04:39 pm »
Had the AstraZeneca at 6pm yesterday along with my partner. We both felt OK until we went to sleep last night but we've both woken up with chills, a headache, a body ache and a temperature. Completely wiped out, feels like I have the flu as well as a hangover at the same time.

Taken a couple of paracetamol now so hopefully things should calm down. I'd never experienced such a reaction to a vaccine before so it's all caught me a bit off guard.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Had a reaction to the Vaccine?
« Reply #83 on: March 24, 2021, 03:59:54 pm »
I had the AZ one at 12:30 today. The pharmacist who administered it said that headaches afterwards tend to be down to dehydration, so remember to stay well hydrated. I've just been out and mowed the lawn and did other bits and bobs around the garden and feel ok afterwards. I used to have intramuscular steroid injections for hayfever so I'm expecting a sore arm later because I had that with them, but otherwise I'm ok.

Hopefully I'm ok tomorrow too, as I have an appointment I have to drive to.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #84 on: March 24, 2021, 04:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 22, 2021, 02:43:59 pm
Maybe worth changing the title so that those that didn't have any bad effects can post as part of an encouragement thing.

This thread seems a bit negative to me - and plenty of people are scared of hospitals and needles and being vaccinated.

If people can see a lot of people that have minor or no effects then it might be more beneficial?


Agreed - changed the title.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #85 on: March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm »
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?
Online tubby pls.

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #86 on: March 24, 2021, 04:36:37 pm »
So been two days now and zero side effects from the AZ jab for me.  Slightly sore shoulder for a day, that was it.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #87 on: March 24, 2021, 04:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?

I received an automated SMS from my GP surgery, followed by one confirming my appointment. Plenty of friends and family were also notified that way, obviously theyd need a mobile number on record.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #88 on: March 24, 2021, 04:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 24, 2021, 04:40:53 pm
I received an automated SMS from my GP surgery, followed by one confirming my appointment. Plenty of friends and family were also notified that way, obviously theyd need a mobile number on record.
Ah thanks. I recently registered at a GP for the first time since before uni (a decade ago) so was wondering. They've got my mobile and email so should be fine, though I'd reckon I'll likely be a while yet.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #89 on: March 24, 2021, 04:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?
I think it's a bit random.
I just got a phonecall at about 5.30 one evening. Wife got a text followed up by a letter.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #90 on: March 24, 2021, 04:50:50 pm »
I got a text from either the GP or NHS, can't remember which one.  No letter, so I assume it depends on what info they have in their database regarding communication.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #91 on: March 24, 2021, 05:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?
I got a letter, but I'd already booked online anyway after my age group became eligible.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #92 on: March 24, 2021, 05:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 24, 2021, 04:09:02 pm
Agreed - changed the title.

Might want to have another crack at that....   ;)
Online Slippers

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #93 on: March 24, 2021, 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?

I got a letter from our surgery,they claimed that they'd been trying to contact me by phone but they hadn't done any such thing.
Online rob1966

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #94 on: March 24, 2021, 06:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?

Missus got a text with a link to book. I had to remind my GP, via askmygp, of my medical history and they moved me into group 6, informed me of this via askmygp and then also sent me a text with the link.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #95 on: March 24, 2021, 06:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?

I was notified by text and applied for it and then a few days later got a letter saying that I could apply.

More joined-up NHS systems :)
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #96 on: March 24, 2021, 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 24, 2021, 04:09:02 pm
Agreed - changed the title.

Italian thread?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #97 on: March 24, 2021, 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 24, 2021, 04:09:02 pm
Agreed - changed the title.
What's-a matter you? Hey! Gotta no respect?
What-a you t'ink you do, why you look-a so sad?
It's-a not so bad, it's-a nice-a place
Ah shaddap-a you face!
 ;D
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #98 on: March 24, 2021, 09:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 24, 2021, 08:49:58 pm
What's-a matter you? Hey! Gotta no respect?
What-a you t'ink you do, why you look-a so sad?
It's-a not so bad, it's-a nice-a place
Ah shaddap-a you face!
 ;D

 ;D ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 am »
The texts people have been getting, what did it say?

I got one yesterday, sender says NHS-noReply and the message said We've noticed that you haven't had the Covid vaccine yet. Click here for useful information about the vaccine and to answer a few questions that will help the NHS to better support local people - I havent been offered it yet so I thought it looked like a scam text, anyone else had something similar? Ive taken the link out but it went to a domain called mygp.me
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:21:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:35:44 pm
Possibly a stupid question - how have GPs been getting in touch to advise of vaccine availability in general? Phone?

I got a letter from the NHS and then a few days later a text from the GP
Online rob1966

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:19:51 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:14:42 am
The texts people have been getting, what did it say?

I got one yesterday, sender says NHS-noReply and the message said We've noticed that you haven't had the Covid vaccine yet. Click here for useful information about the vaccine and to answer a few questions that will help the NHS to better support local people - I havent been offered it yet so I thought it looked like a scam text, anyone else had something similar? Ive taken the link out but it went to a domain called mygp.me

Scam - .me is the country code for Montenegro.

You should only get a text inviting you to book your vaccination, mine was a link to accurx.thirdparty.nhs for a booking.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:31:05 am »
Had the AZ jab a couple of days ago. In and out in a couple of minutes. 

No after effects. Like the flu jab, wouldnt know Id had it.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:47:30 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:14:42 am
The texts people have been getting, what did it say?
My notification was all done by text from my doctors.  It said:-

Dear Mr <my surname>,
You have been invited to book your COVID-19 vaccination. Please read the information at https://tinyurl.com/4bluds97. Please wear a face covering and DO NOT attend if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Thanks
Please click on the link to book: accurx.thirdparty.nhs.uk/r/<code>
<name of doctors surgery>

Im guessing different surgerys might use slightly different wording, but hopefully all given a template due to the scam issue, so should be very similar.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:52:17 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 24, 2021, 05:43:03 pm
Might want to have another crack at that....   ;)

It's the Joe Dolce edition...
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:14:42 am
The texts people have been getting, what did it say?

I got one yesterday, sender says NHS-noReply and the message said We've noticed that you haven't had the Covid vaccine yet. Click here for useful information about the vaccine and to answer a few questions that will help the NHS to better support local people - I havent been offered it yet so I thought it looked like a scam text, anyone else had something similar? Ive taken the link out but it went to a domain called mygp.me

There are two ways to be invited via SMS.  One comes straight from your GP via the accuRx automated system giving you a link to select between a few practices in your primary care network.

The second comes from NHS central booking and the sender is NHSvaccine (exact format).  This one lets you choose between vaccination centres (chemists etc).
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 12:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:52:17 am
It's the Joe Dolce edition...
The Italian Jab
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Had a the Vaccine?...
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm »
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm »
Very slight sore arm the day after but no side effects at all. Astra vaccine
Offline dikwad

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm »
Me and Mrs D both got the Astrazenica. I had no side effects at all but she was rough for 3 days. All my fault apparently
Offline John C

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm »
Offline pw1008

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
I had mine first AZ\oxford jab at beginning of March around 1pm. Felt fine all day took some paracetemol just in case around 2. Felt fine went to bed about midnight - 2am wok up felt a bit achey nothing awful and hot. Struggled to get back to sleep till about 6. Up for work pretty soon after that - goosed all day but just down to lack of sleep really.

Had a bottle of wine that night and a solid 10 hour kip and felt perfect next morning.

Have no concerns about he 2nd jab. Might just have a bottle of wine that night and hope I sleep thru it! Not advising that for anyone else mind
Offline John C

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:12:05 am »
I had the Oxford AZ jab early yesterday. Had to go to Whiston, nothing local and you book both about 2 weeks in advance The process was slick, in and out. If you arrive 15 mins early just go in, you'll fly through.
Felt nothing at all.
Didn't take Paracetamol.
Felt fine all day, by the time I went to bed I'm not sure if I was starting to feel a bit crap, I may have just been really tired. I had a really restless night but can't put that down to it as I'm a terrible sleeper. No fever, sweats or anything.

Also, in the afternoon my GP surgery text me to say I need the vaccine and if I've had the first don't have the second until I've notified them - very unusual. I'll call them

My arm is a bit sore today, which is also unusual as I've been getting vitamin B12 injections and I should be use to needles.

Hopefully for all of you it will be the same, nothing to worry about.
Online Slippers

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:30:41 am »
I'm booked in for mine this afternoon,I got a letter from our surgery on Monday informing me that I was in tier 6 and should contact them before April 2nd as that's the day they start on the second round of vaccinations.

Offline Teacher

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm »
Just had my vaccination over at Broad Green. Involved filling in a form and waiting about twenty mins. All pretty organised and efficient. The nurse recommended plenty of water and a couple of paracetamol in terms of the most common side effects. Am tired of being a mask-wearing hermit and hope this is the first step toward some kind of normality.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm »
Had mine at Broad Green Heart and Chest Hospital today.

Felt a bit weird after (Psychosematic I reckon) then felt fine.

I had been reading up on this quite a lot and stayed off the ale for a week. I plan to stay off the ale for a week after too. You can drink, it seems, but it lowers the immune response.

I also for the last week have been drinking plenty of water all week and today had a couple of pints of water before and a few pints of water afterwards.

No effects at all except that I've been hungry and just had a lovely vindaloo washed down with more water.

See how I feel tomorrow, but all good so far :)
Online Slippers

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #116 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Had mine eight hours ago,there was quite a queue outside the surgery but once I got in the whole thing took about four minutes.
