I had the AZ one at 12:30 today. The pharmacist who administered it said that headaches afterwards tend to be down to dehydration, so remember to stay well hydrated. I've just been out and mowed the lawn and did other bits and bobs around the garden and feel ok afterwards. I used to have intramuscular steroid injections for hayfever so I'm expecting a sore arm later because I had that with them, but otherwise I'm ok.



Hopefully I'm ok tomorrow too, as I have an appointment I have to drive to.