Had AZ on Thursday. Sweated like a racehorse throughout the night, with a change of sheets needed!



Had the AZ on Saturday morning and like you I had this reaction through the night. I just couldn't stop sweating. Ironically, when I went to bed I was feeling a bit chillier than normal so put a T shirt on. It was drenched in the morning. At some time during the night my wife decided she'd had enough of trying to stay afloat and decamped to the spare bed. She had her AZ jab as well on Saturday morning and has suffered no reaction at all.