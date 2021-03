I'm actually dreading mine now (whenever that is), after reading this thread.



I had absolutely no reaction at all not even a sore arm, missus had a bit of a sore throat. Even if I'd have had 3 days of feeling like shit, I'd still have had it.I've had proper flu and even the worst side effects are fuck all compared to that, flu knocks the shit out of you for weeks, but I'd still have taken the vaccine if the potential side effects were that bad, rather than risk Covid.