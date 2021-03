I had the AZ vaccine 3 weeks ago in the afternoon and felt fine immediately after it. That evening I started to get a sore arm but not too bad. In the night, I felt really rough with sweats, shivering, feeling really weak etc. This had passed by the following morning but I still felt really tired all afternoon. About 5/6pm in the evening, so about 27 hours post vaccine, I felt absolutely normal. Arm still felt a bit stiff for a few days after but nothing major.