One of our big issues is that we have not been able to rotate our 1st team and too many of our 1st team players need a rest. I think we prioritise the Leipzig game and give loads of our 1st team a rest e.g. Salah, Mane, Firmino, Gini, TAA, Robertson. Play our remaining CB's and get Fabinho in to DM. There are enough squad players to step in who need the minutes e.g. Ox, Shaq, Milner, Tsimikas, Neco, Origi, Jota, Keita, if those players are fit of course