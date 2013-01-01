« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 12:57:22 am
Quote from: kasperoff on March 5, 2021, 10:13:33 pm
Not the same at all. Don't be trivialising things like that. If any of those players were suffering for depression they'd be nowhere near the team. It would be picked up by the staff and club. It's harder to hide these days. We aren't in the dark ages any more.

I don't get the impression that Willy was trivialising depression at all. I have suffered with it myself on and off since I was a kid. I also counsel people who have it.

It was me who likened the downward, demoralising spiral to a form of collective reactive depression. I wasn't suggesting the players are suffering from clinical depression, just comparing the process itself. The gist simply being that a relentless succession of problems hitting a person in a short space of time can overwhelm them and send them into a spiral. Similar can happen in relationships and even close collectives like sports teams. Just as positive momentum can make a team feel invincible, consistent negative momentum can have the opposite effect and drain them of confidence. So it's just the process itself we are talking about, rather than any individual being clinically depressed.

Willy is correct in saying that cannot help a genuinely depressed person by telling them to pull their socks up, but we are not talking about players having actual depression. In the case of individual players, a good manager would know what each player responds to. Some respond to a kick in the pants, but others often need an arm around the shoulder. Klopp is superb at knowing what's what on that score.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 12:59:59 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 5, 2021, 12:26:39 pm
I think you're right about hitting a brick wall. What's happening with the club this season is similar to what happens to some people who became consumed with reactive/situational depression.

Basically and in general, people can usually deal with one or two things going pear-shaped in their lives at any given time. It can be difficult, but people work through it. Think about having a bad time with work. Now that can be upsetting and draining, but if other areas of your life are pretty good, there is a balance that keeps your head above water. The problem can be in any aspect of your life, but if other aspects are positive and good, you tend to cope and get through.

Now let's assume work is really bad for whatever reason. Not only that, you have a rocky relationship at home or you are unhappily alone and have no support to come home to. Imagine then that your car breaks down and you have to pay out for expensive repairs. Not only that, you are on your third puncture this year.

On top of all that, you have bills you are struggling to pay and demands are coming through your door. Things are getting on top of you and you start to feel attacked from all sides. It's not just one thing going wrong now, it feels like everything is going wrong and there is no respite. A constant anxiety kicks in, you question everything you do and the task of digging yourself out of the downward spiral feels daunting. A massive task when you feel at your lowest and weakest.

You need all your energy and effort at a time when you are drained and at your most vulnerable. You lose perspective and start to panic. You are mentally and now physically shattered and feeling overwhelmed. You can then lose perspective and make poor decisions which leave you in a state of paralysis. Nothing you do seems to make things any better. You feel lost and cut off from support. You end up in a depressive state due to becoming overwhelmed by circumstances that have come together all at once. This leaves you completely demoralised yet still needing to get through your day and fulfil your daily obligations.
This is excellent, insightful analysis. Been there once seriously in my life, and it's absolutely paralysing. Great analogy for the team right now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 01:14:59 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:59:59 am
This is excellent, insightful analysis. Been there once seriously in my life, and it's absolutely paralysing. Great analogy for the team right now.
Thanks for the comment. I've been there myself too, and it's horrific.

A very similar process can take place in all kinds of situations. Basically, any individual and any collective can become overwhelmed when faced with problems coming from all angles and solutions seemingly coming from none. Liverpool have always been resilient, but this season has presented challenges that have come like a series of tidal waves. We were all led to believe that Abu Dhabi were only left trailing last season because they lost Laporte to injury. Compared to that, look at the sheer scale of what's happened at Anfield this season. If the so-called greatest team to have ever played football and backed by the wealth of an oil state couldn't cope with that, then what chance have we had to come out of this unprecedented shitshow smelling of roses and silver polish?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 01:27:17 am
Quote from: Vulmea on March 5, 2021, 01:53:07 am
Im old but there is no experience to fall back on with regards to a season behind closed doors or 5 home defeats on the bounce or fill in blanks for the madness of this season.
This isnt football as anybody knows it, or wants it to be, its all about money and business and entertainment and marketing and something to fill in time, the opiate of the masses indeed,  but its not football.
The statisticians are having a field day but its largely irrelevant because this is a one off season with one off results. Its hard to keep that in perspective but it makes the unbearable a bit more bearable if you do.
If you wanted to derail us its fair to say youd:
1.Take away home advantage by removing the 12th man.

This is a bit more than just the roar of a crowd. This is an institution that has prided itself on making a difference, sucking the ball into the net. Its also a club that picks players that respond to that adrenaline rush or want to be part of that community, who excel in that environment and whos tactics and intensity need that environment to be at their best. The team have just not been able to recreate the intensity that they need to achieve the impossible standards they have set over the previous two years. Who were the most passionate and intense team in world football

2. Make the season shorter meaning the hardest working team in the league has no recovery time.

a team based on heavy metal football on running harder and longer than other teams, on forcing the opposition to make mistakes, to use that roar or the crowd to fuel the adrenaline, unsettle teams, make them nervous, its just not possible in the current sterile environment in which football is being played. This is not the fault of the players you cannot recreate that intensity having lived through it, its not Sunday league with a crowd of a couple of hundred being the big day or giving your all every time you go out on the pitch, it is just not the same. Its not even the same watching the bloody thing let alone playing in it.
 
3. Provide no pre-season to protect against injury and fatigue.

Take a team that has run itself into the ground for two years and tell them they have to work even harder.
Run the few players that remain fit into the ground and into a deep pit of despair as results grind away on confidence creating the ever decreasing spiral of quick sand

4.  Injure VVD. Take out the best defender in the league, not only disrupting the Liverpool defence but giving confidence to every other team in the league.

5.  Spot the weak link in the team being a shortage of centre backs and then Injure every centre half in the club and anybody capable of stepping in.

6.  If there are any signs of recovery or fighting spirit take out the captain and the heart beat of the team.

7. Ensure that injuries occur regularly, so the same players, play week in and week out and get mentally fatigued and unable to perform at their best.

8.    Give the biggest advantage to the highest spending clubs with the largest squads and allow them to grow through the season further demoralising any opposition. I really dont think its a coincidence that as Liverpool derailed, Citys season took off, I think the burden of being second best was lifted from them and they started believing in themselves, and their squad strength came through. The lack of crowds has also allowed the players in their squad whos mentality was questionable last season to gain in confidence and perform like its a reserve game. The same is true for United, a bang average team that would have been crucified by their own support but without that expectation can get by.

9. Restrict any ability to rectify squad shortages by ensuring a world wide pandemic means nobody  really wants to go anywhere in January. 

10. take 2 years to figure out the best way to nullify Liverpool and then get every team in the league to follow that model whilst crippling the key element of the Liverpool tactic of a high defensive line  and provide no chance for a break in order to train the team in a different approach during the season.

I dont really find it difficult to understand why Liverpools season has imploded, I find it a lot harder to understand how Liverpool were top at Christmas.

Klopp looks to be a little lost and hurting at the moment and for many understandable reasons.  I think his key mistake is trying to play real football in a season which is fake. Its the only thing I think Guardiola has done well this season, adapting the City style and using players to suit the unreality of the current season. He has all of the advantages, money, squad size, media and he has as usual used those advantages. I still wouldnt swap him for Klopp, hes basically a flat track bully. Klopp turned also rans into champions both here and in Germany.  He is the normal one but we are in unusual times, normal isnt really suited to the nonsense being called football this season. It would be very apt if the richest club in the world buy the quadruple in a season that is all about football as a business and nothing to do with the football I grew up loving.

Keep on smiling.



It is all well and good that there are many reasons for this season's absolute downfall.
But why is Klopp still using the same tactics game after game when the resources that he has presently does not allow for the 4-3-3 to work well?
IMO
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 09:18:53 am
Would be easier to take if we hadn't lost so many games to the dross.

Losing 1-0 to a well drilled Chelsea side is one thing, but those defeats against the dross...

No longer going to comment on the officiating, just hoping that the pendulum swings next season and we get a fair shake on that level next season
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Some great contributions SOS and RM, thanks for that.

To reassure Kasperoff - I am not trivialising depression at all, and I am sorry if you got that impression. I did not refer to individual players and imply they are "depressed". My emphasis was on a collective reaction over time to a seemingly unrelenting series of setbacks. It is the system that is bruised and battered, and if you think beyond the individual level, it is a little easier to understand how systems can also become 'demoralised' as I said. There are many examples in real life, from families through to nations, where the collective experience is just this, but no one member need be clinically depressed as such.

Anyway, back to talking about the game and how we start winning again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Chelsea 42 Mount
Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:45:08 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 01:27:17 am
It is all well and good that there are many reasons for this season's absolute downfall.
But why is Klopp still using the same tactics game after game when the resources that he has presently does not allow for the 4-3-3 to work well?
IMO

We'd have to ask him  if he thinks that's what he has done I thought he'd tweaked his tactics game on game. He still plays the highline but there have been all manner of tweaks including switching players around , different pivots, different points of attack, more direct balls, 4 upfront, runners getting beyond the front three  etc. It hasn't been just one approach. I think you are probably referring to the high line and the counter pressing?

I think that post COVID football or  Covball is a whole different beast to what we are used to. I find it surreal. there is no atmosphere, no ummph. The media are doing their best to pretend its business as usual, they arent interested  in the lunacy of playing a season behind closed doors. they just want the money, they bang on about how Everton havent won at Anfield for a million years ignoring the fact it isnt Anfield, its just another pitch if there arent any fans inside it.

and I think that's a really big thing without that adrenaline you cant have the intensity, the press becomes harder, the inspired moments happen less often, different tactics are rewarded. and on the other side when your pressing in the final third and the crowd are on your back its a hell of a lot harder for the defence, in an empty stadium , keeping your cool is just like practice, I think its one of the reasons City are now doing so well, their show poney style suits the library atmosphere.

the crowd whilst being a major influence also ensures  you keep your focus and concentration, its harder to do that without them, think that explains a lot of the random poor mistakes.

You also have players who are over energised by the crowd, hot heads who make rash challenges , try too hard, those folks are less likely to make those errors and mistakes this season. It's also just harder to run harder without that adrenaline a lot easier to start feeling sorry for yourself, to blame everything but you for not making that extra yard, starting to press a faction slower etc Without the crowd its easier to look inward, worry more, take an extra touch, slow the game down etc

so you have the likes of Everton and West Ham playing solid, boring, uninspired risk free counter attacking football, playing the same home and away, you have united playing counter attacking football at home that their fans wouldnt put up with  normally, you have players like Xhaka and Shaw and Stones  rehabilitated because they dont have to deal with fans in the ground,  the fear factor of playing at Anfield or Old Trafford just isnt there, its an empty stadium, its just different.

Lescott was on the TV today saying he would much rather play a strong Liverpool team with no fans that a weak one with them. Its a really big deal but its inconvenient to talk about it because it devalues the whole league, it makes  a mockery of the gazilions being spent on it, Sky and bT are there to sell to TV audiences their lack of acknowledgement the difference the lack of fans makes to the beautiful game is staggering, they keep banging on about records for this and that , just like they pretend football started with teh premier league - its bollocks.

I think that's a possible criticism of the manager and the players we dont really seem to have acknowledged that difference ourselves  in how we are playing, we are still asking the players to play as though covball is the same as football and it clearly isnt but if changing that means playing like everton and west ham to get results then is that really what you want Klopp to do?

so exactly what do you expect Klopp to do by way of change? Does he convert to a deeper line, remove some of the risk and play on the break as per United  and Leicester and now Chelsea? That could put more pressure on untried defenders. But it gets results in covball. That would seem to go against his principles of how he wants to play and why he has been so sucessful. Its also really bad to watch. I think his instincts would be to double down, go even more attacking but he just doesnt have the one on one defenders he needs to do that and we just dont have the legs in midfield to make it happen. I think the last month has shocked everybody, all of the wheels coming off at once. he looks like he's hurting, poor bastard combine that with the personal tragedy and bloody hell it must be a tough time for him.

Dont want to second guess the great man, he's infinitely better than any of us on here at managing a top professional football team but he's also a novice at managing a covid team - so I think he deserves all the slack in the world. this season just isnt real for me, its a poor substitute, sterile football is the opposite of what Klopp set out to build and what Anfield and LFC is supposed to be about - the holy trinity without one of the three, doesnt really work does it. ,




