It is all well and good that there are many reasons for this season's absolute downfall.

But why is Klopp still using the same tactics game after game when the resources that he has presently does not allow for the 4-3-3 to work well?

We'd have to ask him if he thinks that's what he has done I thought he'd tweaked his tactics game on game. He still plays the highline but there have been all manner of tweaks including switching players around , different pivots, different points of attack, more direct balls, 4 upfront, runners getting beyond the front three etc. It hasn't been just one approach. I think you are probably referring to the high line and the counter pressing?I think that post COVID football or Covball is a whole different beast to what we are used to. I find it surreal. there is no atmosphere, no ummph. The media are doing their best to pretend its business as usual, they arent interested in the lunacy of playing a season behind closed doors. they just want the money, they bang on about how Everton havent won at Anfield for a million years ignoring the fact it isnt Anfield, its just another pitch if there arent any fans inside it.and I think that's a really big thing without that adrenaline you cant have the intensity, the press becomes harder, the inspired moments happen less often, different tactics are rewarded. and on the other side when your pressing in the final third and the crowd are on your back its a hell of a lot harder for the defence, in an empty stadium , keeping your cool is just like practice, I think its one of the reasons City are now doing so well, their show poney style suits the library atmosphere.the crowd whilst being a major influence also ensures you keep your focus and concentration, its harder to do that without them, think that explains a lot of the random poor mistakes.You also have players who are over energised by the crowd, hot heads who make rash challenges , try too hard, those folks are less likely to make those errors and mistakes this season. It's also just harder to run harder without that adrenaline a lot easier to start feeling sorry for yourself, to blame everything but you for not making that extra yard, starting to press a faction slower etc Without the crowd its easier to look inward, worry more, take an extra touch, slow the game down etcso you have the likes of Everton and West Ham playing solid, boring, uninspired risk free counter attacking football, playing the same home and away, you have united playing counter attacking football at home that their fans wouldnt put up with normally, you have players like Xhaka and Shaw and Stones rehabilitated because they dont have to deal with fans in the ground, the fear factor of playing at Anfield or Old Trafford just isnt there, its an empty stadium, its just different.Lescott was on the TV today saying he would much rather play a strong Liverpool team with no fans that a weak one with them. Its a really big deal but its inconvenient to talk about it because it devalues the whole league, it makes a mockery of the gazilions being spent on it, Sky and bT are there to sell to TV audiences their lack of acknowledgement the difference the lack of fans makes to the beautiful game is staggering, they keep banging on about records for this and that , just like they pretend football started with teh premier league - its bollocks.I think that's a possible criticism of the manager and the players we dont really seem to have acknowledged that difference ourselves in how we are playing, we are still asking the players to play as though covball is the same as football and it clearly isnt but if changing that means playing like everton and west ham to get results then is that really what you want Klopp to do?so exactly what do you expect Klopp to do by way of change? Does he convert to a deeper line, remove some of the risk and play on the break as per United and Leicester and now Chelsea? That could put more pressure on untried defenders. But it gets results in covball. That would seem to go against his principles of how he wants to play and why he has been so sucessful. Its also really bad to watch. I think his instincts would be to double down, go even more attacking but he just doesnt have the one on one defenders he needs to do that and we just dont have the legs in midfield to make it happen. I think the last month has shocked everybody, all of the wheels coming off at once. he looks like he's hurting, poor bastard combine that with the personal tragedy and bloody hell it must be a tough time for him.Dont want to second guess the great man, he's infinitely better than any of us on here at managing a top professional football team but he's also a novice at managing a covid team - so I think he deserves all the slack in the world. this season just isnt real for me, its a poor substitute, sterile football is the opposite of what Klopp set out to build and what Anfield and LFC is supposed to be about - the holy trinity without one of the three, doesnt really work does it. ,