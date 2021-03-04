« previous next »
Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« on: March 4, 2021, 12:59:56 pm »
Sky Arts are showing a rerun of this classic series that ran for over 10 years I think originally. I loved it first time round, some really wacky tales, some very sinister and fair few funny and just plain silly ones too!

For such a long series, there was bound to be a few duds, but overall a great series, done on the cheap and containing something for everyone.

It was the kind of show that attracted some real heavy weight stars, John Mills was in the one last night, great story of a retired safe cracker!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #1 on: March 4, 2021, 01:04:46 pm »
^ Sunday night wasnt it Mike originally? The one I remember is when the lady twatted her husband with the frozen leg of lamb and served it up for dinner to the detective 😀
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #2 on: March 4, 2021, 04:19:35 pm »
Quote from: kavah on March  4, 2021, 01:04:46 pm
^ Sunday night wasnt it Mike originally? The one I remember is when the lady twatted her husband with the frozen leg of lamb and served it up for dinner to the detective 😀

Haha - i was just going to post about the same one  :D
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #3 on: March 4, 2021, 05:04:00 pm »
Used to really enjoy watching it and loved the theme tune  :-[

Watched the one the other day called the best of everything where Arthur married the bosses daughter
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #4 on: March 4, 2021, 06:06:04 pm »
Oh yes. Great thread

When I see these pop up on obscure channels I have to watch the episode.  As OP said, some real famous faces appeared in them too.

Reminds me of Saturday night round at my grans house lay of the couch. Frightening myself to death.  Such good memories looking back.

Remember the one called "Royal Jelly" where Timothy West played the Beekeeper who ate tons of his own produce and gradually turned into a bee.  He was buzzing when he talked at the end with hair growing on his hands!

Susan George played his wife and she realised he'd been feeding Royal Jelly to their baby daughter. ARRRHGHH!!!



Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #5 on: March 4, 2021, 06:46:04 pm »
Been watching this while lazing in bed on a Sunday, there was one the other week with titled Fat Chance with Miriam Margoyles in it. She was an overweight wife and her husband wanted to run off with his lover
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #6 on: March 4, 2021, 06:47:41 pm »
The original stories are better
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #7 on: March 4, 2021, 07:57:09 pm »
Last one I watched one starred Ron Moody (Fagin from the movie Oliver!)

He played a expert wine taster who was challenged by a Businessman to guess the exact origin of a bottle of fine wine.  If he guessed right he won the businessman's daughters hand in marriage.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #8 on: March 4, 2021, 07:57:24 pm »
I remember in School we had to write a story with a twist ending and I basically ripped off an episode of this  :D
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #9 on: March 4, 2021, 08:02:39 pm »
That series always reminds me of the "Hammer House of Horror" TV series.

Used to really shit me up as a kid that.

The one with the Skeleton on the chair!


Urk!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #10 on: March 5, 2021, 07:51:22 am »
Good episode on the other day about an eccentric, happy go lucky stranger who turns up in a small town, dressed all bizarrely and forever doing little magic tricks. The Town take to him, and call him Columbus....but it's all an elaborate hoax, he's there to commit the perfect murder!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #11 on: March 5, 2021, 07:52:58 am »
Yes, classic one that, that a lot people seem to remember. The copper ate the murder weapon!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #12 on: March 5, 2021, 09:23:32 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March  4, 2021, 08:02:39 pm
That series always reminds me of the "Hammer House of Horror" TV series.

Used to really shit me up as a kid that.

The one with the Skeleton on the chair!


Urk!


Yeah there was also another one similar back then called "Armchair Thriller".  A bit darker than TOTU and on later at night.

The opening credits and music were proper scary back then.  Probably still would be now to a kid.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lJoZsQkFDtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lJoZsQkFDtM</a>


Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #13 on: March 5, 2021, 01:27:51 pm »
I'd forgotten about that one, theme immediately brought it back to me, used to watch that as a kid.

Loved Hammer House of Horror too, I was 13 when that started so was able to watch it.

I remember getting the shit scared out of me as a kid. We'd been to my aunties and when we got home my Mum put the telly on. The film Asylum was on, think that was made by Hammer and it was the first story where a fella had chopped his wife up, wrapped the bits and put her in a freezer but the head came up the stairs after him.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #14 on: March 5, 2021, 01:29:55 pm »
I suspect the origins of a few nightmares as kids will be soon be discovered
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #15 on: March 5, 2021, 01:54:29 pm »
from memory it was more like 'Tales of the Bleedin' obvious'
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #16 on: March 5, 2021, 02:16:09 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March  5, 2021, 07:52:58 am
Yes, classic one that, that a lot people seem to remember. The copper ate the murder weapon!

Yes, always the first one I think of.

Another one was about a man who invented a machine that could hear flora. Someone next door started trimming a rose bush and each snip was accompanied by a little high pitched scream. It got worse when someone nearby started chopping down a giant oak tree.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #17 on: March 5, 2021, 02:24:42 pm »
 ;D

One episode I'll always remember was a wheeler dealer type buying a Chippendale desk off an old doddery bloke , obviously for a pittance , saying he's buying it to use as firewood .

He goes to pick up the desk late in the spisode and the old fella says look , I chopped it up for you ! Made me laugh anyway .

Maybe the episode wasn't anything like that and I just made it up in my head !
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #18 on: March 5, 2021, 02:24:59 pm »
Tales of the expected I used to call it :D
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #19 on: March 5, 2021, 02:32:55 pm »
The girl dancing in silhouette was hot I seem to remember, sort of pre internet porn  :)
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #20 on: March 5, 2021, 03:02:10 pm »
Shit yeah I remember that one too!

S4E7

The Sound machine

A botanist has invented a machine that translates the sound of plants into speech.  What he hears gives him a shock.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #21 on: March 5, 2021, 03:18:50 pm »
Haha...some of them you see could the 'twist' coming a mile away, but over such a long series far more good shows than dud ones.

Toyah Wilcox was in a decent episode the other day played a right wicked bitch! The dancer to the opening credits was called Karen Standley, who went on to work for the NHS, sadly she passed away at just 54.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #22 on: March 5, 2021, 06:18:58 pm »
Looking through the extensive episode list earlier and noticed Toyah was in one.

Says she played a fashion model I think.  Outside of her punk music persona Toyah Wilcox was a stunning woman.  To be fair, she still looks good today.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #23 on: March 5, 2021, 08:09:03 pm »
Have you been watching her Sunday lockdown lunch songs with her husband on YouTube? If not, have a look at the Enter Sandman one.  ;)
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #24 on: March 5, 2021, 08:43:59 pm »
Toyah says 'Thank you'
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #25 on: March 5, 2021, 09:21:13 pm »
I take it her days of presenting 'Songs of Praise' are firmly behind her now then!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #26 on: March 5, 2021, 09:38:24 pm »
I always loved the theme tune from this show.  :D
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #27 on: March 6, 2021, 09:05:00 pm »
I saw that the other week, the missus said "I wonder what you are staring at?" Deffo NSFW ;D
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #28 on: March 6, 2021, 09:59:55 pm »
In the 1970s the dancer at the start of Tales and a bestockinged Purdy were the nearest thing to electro porn.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #29 on: March 6, 2021, 10:07:06 pm »
My all time favourite episode of this was called "A Harmless Vanity"  ;)
Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,832
  • kopite
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #30 on: March 15, 2021, 01:27:51 pm »
Good one on today, with David Cassidy playing identical twins, both claiming the same alibi for their Uncles murder ( to claim his 4 million dollar fortune)

They are running rings around a couple of frustrated small town US Cops and really pissing them off. But the Sheriff in charge gets clever, very clever in getting the evidence he needs to prove which one is lying!
« Last Edit: March 15, 2021, 01:30:12 pm by mikeb58 »
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #31 on: March 15, 2021, 03:30:17 pm »
Fun show, I went through them all for the first time 3-4 years ago along with Tales From the Crypt, The Twilight Zone and Tales From The Darkside.

For anyone that likes 70s mysterious stuff with a few funny vibes, Kolchak: The Night Stalker is an underrated show and definitely worth checking out.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #32 on: March 15, 2021, 06:29:54 pm »
Just seen every single episode is available on demand

Going to start watching a few. 

Just seen "Parsons Pleasure" on the guide list.  Mentioned a few posts back and the one about an dodgy antique dealer who buys a Farmers valuable furniture.

Stars Sir John Gielgud no less.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 am »
Theres one called The Flypaper which is pretty horrible. As with many others, predictable but with no redeeming features.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:55:54 pm »
Anyone seen the film Four Rooms? There is one section of it about a bet involving a lighter's reliability and a little finger. For years I swore I'd seen the story before but could not place it.

Because of this thread, I hunted down Tales and found the series on Amazon (actually, on imdb TV, but went through Amazon). I popped the first episode on, and what do you know, it was about a bet involving a lighter's reliability and a little finger.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:42:20 am »
Yes that's a Roald Dahl epsisode that one, the plot had also been used in 'Alfred Hitcock Presents' in the 60's with Steve MCQueen!

'You win, you take the Jag. You lose, I take the finger'

Couple of predictable daft ones on Sky Arts yesterday...hoping for better later! As for the The Flypaper episode, yes, a nasty one, predictable and nasty.

The show a few days ago about the booksellers/ con men was a good little watch though!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:53:06 am »
Funnily enough, I was looking through Quentin Tarantino's credits on IMDB the other day and saw he had something to do with this movie.

Just looked again and he directed one of the 4 segments.  I really need to watch this. Scores 6.8 on IMDB so by no means avoidable.

