Sky Arts are showing a rerun of this classic series that ran for over 10 years I think originally. I loved it first time round, some really wacky tales, some very sinister and fair few funny and just plain silly ones too!
For such a long series, there was bound to be a few duds, but overall a great series, done on the cheap and containing something for everyone.
It was the kind of show that attracted some real heavy weight stars, John Mills was in the one last night, great story of a retired safe cracker!