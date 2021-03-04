Yeah there was also another one similar back then called "Armchair Thriller". A bit darker than TOTU and on later at night.



The opening credits and music were proper scary back then. Probably still would be now to a kid.



I'd forgotten about that one, theme immediately brought it back to me, used to watch that as a kid.Loved Hammer House of Horror too, I was 13 when that started so was able to watch it.I remember getting the shit scared out of me as a kid. We'd been to my aunties and when we got home my Mum put the telly on. The film Asylum was on, think that was made by Hammer and it was the first story where a fella had chopped his wife up, wrapped the bits and put her in a freezer but the head came up the stairs after him.