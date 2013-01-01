I was at a formal event in the late 60s where he was guest of honour. A classy, accomplished participant during the sherry reception and dinner. Then when head table had disbanded and the big-wigs had wished us goodnight, he turned to the rest of us with "Well lads, where now?' In a heartbeat he turned from an impeccably behaved, beautifully spoken star and public figure to just one of the boys. We spent a couple of hours at the local club swapping stories and swilling Heinekens, a beer I can never drink without raising a toast to him.

Recall him and Billy Bremner going to ground during one of the great Liverpool/Leeds matches at Anfield, swapping punches like two lads on Sauchiehall Street at closing time then rising like angels as the ref turned to see what the fuss was about. Games against Leeds would have finished with about six men on the pitch if we'd have had VAR back then.

Then a breakaway attack on the Kop goal, can't remember who we were playing, Saint flicking a long ball over his own head and hitting it on the volley, all at top speed, just over the bar. All I could hear, all around me, was "Fuckin' genius!"

One of my favourite, ever, Liverpool players.