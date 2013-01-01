« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Ian St John  (Read 4490 times)

Offline Morgana

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:09:08 pm »
Had the enormous privilege of meeting him once. An amazing and tremendously caring human being.
Rest in Peace, Ian.
Offline jackh

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Some of you might have seen the photo below before - Alan Kennedy and Phil Thompson in Paris '81...presumably the morning after the victory in the Final.




I've had a hard copy of the version below for years - one of a big collection of photos that came to me as a bit of a 'finders keeper' situation about 25 years ago.  Copies of a few have made it into frames on my wall, but I really should look at ways of both preserving & sharing the originals.

Anyhow, it appears to be Saint in the window here (right?) - in what capacity was he involved with the Club in '81?

Offline Andypandimonium

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm »
Nice pic of two great wee footballing Scots during Dundee United's run to the UEFA cup final in 1987. Both gone in the last few months may they rest in peace. I remember how excited Saint was at the prospect of a Liverpool - Dundee United European Cup final a few years earlier, but alas Roma did to United what Inter did to the reds in '65.
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm »
A wonderful man. Thanks for everything, Saint.
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:57:47 pm »
Just noticed that the St John clap was based on the instrumentalLets go by the Routers.

And the way posh commentators pronounced St John asSyngent really pissed off the 13 year old me.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #165 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
A legend.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #166 on: Today at 05:20:55 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 01:53:03 pm
RIP Saint. The original 12 -123-1234 chant      - much copied by others

Saw him play and had the great pleasure of meeting him.

Another sad day.

Good night Saint  YNWA

https://youtu.be/ZP9CPq-zimA

Always played on the tannoy before the match. Maybe George could give it a spin on Thursday, as a tribute.
Offline Ray K

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #167 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »


I saw this photo on the club Insta account and wondered if we held the FA Cup, Charity Shield and League trophy at the same time? Photo must have been summer 1965, but we didn't win the league in '65.

Anyway, what most stands out about the picture is Ron Yeats beside the Saint. Shanks wasn't wrong - he's just an absolute specimen. Look at the size of his shoulders  :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #168 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm »
Ok, I can name the whole front row bar the far right as we look, who is that?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:49:03 pm »
The first Liverpool player to ever score a major cup final winner, mad that it was as late as 1965 when you look at everything that followed. Many have played in the red shirt but not many can claim that honour of scoring final winners.
Offline mikeb58

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:49:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:46:29 pm
Ok, I can name the whole front row bar the far right as we look, who is that?


Willie Stephenson I think, sorry misread, he's top row far right!
Offline Ray K

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:46:29 pm
Ok, I can name the whole front row bar the far right as we look, who is that?

Back row, left-right, Geoff Strong, Gordon Milne, Chris Lawler, Tommy Lawrence, Gerry Byrne, Willie Stevenson, Front row, left-right, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ron Yeats, Ian St, John, Tommy Smith, Bobby Graham
Offline Gladbach73

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:53:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:46:29 pm
Ok, I can name the whole front row bar the far right as we look, who is that?


Back Row - Strong, Milne, Lawler, Lawrence , Byrne, Stevenson
Front Row - Callaghan, Hunts, Yeats, St John, Smith and Bobby Graham
Offline keyop

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:59:10 pm »
I'm too young to have seen him light up the pitch, but he lit up our family living room every Saturday with Jimmy Greaves - that smile and laugh will live on forever.

RIP
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:08:51 pm »
Thanks, vivabobbygraham! :D
Offline Redsnappa

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:26:30 pm


I saw this photo on the club Insta account and wondered if we held the FA Cup, Charity Shield and League trophy at the same time? Photo must have been summer 1965, but we didn't win the league in '65.

Anyway, what most stands out about the picture is Ron Yeats beside the Saint. Shanks wasn't wrong - he's just an absolute specimen. Look at the size of his shoulders  :D

Indeed, Ron Yeats is massive in that pic. What else stands out is Tommy Smith's DA (ducks arse) hairdo at least five years after from when they were a thing. Probably the wind making it so, but I can imagine Tommy as some mad Teddy Boy all the same  ;D
Offline McSquared

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:15:38 pm »
Rest in peace Saint. True club legend
Offline Armand9

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm »
the little big man that was there at the 'start', always remembered for wearing red and a smile, had stories for days and is forever a legend of the club

adious
Offline Samie

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm »
From Jimmy Greaves account, run by his family now.

https://twitter.com/jimmy_greaves/status/1366706946552827905

Quote
We are very sad to hear the Saint has passed away Ian St John and I had great fun working on the Saint and Greavsie He was a lovely man & will be sadly missed by many many people. we must also remember he was a great footballer for Bill Shankly's Liverpool and beyond. #IanStJohn

Offline Samie

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:58:07 pm »
Thursday's matchday programme for Chelsea.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm »
Rest In Peace - True Legend.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:43 pm
From Jimmy Greaves account, run by his family now.

https://twitter.com/jimmy_greaves/status/1366706946552827905

That's great from Greavsie
Online Thepooloflife

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:58:07 pm
Thursday's matchday programme for Chelsea.


Brilliant - just ordered my copy
Offline Emerald Red

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:26:30 pm

back then we only needed 12 players
Shanks wouldn't allow them to be injured  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:44:32 pm »
RIP to a club legend.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:49:57 pm »
Very sad day. It cuts deep. I think probably because of what his signing represented back then to so many Reds, especially young ones like myself desperate for us Second Division nobodies to gain some parity with our moneybags riding high Blue neighbours. Ian St John - a by then proven and glamorous Scottish international coming into a team of non-internationals [bar Alan A'Court who was by then a long way off the international stage]. It impacted so much on us. Our very first big money signing. £35,000!! Big time. Can never forget the thrill it gave us.

RIP Saint. Your pre-match keepy-ups and the flick up and resting the ball between your shoulder blades in front of the Kop has and will rest with me until I come to join you mate.

I'll leave you with the song me and my mates used to proudly sing.

[To Ballad of Davy Crockett tune]

Born on a chimneystack in Motherwell
He can play football like fuckinell
Heads the ball
Kicks the ball
The GREATEST centre forward of them all
Ian
Ian St John
King of the football league.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:00:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1366821964090908685?s=19

Another wonderful tribute by the club to a legend that has left us.
Offline howes hound

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:00:46 pm »
I was at a formal event in the late 60s where he was guest of honour. A classy, accomplished participant during the sherry reception and dinner. Then when head table had disbanded and the big-wigs had wished us goodnight, he turned to the rest of us with "Well lads, where now?' In a heartbeat he turned from an impeccably behaved, beautifully spoken star and public figure to just one of the boys. We spent a couple of hours at the local club swapping stories and swilling Heinekens, a beer I can never drink without raising a toast to him.
Recall him and Billy Bremner going to ground during one of the great Liverpool/Leeds matches at Anfield, swapping punches like two lads on Sauchiehall Street at closing time then rising like angels as the ref turned to see what the fuss was about. Games against Leeds would have finished with about six men on the pitch if we'd have had VAR back then.
Then a breakaway attack on the Kop goal, can't remember who we were playing, Saint flicking a long ball over his own head and hitting it on the volley, all at top speed, just over the bar. All I could hear, all around me, was "Fuckin' genius!"
One of my favourite, ever, Liverpool players.
Offline kezzy

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:25:45 pm »
RIP Saint, a true Anfield great. 
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:59:00 pm »
RIP. Great man.
Online andy07

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:02:41 pm »
Class footballer and a class person.

Too young to remember the playing days but you made me laugh with Greavsie.

RIP
Online TipTopKop

Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:59:10 pm
I'm too young to have seen him light up the pitch, but he lit up our family living room every Saturday with Jimmy Greaves - that smile and laugh will live on forever.

RIP
Same here. Good memories. RIP.
