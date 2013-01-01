« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Ian St John  (Read 3550 times)

Had the enormous privilege of meeting him once. An amazing and tremendously caring human being.
Rest in Peace, Ian.
Some of you might have seen the photo below before - Alan Kennedy and Phil Thompson in Paris '81...presumably the morning after the victory in the Final.




I've had a hard copy of the version below for years - one of a big collection of photos that came to me as a bit of a 'finders keeper' situation about 25 years ago.  Copies of a few have made it into frames on my wall, but I really should look at ways of both preserving & sharing the originals.

Anyhow, it appears to be Saint in the window here (right?) - in what capacity was he involved with the Club in '81?

Nice pic of two great wee footballing Scots during Dundee United's run to the UEFA cup final in 1987. Both gone in the last few months may they rest in peace. I remember how excited Saint was at the prospect of a Liverpool - Dundee United European Cup final a few years earlier, but alas Roma did to United what Inter did to the reds in '65.
A wonderful man. Thanks for everything, Saint.
