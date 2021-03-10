« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition  (Read 2772 times)

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #80 on: March 10, 2021, 01:56:08 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2021, 09:58:57 am
Any chance we can move the thread to the Betting/Competitions etc. forum? I usually check there to see when I need to make picks for things :D

The mods wanted it in the boozer. So I had no choice in the matter lol. Ill send reminders out if anyone hasnt posted.

Think Ill go for Leicester.
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #81 on: March 10, 2021, 01:56:39 pm »
WEEK 2 (FINAL)

PLAYER                THIS WEEK     PREVIOUS WEEKS

sameold                 Leicester                   TOT
Just Elmo                Palace                      TOT
Elzar                       Man City                   LEI
L4 Red                    Liverpool                  WHU     
Craig                      XSouthamptonX          TOT
Lfc19ynwa             Leicester                   TOT
bradders1011         Man City                  LEI
AndyInVA               Man City                   LEI
Allerton                   Liverpool                 MUN
Gazzam Juniors      Leicester                  CHE
Youngest SoS         Leicester                   TOT
Port_vale_lad           XEvertonX                  TOT
Vivabobbygraham     XSouthamptonX         CHE



REMEMBER Players have until 8pm Friday (Newcastle v Villa kick off) to finalise their choice. The team in brackets is the team a player will be automatically assigned if they fail to get one in on time.

Any mistakes, please let me know.

Good luck
« Last Edit: March 15, 2021, 10:09:41 pm by sameold »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,102
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #82 on: March 10, 2021, 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: sameold on March 10, 2021, 01:56:08 pm
The mods wanted it in the boozer. So I had no choice in the matter lol. Ill send reminders out if anyone hasnt posted.

Think Ill go for Leicester.

Ask for it to be stickied
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #83 on: March 10, 2021, 02:12:21 pm »
Not sure who to go for this week. Save for City a lot of the others could potentially be quite close calls.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #84 on: March 10, 2021, 02:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 10, 2021, 02:12:21 pm
Not sure who to go for this week. Save for City a lot of the others could potentially be quite close calls.

I'm strategically going for a weaker team this week while they are playing a bottom 3 team.

I'm optimistically taking the view that later on I will still be in and everyone else will have used up all the big teams and I will still be able to pick one of them.... risky though.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #85 on: March 10, 2021, 02:56:43 pm »
How is this working next game week? Only 4 fixtures it looks like.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #86 on: March 10, 2021, 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: sameold on March 10, 2021, 01:56:08 pm
The mods wanted it in the boozer. So I had no choice in the matter lol. Ill send reminders out if anyone hasnt posted.

Think Ill go for Leicester.

No bother. After needing a last-minute reminder last week I won't forget now.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #87 on: March 10, 2021, 03:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 10, 2021, 02:56:43 pm
How is this working next game week? Only 4 fixtures it looks like.

I like your confidence
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #88 on: March 10, 2021, 04:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on March 10, 2021, 03:52:32 pm
I like your confidence

Gotta be thinking ahead  ;D
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #89 on: March 10, 2021, 07:01:04 pm »
My junior said he will have Leicester
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,345
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #90 on: March 10, 2021, 09:41:52 pm »
Liverpool for me

Wolves to get a kicking
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #91 on: March 11, 2021, 12:55:17 pm »
Week 2 table had been updated at the top of this page
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #92 on: March 11, 2021, 01:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 10, 2021, 02:56:43 pm
How is this working next game week? Only 4 fixtures it looks like.

I had that week pencilled in for a rest. Not enough PL fixtures to keep it fair.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #93 on: March 11, 2021, 01:06:56 pm »
Quote from: sameold on March 11, 2021, 01:01:25 pm
I had that week pencilled in for a rest. Not enough PL fixtures to keep it fair.

OK good stuff.
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #94 on: March 12, 2021, 08:35:12 am »
Less than 12 hours to the first kick off. So Craig, L4 Red and YSOS, get your team in...
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #95 on: March 12, 2021, 08:40:05 am »
Liverpool please
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #96 on: March 12, 2021, 03:10:03 pm »
Southampton please
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #97 on: March 12, 2021, 05:11:28 pm »
Just the Youngest Son to get his team in by 8pm otherwise he will be landed with Arsenal
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #98 on: March 12, 2021, 06:27:58 pm »
Leicester
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #99 on: March 13, 2021, 03:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  9, 2021, 10:42:25 am
to be honest if more people joined it would prob last quite long so a tenner isnt too bad. Maybe RAWK could do it to top up the coffers and keep VAR from attacking the servers.

Either that or 'for charity, mate...'
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #100 on: March 13, 2021, 06:46:20 pm »
That gamble paid off nicely.  ;D
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #101 on: March 13, 2021, 06:47:50 pm »
 :thumbup :thumbup
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 13, 2021, 06:46:20 pm
That gamble paid off nicely.  ;D

It sure did  :wellin
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #102 on: March 13, 2021, 09:58:38 pm »
Week 2 table updated at the top of the page. 4/5 through to Week 3, which will be the weekend of 3rd April. Due to the FA Cup, only four PL fixtures next week.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,579
  • Never Forget
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #103 on: March 14, 2021, 11:54:38 am »
The Tottenham Hotspurs next please
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #104 on: March 14, 2021, 02:54:27 pm »
Fucking Southampton.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #105 on: March 14, 2021, 03:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 10, 2021, 04:41:48 pm
Gotta be thinking ahead  ;D

That went well 
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #106 on: March 14, 2021, 03:19:15 pm »
Think iv finally worked out why you lot hate everton......tossers :D
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #107 on: March 14, 2021, 04:30:23 pm »
Table updated after todays games. 8/11 so far through to week 3. Without sounding biased, Im sure we all hope it be 10/13  :scarf

Big commiserations for those players that are out.
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #108 on: March 15, 2021, 10:13:33 pm »
Only 3 fallers this week so 10 through to Week 3. Remember, Week 3 deadline is Saturday 3rd April, 1230pm (Chelsea v West Brom kick off)

Commiserations to all those who are out.

Well done to all still in.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2021, 10:15:06 pm by sameold »
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #109 on: March 15, 2021, 10:29:32 pm »
Week 3 Fixtures Deadline Saturday 3rd April, 1230pm

  • Chelsea v West Brom
  • Leeds v Sheff Utd
  • Leicester v Man City
  • Aston Villa v Fulham
  • Southampton v Burnley
  • Newcastle v Spurs
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Man Utd v Brighton
  • Everton v Crystal Palace
  • Wolves v West Ham



Reminder of the main rules

  • Pick a team which you did not pick in Weeks 1 or 2
  • Your choice must be posted in this forum before the kick off of the first game. The time stamp of the post will be strictly adhered to.
  • Should you forget to make your selection in any week, select a team youve already chosen before, make a late submission or your teams fixture is postponed, you will automatically be assigned the first team that you have not already selected in alphabetical order.
  • You can change your choice as often as you wish, as long as its before the kick off of the first game

Good luck
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #110 on: March 15, 2021, 10:36:37 pm »
Chelsea please
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #111 on: March 15, 2021, 10:56:06 pm »
Week 3 (PROVISIONAL)


PLAYER              THIS WEEK       PREVIOUS WEEKS

sameold                                              TOT  LEI
Just Elmo               Chelsea                  TOT  CRY
Elzar                                                   LEI  MCI
L4 Red                                                WHU  LIV
Lfc19ynwa             Chelsea                   TOT  LEI
Bradders1011        Chelsea                   LEI  MCI
AndyInVA              Spurs                      LEI  MCI
Allerton                                               MUN  LIV
Gazzam Juniors                                    LEI  CHE
Youngest SoS                                       TOT  LEI
« Last Edit: March 30, 2021, 07:46:47 am by sameold »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #112 on: March 16, 2021, 07:12:09 am »
Chelsea for me thanks
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #113 on: March 29, 2021, 08:10:39 am »
Proper football back at the weekend...so just bumping this as a reminder to get your teams in  :wave
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #114 on: March 29, 2021, 08:16:43 am »
Chelsea for me please.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #115 on: Today at 07:49:27 am »
Villa
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,345
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:27:10 am »
I'm going for Chelsea thanks :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 