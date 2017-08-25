The Rules

With kind permission given from the mods, I am running a Premier League Last Person Standing Competition. It will hopefully start with this weekends round of fixtures. If not, the following weekend.It will be £10 to enter. Half the total pot will go to the winner and the other half will be donated to Mencap.My 3 year old son Ben has Down Syndrome and he attends a Mencap Centre in Belfast to help aid his development. They have been instrumental so far. As such, I will be running the Belfast and London Marathons later in the year to try and raise some much needed funds. Just to give a little bit back to help with others. This competition is to get the ball rolling as I have just starting my fundraising.Anyone who doesnt want to play but still wishes to donate can do so directly at my fundraising page:Its simple; just pick the winner of one English Premier League match each weekend (Normally Friday through to Monday). If your selection wins then you progress to the next week, lose or draw and you're out.To ensure fairness, your selection must be made by posting in this thread before the Kick Off of the first game that weekend. PMs will not be accepted but you can change your selection as often as you wish as long as its made before the deadline. (Time stamp of the post must be strictly adhered too).Should you forget to make your selection in any week, select a team youve already chosen before, make a late submission or your teams fixture is postponed, you will automatically be assigned the first Premier League team that you have not already selected in alphabetical order.Should 2 or more players still be standing after the Premier League finishes in May, then they will be joint winners and the prize shared equally. Likewise, should the last remaining players all go out in the same game week, they will joint winners and the prize shared equally.To enter, just reply in this thread and I will send you a PM. Payment can be made by PayPal or by direct bank transfer. If anyone pays by bank transfer, I will give you my account details. When I receive your payment, I do NOT see you account details, just your chosen reference.If you have any questions, just ask. Hopefully loads join in and we all raise a bit for charity and someone will win, a hopefully hefty pot.Good luck and many thanks,Paul.