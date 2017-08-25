« previous next »
Premier League Last Person Standing Competition

Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« on: Today at 12:29:30 am »
Starting this weekend. DEADLINE Saturday 6th March 12:30pm


With kind permission given from the mods, I am running a Premier League Last Person Standing Competition. It will hopefully start with this weekends round of fixtures. If not, the following weekend.

It will be £10 to enter. Half the total pot will go to the winner and the other half will be donated to Mencap.

My 3 year old son Ben has Down Syndrome and he attends a Mencap Centre in Belfast to help aid his development. They have been instrumental so far. As such, I will be running the Belfast and London Marathons later in the year to try and raise some much needed funds. Just to give a little bit back to help with others. This competition is to get the ball rolling as I have just starting my fundraising.

Anyone who doesnt want to play but still wishes to donate can do so directly at my fundraising page:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1

The Rules

Its simple; just pick the winner of one English Premier League match each weekend (Normally Friday through to Monday). If your selection wins then you progress to the next week, lose or draw and you're out.

To ensure fairness, your selection must be made by posting in this thread before the Kick Off of the first game that weekend. PMs will not be accepted but you can change your selection as often as you wish as long as its made before the deadline. (Time stamp of the post must be strictly adhered too).

Should you forget to make your selection in any week, select a team youve already chosen before, make a late submission or your teams fixture is postponed, you will automatically be assigned the first Premier League team that you have not already selected in alphabetical order.

Should 2 or more players still be standing after the Premier League finishes in May, then they will be joint winners and the prize shared equally. Likewise, should the last remaining players all go out in the same game week, they will joint winners and the prize shared equally.

To enter, just reply in this thread and I will send you a PM. Payment can be made by PayPal or by direct bank transfer. If anyone pays by bank transfer, I will give you my account details. When I receive your payment, I do NOT see you account details, just your chosen reference.

If you have any questions, just ask. Hopefully loads join in and we all raise a bit for charity and someone will win, a hopefully hefty pot.

Good luck and many thanks,

Paul.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:05 pm by sameold »
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:38 am »
For transparency and accountability, I have created a pool on PayPal. People can pay directly with the following link https://paypal.me/pools/c/8xmTWPdJEk and the total money can be viewed. Anyone paying by bank transfer, I will transfer the money across to PayPal myself, so it is visible.

If you wish to pay by bank transfer, let me know and Ill DM you the details.

Paid up Players:
sameold
Gazzam 1963
Barneylfc
Just Elmo
Elzar
Appalled
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:56 pm by sameold »
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:55:26 am »
Great idea for a fantastic charity.
Ill have a go  👍
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:07 am »
Great idea and worthwhile cause , sent a tenner over ...can my lad have a go through me if I was to send another tenner or does that complicate things
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:12:04 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:06:07 am
Great idea and worthwhile cause , sent a tenner over ...can my lad have a go through me if I was to send another tenner or does that complicate things

And money received. Off course your lad can join. The more the merrier. He can be your B team  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:39 am by sameold »
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:53:29 am »
I'll play mate, have sent via PayPal.

In the unlikely event that I win, I request that the full pot is donated to Mencap.

I'll take Aston Villa as my first pick  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:49 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
I'll probably forget to put in my guesses but I will give this a shot. Money sent now.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:24:14 am »
I'm in, sent over my money on paypal

When are we starting?
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:09 am »
Money all received so far. We will start this weekend. Hopefully about 20 will play. That would mean £100 to Mencap and £100 to the winners. The more the merrier

Thanks everyone.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:30:53 am »
Week 1 Fixtures Deadline Saturday 6th March 12:30

Burnley v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Southampton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
WBA v Newcastle
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Everton
West Ham v Leeds
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Yeah go on mate I'll have a crack at it  :wave
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:34:08 pm »
Quote from: sameold on Today at 12:29:30 am

Anyone who doesnt want to play but still wishes to donate can do so directly at my fundraising page:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1
 

Good luck with everything mate   :)
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:48:10 pm »
I'll have a go, even though I'll get knocked out first round :D
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm »
Ill play. I dont use PayPal so if can send bank details and will fire it over.
