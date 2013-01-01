« previous next »
Gaming chair
« on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm »
Any recommendations for under £150 ?
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm »
Any recommendations for under £150 ?

Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around £400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.

Creeping outside your budget but people on the Reddit love this one from Ikea, have a few friends who have them as well and hear only good things:
https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/p/markus-office-chair-glose-black-20103101/

Argos sell the Habitat copy of the same chair cheaper, can't vouch for it:
https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3208201

If you're looking for a more straight forward lounge type chair then these are good:
https://www.wayfair.co.uk/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-boivin-executive-chair-u003019765.html
https://www.wayfair.co.uk/furniture/pdp/17-stories-ahshanti-executive-chair-u002064934.html
https://www.wayfair.co.uk/furniture/pdp/ebern-designs-berberia-executive-chair-u002215563.html



Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around £400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.

Fullly agree with that. The only thing "gaming" adds to a chair is 10 percent on the price. Other than that, they're just normal chairs. So just get one you find the most comfortable. Sadly, I only found out after buying one. It's okay, but at the end of the day, I could have gotten a better chair for the same price that was not "gaming".
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:09 am »
Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around £400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.



Yeah absolutely, couldn't agree more.  They're essentially (for the most part) badly made office chairs with a £150 pound premium for the tag 'gaming chair' and some bright colours and graphic logos.

EDIT: just realised that I've made almost the exact same post as Stoa.  Unsure if that's a case of 'great minds think alike' or 'fools seldom differ'.  :P   
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:09:31 am »
EDIT: just realised that I've made almost the exact same post as Stoa.  Unsure if that's a case of 'great minds think alike' or 'fools seldom differ'.  :P   

Mate, if it's the same as mine, then there's only one option and sadly it does not include the words "great minds". ;D
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:19:11 am »
Ikea Markus is a decent budget option
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:45:36 am »
Ikea Markus is a decent budget option
Have you something else in mind ? If I stretched the budget
Re: Gaming chair
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:49:32 pm »
Have you something else in mind ? If I stretched the budget


