Any recommendations for under £150 ?



Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around £400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.Creeping outside your budget but people on the Reddit love this one from Ikea, have a few friends who have them as well and hear only good things:Argos sell the Habitat copy of the same chair cheaper, can't vouch for it:If you're looking for a more straight forward lounge type chair then these are good: