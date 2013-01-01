Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around £400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.
Fullly agree with that. The only thing "gaming" adds to a chair is 10 percent on the price. Other than that, they're just normal chairs. So just get one you find the most comfortable. Sadly, I only found out after buying one. It's okay, but at the end of the day, I could have gotten a better chair for the same price that was not "gaming".