PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'

Ratboy3G

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:25:29 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm
Just realised we play on Thursday and then Sunday. Is there a reason for this or was it always in the fixtures?

Climatising for the Europa league next season 😬
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Bakez0151

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:31:14 am
I'm happy for Adrian there if it turns out to be his last performance for us

There will be plenty of people going on about his save percentage I'm sure but he came in and he we was solid enough to help us win the league. That's how I'll remember him
vicar

  Free at last!
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:41:26 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Yep. One of several Sheff Utd players that went to ground too easily

I thought Barnes from Burnley set the bar as low as was possible to go for throwing yourself to the ground at the slightest touch whilst also jumping at defenders when going forward, but that was pretty much their whole tactic yesterday. I know I am biased but it was pretty clear that any contact they jump to the ground and scream to get a free kick. Moss gave most of them, but some were so stupid even moss said get up. Then they hit the ball high and either hold the central defender to stop him jumping or just jump into him and moss carries on.
I can't believe that there was nothing said from commentary as it was that blatant.

Oh and Andy you missed the headlock that Salah was put in and because we got the ball he played advantage, but didn't even bother talking to the player afterwards let alone book him.
keyop

  Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #323 on: Today at 11:08:54 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:06:50 pm
The things that Jon Moss appears to have got wrong that game..
You could produce a similar list for every game in the history of football, from the perspective of both sets of fans. Not sure your list proves anything?

Why focus on the ref when we won.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

wah00ey

  Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #324 on: Today at 11:12:53 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:24:05 pm
Just because he didn't fall over doesn't mean he wasn't impeded. It was enough to put him off his stride, so for me that's enough to be a penalty.
The fact that refs are so unwilling to give a penalty if the player doesn't fall over is precisely why so many players do throw themselves to the floor.
3 types of cheating in my view.

1.  Diving - Going down where no contact has been made whatsoever.  Includes feigning head injuries where no contact has been made to the head.
2.  Initiating contact - Vardy / Kane / Rashford - running alongside a player and kicking your leg out to make it look like you were fouled.  For example.
3.  Exaggeration / Simulation - Drawing attention to actual contact.  Whether it's enough to impede a player is always very difficult to judge.

1 and 2 can be easily eradicated from the game with retrospective bans based on match footage.  3 will be very difficult to police as how do you judge exactly how much contact was made?

Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

redmark

    Save Liverpool FC
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #325 on: Today at 11:18:49 am
You can see why Sheffield United are adrift at the bottom and helped us ease back to winning ways - all lumbering muscle going forwards, while having some basic idea of shape at the back without actually keeping things tight or restricting space. I don't think our midfielders and forwards have had that much space (in the PL) in months; while we created chances, it didn't feel like we had to do much to do so, and Chelsea will certainly be tougher. That might suit us too though, with a little restored confidence, up against a team willing to have a go at us.
We Are Liverpool.

Dim Glas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:22:35 am
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 10:31:14 am
I'm happy for Adrian there if it turns out to be his last performance for us

There will be plenty of people going on about his save percentage I'm sure but he came in and he we was solid enough to help us win the league. That's how I'll remember him

yeah it is actually good that hes been able to play another game for us and keep a clean sheet and put in a solid display.   Adrian will always be part of a wonderful history of this club as a member of the fantastic team that finally broke the 30 year drought. And he more than played his part in it.
Agent99

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:31:02 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 09:36:12 am
Chelsea are in the quarters of the FA cup so the match was rescheduled. We were supposed to play Chelsea two weeks later.
Cheers mate. Bit shit having to play Thursday, Sunday then Wednesday.
dutchkop

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:33:17 am
Is there a video of the Bobby shot trajectory showing it was missing  the post?

 SO hence the OG award and not a Bobby goal
fucking appalled

  Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:33:17 am
Is there a video of the Bobby shot trajectory showing it was missing  the post?

 SO hence the OG award and not a Bobby goal

Oh yeah it was missing by a mile :D

But it was great play just to get into a dangerous position
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Gods_Left_Boot

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:35:45 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:33:17 am
Is there a video of the Bobby shot trajectory showing it was missing  the post?

 SO hence the OG award and not a Bobby goal

There was a replay from behind the goal that they showed when one of our subs happened. He scuffed the shot quite badly, it would've gone at least five yards wide.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

dutchkop

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #331 on: Today at 11:38:25 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:12:53 am
3 types of cheating in my view.

1.  Diving - Going down where no contact has been made whatsoever.  Includes feigning head injuries where no contact has been made to the head.
2.  Initiating contact - Vardy / Kane / Rashford - running alongside a player and kicking your leg out to make it look like you were fouled.  For example.
3.  Exaggeration / Simulation - Drawing attention to actual contact.  Whether it's enough to impede a player is always very difficult to judge.

1 and 2 can be easily eradicated from the game with retrospective bans based on match footage.  3 will be very difficult to police as how do you judge exactly how much contact was made?

you can put the whole United team in the 1-2-3 category - Pogba, Fernandez, Rashford, Martial, James  all simulate a lot.

After the match yesterday the pundit commentator (I think Ricahrd Keys) was going Ape against Ole &  Mancs for complaining about their lack of penalty vs  Chelsea* as  they had stolen/simulated and cheated their way to  the majority of their 34 penalties  they have received since the beginning of 2018/19 - nearly double more than 2nd club. Refs were buying into United divers.

  From this 365 article looking at United pens, 6 out of 22 were not Pens, & a few soft, seen them given for that contact and player  going down  .. https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-22-penalties-totally-objective-analysis
dutchkop

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #332 on: Today at 11:44:36 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:35:45 am
There was a replay from behind the goal that they showed when one of our subs happened. He scuffed the shot quite badly, it would've gone at least five yards wide.

thanks

I had to watch a stream as my local provider scheduled another programme and gave preference to United vs Chelsea with I do not watch so I was on Bein stream  8)
dutchkop

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #333 on: Today at 11:46:25 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:34:50 am
Oh yeah it was missing by a mile :D

But it was great play just to get into a dangerous position

thanks & a we needed that 2nd goal - hopefully the confidence and football god luck (which has deserted us for 14 months) will return. Once we start getting lucky and score more goals.

Now we need to score some goals in first half - stat came up that we have only scored 1 goal in first 45 in the last 12 games.

 I will settle for a draw vs Chelea - I would love a win . a cheeky lucky 0-1 win would do me fine on Thursday
Jookie

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:53:02 am
Felt quite nice to win. We played quite well.  Not brilliant though. We controlled the game and did enough to win comfortably in the end. Helped that Sheff United looked a team lacking any sort of cutting edge but you can only beat whats in front of you. Chelsea will be a completely different challenge on Thursday.

Though Trent really continued his recent good form. Thought the 3 in midfield did well too. 2 centre backs did OK but had moments of weakness. Think in general Phillips looked most solid. Thought Mane, Firmino and Robertson did well in parts, worked hard but all 3 still look a few notches under their best form.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #335 on: Today at 12:06:55 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
Curtis has a great first senior season but in no way in hell should he the player of the season. There's only clear and obvious choice and he's leading the league in goals scored.
I did say a claim, not that he's going to get it, and we don't yet know how he will progress from now till the end of the season! The fact that Mo is the runaway leader despite a slightly below par season (even if he has scored more than last season) probably says more about how far the rest have fallen.

Still time for the others to press their claims as well, TAA starting to motor and and a glimmer of life for Bobby. Both of those on fire make us back into a team again.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Dim Glas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #336 on: Today at 12:18:50 pm
Fab after Salah would be my shout for it. Yes, hes missed a fair bit of games too (easier to say who hasnt!), but hes been pretty great in a position he had barely played in before.
Red Cactii

  An absolute p***k
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #337 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 10:31:14 am
I'm happy for Adrian there if it turns out to be his last performance for us

There will be plenty of people going on about his save percentage I'm sure but he came in and he we was solid enough to help us win the league. That's how I'll remember him

He did a great job, got us a clean sheet it what wouldve been an emotionally charged game given what his mate is going through right now. Very happy for him.
Thepooloflife

  Justice for the 96
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #338 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:18:50 pm
Fab after Salah would be my shout for it. Yes, hes missed a fair bit of games too (easier to say who hasnt!), but hes been pretty great in a position he had barely played in before.
Although he's missed some games too - I think Hendo should be a strong contender.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #339 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:06:55 pm
I did say a claim, not that he's going to get it, and we don't yet know how he will progress from now till the end of the season! The fact that Mo is the runaway leader despite a slightly below par season (even if he has scored more than last season) probably says more about how far the rest have fallen.

Still time for the others to press their claims as well, TAA starting to motor and and a glimmer of life for Bobby. Both of those on fire make us back into a team again.

So the entire league has fallen behind and that's why Mo is leading the league?  :D 24 in 36 matches overall, he's on course to score more in less games than he has in the last 2 years. In a crap season in a team that has struggled for the last several months.

Without his goals we'd be in a far worse position.

Oldskoolcool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
Reply #340 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:21:07 pm
our 14th different CB pairing this season, can't say I'm surprised we looked a bit suspect

18th defensive partnership!! Not that I'm counting   :butt
