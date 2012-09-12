Yep. One of several Sheff Utd players that went to ground too easily



I thought Barnes from Burnley set the bar as low as was possible to go for throwing yourself to the ground at the slightest touch whilst also jumping at defenders when going forward, but that was pretty much their whole tactic yesterday. I know I am biased but it was pretty clear that any contact they jump to the ground and scream to get a free kick. Moss gave most of them, but some were so stupid even moss said get up. Then they hit the ball high and either hold the central defender to stop him jumping or just jump into him and moss carries on.I can't believe that there was nothing said from commentary as it was that blatant.Oh and Andy you missed the headlock that Salah was put in and because we got the ball he played advantage, but didn't even bother talking to the player afterwards let alone book him.