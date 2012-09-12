You can see why Sheffield United are adrift at the bottom and helped us ease back to winning ways - all lumbering muscle going forwards, while having some basic idea of shape at the back without actually keeping things tight or restricting space. I don't think our midfielders and forwards have had that much space (in the PL) in months; while we created chances, it didn't feel like we had to do much to do so, and Chelsea will certainly be tougher. That might suit us too though, with a little restored confidence, up against a team willing to have a go at us.