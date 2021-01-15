« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'  (Read 7295 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm
It is fair to say that Adrian had a very good game tonight ...
Very impressive dealing with corners, got good distance on all of his punches.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
Nice win :)

Shame his thread is locked but Firmino was awesome tonight, despite his miss in the first half. A big reason why we clicked up front. And what flick for the the first goal.

Yeah Hazell, agree. 

Seems like he was determined to dribble and take people on at times too.

Of course, everyone will pile on about using power instead of placement in his breakaway, and if you'd ask him -- he might have taken it differently in retrospect.

However, the deflection from Gini's shot was the right decision after his first touch took him away from goal to his non-dominant left foot.  The problem is in that scenario the lack of trust for him after the first.

It's like baggage and contagious --- he could have been Cruyff there and slotted a perfect ball through and still have gotten a poor reaction from fans --- its the nature of supporting (leakage).

But anyone who has played at high level knows, these poor finishes, goalkeeping heroics, goalposts, and easy tap-ins gone awry do not last.

The second problem is the dissonance created when he makes plays --- not as much enthusiasm on the upside (and players can feel supporters pulling away real quick).   That's why it is important to maintain consistent support in the face of uncertainty.


Cheers mate!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 09:28:24 pm
Ampadu was a total disgrace.

Went down clutching his head on more than one occasion when there was clearly no contact anywhere near his head.

Who was it that made us kick the ball out in a good position because he was down with a hamstring injury, only to get straight back up and get on with the game as soon as we'd kicked it out? Such a cynical team. Not that it's got them anywhere.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Very good game, controlled and efficient. Should have won by more, but 2-0 is well deserved and a good morale boost for the lads. Plenty of positive in that, and a well deserved clean sheet as well. Hopefully we can build on that and have a great game against Chelsea and properly beat and outplay them. But of course, a difficult game, but with some players returning it could help set the rest of the season up. Lets hope for many more wins these coming weeks and months.

Come on Liverpool!!! YNWA!
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,128
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm
I didn't. I was just waiting for VAR to rule it out.

How much did you win tonight?
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,096
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
How much did you win tonight?

Absolutely nothing and I'm made up :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Who was it that made us kick the ball out in a good position because he was down with a hamstring injury, only to get straight back up and get on with the game as soon as we'd kicked it out? Such a cynical team. Not that it's got them anywhere.
don't know his name but it was their number 2
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:08:25 pm »
The more I think about that game, the more I realise we won it despite Jon Mosss despicable refereeing.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,128
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,159
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm
Yeah Hazell, agree. 

Seems like he was determined to dribble and take people on at times too.

Of course, everyone will pile on about using power instead of placement in his breakaway, and if you'd ask him -- he might have taken it differently in retrospect.

However, the deflection from Gini's shot was the right decision after his first touch took him away from goal to his non-dominant left foot.  The problem is in that scenario the lack of trust for him after the first.

It's like baggage and contagious --- he could have been Cruyff there and slotted a perfect ball through and still have gotten a poor reaction from fans --- its the nature of supporting (leakage).

But anyone who has played at high level knows, these poor finishes, goalkeeping heroics, goalposts, and easy tap-ins gone awry do not last.

The second problem is the dissonance created when he makes plays --- not as much enthusiasm on the upside (and players can feel supporters pulling away real quick).   That's why it is important to maintain consistent support in the face of uncertainty.


Cheers mate!

Yep, obviously wanted him to score but not too fussed about the miss - he was actually making those runs past the last man as well as making the ball stick to him when he dropped deeper. His touch was on as well, he played a brilliant first time volleyed pass that set Salah through in the first half.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,772
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm »
Curtis was rightfully motm, but me and my lad wouldn't have been surprised if Gini or Kabak had nabbed it either.

That was a truly professional performance, it should give the lads great confidence.

And the togetherness I hoped for before the game was there in abundance.
Thiago celebrating Bobby's goal with him and Curtis donating his goal to Ali's dad.
Fucking hell we're bless with these lads.

Oh, and Robbo's header. I can imagine him saying I was always taught to head it down, hahahahahahaha  ;D
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,511
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm
I detailed every single wrong decision made by Moss today earlier in this thread.

One I thought that Sheffield United could have been annoyed about.

The rest went against Liverpool.

What a joy itd be to be able to read it again mate, any chance you could post it aga....oh, you actually did  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm »
I thought we were good for our money. I held off posting in the half-time thread as I had confidence we would actually score in the 2nd half for the first time in a good few days. I'm not sure how much of that was how bad Sheffield Utd were or how much differently we played, but our tempo was a lot more fluid and it actually looked like we had trained and worked on some new phases.

Just hope we carry this form on now, pleasing to see Keita back, we have missed him in midfield. Without wanting to single him out Kabak just gives me the jitters, he's currently playing like thinks he's Van Dijk, Clearly teams see him as the weak link rather than Phillips.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Theres no chance any top level manager would play Phillips and Kabak the rest of the season if Fabinho is available to play at the back.

Correct. And I say that as someone who was all for trying to get Henderson or Fabinho back into midfield a few weeks ago. Now, with the captain injured and down to our 6th/7th choice, Fabinho has to play in defence when fit. Credit to Kabak and Phillips for battling through tonight and getting the clean sheet, but neither of them are up to much for me, and if they and Adrian play vs Chelsea I'd be quite sure we'll get punished.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,006
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 09:28:24 pm
Ampadu was a total disgrace.

Went down clutching his head on more than one occasion when there was clearly no contact anywhere near his head.

Yep. One of several Sheff Utd players that went to ground too easily
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,777
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm
I didn't. I was just waiting for VAR to rule it out.
And me Andy, was convinced they would say it was over the line even if it wasn't.
Logged

Online mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Ampadu was a total disgrace.

Hes a Chelsea player, so what do you expect ?

No moral compass whatsoever.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,058
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »
Klopp said both Fabinho and Alisson will be available for Chelsea. Jota as well, if he's clear of his illness by then
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Lovely to win a game. Hopefully we can sting a couple of results together now and get back in top 4. With Fabinho Alisson and jota coming back hoping were going to push on even more. Liked how we tweaked the way we usually play. Was nice to see Trent playing more like an inverted full back to mix things up a little. Kabak seems to struggle with runners in behind and that could be a big problem against Chelsea if they play Werner through the middle. Fingers crossed naby lad stays fit till the end of the season. Will add some much needed drive and creativity in the middle. Jones was tremendous and played really well further forward
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,975
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
More relieved than anything. Credit to Klopp for changing the formation & the players for getting the result. I thought Curtis Jones was excellent tonight.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm »
Big relief to find a way through, and to get a 2nd goal to kill the game, both of which we have lacked since Xmas.

Bobby's shooting was piss poor even for his goal but the positive is that his touch and ball control was closer to his best so hopefully that goal (regardless of whether it goes down as an og) will get him back to confidence to score when he gets the chances.

Still a little dodgy at the back, so we'll just have to protect them better until Fabinho can start again.

Another good performance from Curtis, he is developing fast and has a claim to be our player of the seasin if he carries on like this.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,058
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
Big relief to find a way through, and to get a 2nd goal to kill the game, both of which we have lacked since Xmas.

Bobby's shooting was piss poor even for his goal but the positive is that his touch and ball control was closer to his best so hopefully that goal (regardless of whether it goes down as an og) will get him back to confidence to score when he gets the chances.

Still a little dodgy at the back, so we'll just have to protect them better until Fabinho can start again.

Another good performance from Curtis, he is developing fast and has a claim to be our player of the seasin if he carries on like this.

Curtis has a great first senior season but in no way in hell should he the player of the season. There's only clear and obvious choice and he's leading the league in goals scored.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Got the win we needed to go along with other results as well. Not a bad weekend all in all.  Onto Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Klopp said both Fabinho and Alisson will be available for Chelsea. Jota as well, if he's clear of his illness by then

That's great news really.... we were due for some of that.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,750
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Who was it that made us kick the ball out in a good position because he was down with a hamstring injury, only to get straight back up and get on with the game as soon as we'd kicked it out? Such a cynical team. Not that it's got them anywhere.

This is a ploy being used now more and more

Its fucking unbearable and its starting to turn me off the game truth be told

I had the misfortune of watching a Brazilian league game the other day. Unwatchable

They genuinely had 60 minutes of action. The minute someone is touched people are down and writhing about. Theres absolutely no interest in playing the game. The tactics are simple. Win the game, whatever it takes. Its paifully clear huge amounts of time are spent on how to get yellows refs and free kicks

It was disgusting viewing from such a footbsll treasured country that prides itself on football

Our football isnt as bad thank god but its on the path. Not something you could say even 5 years ago
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating life
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm »
Well done to all involved. A big 3 points tonight, now for the plastics on Thursday, lets give their tuchel's a whopping.
Logged
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Wakey Wakey Smell the Tyranny

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Great to see the MOTD highlights completely omit that foul on Mane in the area. I guess Mane staying on his feet doesn't fit with the divers narrative. Those complaining about players diving or making the most from contract can shut the fuck up when pens r not given for those. :wanker
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Beating Sheffield United is the least we could expect (2 months ago)

Now it is a welcome victory, much needed and played well. They are a very good, hardworking championship level side who test everybody and never get hammered.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:15:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Beating Sheffield United is the least we could expect (2 months ago)

Now it is a welcome victory, much needed and played well. They are a very good, hardworking championship level side who test everybody and never get hammered.

Both Liverpool and Sheffield United are just above Southampton as having the worst record in the league for the last 5 matches. So winning today is the least we should be expecting. Let's now start winning again and get back into the top 4.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #309 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
Curtis was rightfully motm, but me and my lad wouldn't have been surprised if Gini or Kabak had nabbed it either.
Tough to give MOTM to someone who inexplicably buried the ball in his own net.

Phillips was by far the better centre back.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #310 on: Today at 12:44:41 am »
Good win...but fully expecting us to lose at home to Chelsea and then Fulham.

JINX

 ;D
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #311 on: Today at 04:29:16 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
How old is that Mcburnie bloke? Looked about 50! No wonder they struggle to score goals with him up front

He seems like a fellow Don Jr would like to do a couple rails of Rx and trade jokes with
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #312 on: Today at 04:34:28 am »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Ampadu was a total disgrace.

Hes a Chelsea player, so what do you expect ?

No moral compass whatsoever.

Think thats letting Wilder and SU off the hook a bit, if serious. They were the same at Anfield, especially that angry drink driving fucker McBurnie, and now with the head injury rule their shithousing is at new levels. Theyre making a Allardici West Brom side look borderline honorable and honest by comparison. Good fucking riddance
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,041
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #313 on: Today at 04:43:15 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Klopp said both Fabinho and Alisson will be available for Chelsea. Jota as well, if he's clear of his illness by then
That's perfect
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #314 on: Today at 07:04:07 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm
This is a ploy being used now more and more

Its fucking unbearable and its starting to turn me off the game truth be told

I had the misfortune of watching a Brazilian league game the other day. Unwatchable

They genuinely had 60 minutes of action. The minute someone is touched people are down and writhing about. Theres absolutely no interest in playing the game. The tactics are simple. Win the game, whatever it takes. Its paifully clear huge amounts of time are spent on how to get yellows refs and free kicks

It was disgusting viewing from such a footbsll treasured country that prides itself on football

Our football isnt as bad thank god but its on the path. Not something you could say even 5 years ago

Yeah Brazil have been like that for a long time  now. The national side are incredibly cynical and masters of the tactical foul and dive, going back to Dunga and Scolari.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,808
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #315 on: Today at 07:08:32 am »
great to see the champions beat the worst premier league team in history  :wave

and also great to get that particular losing streak off our back

onward and fucking upward redmen

top 4

Logged

I neither know nor care
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 