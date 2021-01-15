Nice win



Shame his thread is locked but Firmino was awesome tonight, despite his miss in the first half. A big reason why we clicked up front. And what flick for the the first goal.



Yeah Hazell, agree.Seems like he was determined to dribble and take people on at times too.Of course, everyone will pile on about using power instead of placement in his breakaway, and if you'd ask him -- he might have taken it differently in retrospect.However, the deflection from Gini's shot was the right decision after his first touch took him away from goal to his non-dominant left foot. The problem is in that scenario the lack of trust for him after the first.It's like baggage and contagious --- he could have been Cruyff there and slotted a perfect ball through and still have gotten a poor reaction from fans --- its the nature of supporting (leakage).But anyone who has played at high level knows, these poor finishes, goalkeeping heroics, goalposts, and easy tap-ins gone awry do not last.The second problem is the dissonance created when he makes plays --- not as much enthusiasm on the upside (and players can feel supporters pulling away real quick). That's why it is important to maintain consistent support in the face of uncertainty.Cheers mate!