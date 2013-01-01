I'm sure many individual employers of medium to large businesses of ethical means will look to do something to reward their employees for their perseverance during these trying times.



Mine is to not fire me at the moment. I've had my salary cut by almost half on a permanent basis already, and my line of work isn't one that allows me to move from job to job easily (unionized work), even at the best of times.Yet I still work, because it means I can still bring a wage home. In a way, my job is also one that is an essential service, but I will never feel that I am entitled to any of it, because I've always felt I've been lucky to be a part of my industry. I'm not saying those who claim otherwise to be wrong, because we all do our jobs for many different reasons, some more important than others. But my own personal opinion is really that I'm quite fortunate compared to many, and that there are those out there who have lost loved ones or their entire livelihoods, and cannot move on from it.I'm more interested in services provided that will help people get through the tough times mentally. I imagine there are many out there who need a good chat (or more) to sort themselves out. It seems the mental health aspect of all this isn't really promulgated that much.