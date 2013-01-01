Poll

Do those that worked every single day deserve some kind of small token when it's done?

Author Topic: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?

Red Berry

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm
People have been calling for an extra bank holiday for years.  Doesn't the UK have one of the lowest number of public holidays in the whole of the EU? (well, when we were in it...)

I'd prefer something that was a permanent fixture rather than a one off; and honestly it's a bit depressing to think it took a pandemic to get it. Considering that after the end of May we don't see another bank holiday until the end of freaking August, there seems to be plenty of room around June or July to pop another one in.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:07:39 pm
Maybe they can give Andy some free beer tokens for his local?

Valid until end of March.

You see, finally a sensible, achievable suggestion that everyone in the country could get behind.

I'd put photos up of me guzzling Stella.

All would be well with the world :)
rob1966

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:10:10 pm
People have been calling for an extra bank holiday for years.  Doesn't the UK have one of the lowest number of public holidays in the whole of the EU? (well, when we were in it...)

I'd prefer something that was a permanent fixture rather than a one off; and honestly it's a bit depressing to think it took a pandemic to get it. Considering that after the end of May we don't see another bank holiday until the end of freaking August, there seems to be plenty of room around June or July to pop another one in.

The Tories will do their best to make sure we have even less
Red Berry

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:20:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:14:56 pm
The Tories will do their best to make sure we have even less

Back in work for Boxing Day.
reddebs

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:22:18 pm
If you call it a bank holiday then bankers will automatically get it but the workers who really deserve it won't necessarily benefit as essential services never stop.

Just add an extra days leave to their contracts 😁
Red Berry

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:22:18 pm
If you call it a bank holiday then bankers will automatically get it but the workers who really deserve it won't necessarily benefit as essential services never stop.

Just add an extra days leave to their contracts 😁

I'm sure many individual employers of medium to large businesses of ethical means will look to do something to reward their employees for their perseverance during these trying times.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:27:55 pm
I'm sure many individual employers of medium to large businesses of ethical means will look to do something to reward their employees for their perseverance during these trying times.

Mine is to not fire me at the moment. I've had my salary cut by almost half on a permanent basis already, and my line of work isn't one that allows me to move from job to job easily (unionized work), even at the best of times.

Yet I still work, because it means I can still bring a wage home. In a way, my job is also one that is an essential service, but I will never feel that I am entitled to any of it, because I've always felt I've been lucky to be a part of my industry. I'm not saying those who claim otherwise to be wrong, because we all do our jobs for many different reasons, some more important than others. But my own personal opinion is really that I'm quite fortunate compared to many, and that there are those out there who have lost loved ones or their entire livelihoods, and cannot move on from it.

I'm more interested in services provided that will help people get through the tough times mentally. I imagine there are many out there who need a good chat (or more) to sort themselves out. It seems the mental health aspect of all this isn't really promulgated that much.
Red Berry

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:51:06 pm
Mine is to not fire me at the moment. I've had my salary cut by almost half on a permanent basis already, and my line of work isn't one that allows me to move from job to job easily (unionized work), even at the best of times.

Yet I still work, because it means I can still bring a wage home. In a way, my job is also one that is an essential service, but I will never feel that I am entitled to any of it, because I've always felt I've been lucky to be a part of my industry. I'm not saying those who claim otherwise to be wrong, because we all do our jobs for many different reasons, some more important than others. But my own personal opinion is really that I'm quite fortunate compared to many, and that there are those out there who have lost loved ones or their entire livelihoods, and cannot move on from it.

I'm more interested in services provided that will help people get through the tough times mentally. I imagine there are many out there who need a good chat (or more) to sort themselves out. It seems the mental health aspect of all this isn't really promulgated that much.

Sorry to hear mate.  Sounds like you have really struggled. Please don't dismiss your personal concerns over your situation with "toxic gratitude", ie just be glad for what you have and others have got it worse; any issues you are having are real and valid.

I hope your situation resolves itself.
Just Elmo?

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #88 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm
Better idea just to increase the minimum paid holiday allowance - a nice gesture that would benefit those on the lowest paid jobs - and maybe encourage companies who already give more than the minimum to give their employees an extra days holiday.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #89 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:32:10 pm
Better idea just to increase the minimum paid holiday allowance - a nice gesture that would benefit those on the lowest paid jobs - and maybe encourage companies who already give more than the minimum to give their employees an extra days holiday.

Can't see the Tories going for that.
Just Elmo?

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #90 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 03:47:50 pm
Can't see the Tories going for that.

Oh well.... we should just ask for a big round of applause then.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: New Bank Holiday for Remembrance of Covid and it's effects on the population?
Reply #91 on: Today at 03:53:30 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:51:23 pm
Oh well.... we should just ask for a big round of applause then.

I think a Bank Holiday could happen

They would feel they could rake in support from the country for their party and everyone else benefits.

Also maybe tax breaks and the like is part and parcel of any Tory government
