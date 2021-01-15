It's been a completely crazy 12 months. I've worked from home solidly, although I've gone in a few times to support those that are in and provide some visibility.



I'm only contracted to do a 7 hour day but most days I'll log in for 12 hours. I'll log on at 7am and never log off before 7pm, I'll get some domestic things done and always a daily run at various times. Some of those days have been quiet some of them packed to stressful levels.



But from day one I've felt very, very fortunate to have a job. My employer rewarded us all with an extra day's holiday, I didn't expect, need or want it.



I don't want a reward or recognition, in fact I'd be happy to pay slightly higher taxes to cover other peoples misery even though I'm already in the 40% bracket.



Some of my staff deserve more recognition though, it's not just emergency services or NHS that do, it's many people who are on the front line to various levels. I know what my staff will say though, they don't want recognition, they'd just be happy to know they've got a job when this shit-show is over.



I've gone out of my way to spend more locally, buy things purposely to support a particular shop. We should view this as we're all in it together. Some have been far more fortunate than others.



Regarding the c*nts who have taken advantage, those who have overcharged, those who have been involved in bent contracts - we should all never forget them though.

There should be a price to pay.