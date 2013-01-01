Emergency workers should definitely get some sort of recognition. Maybe an Emergency Services public holiday each year.



I worked 5 days a week supplying coffee to a large group of cafes. Some thrived (suburbs) while others went under (CBD/Shopping Centres) during the past 12 months. I couldn't have handled being out work as the lack off social interaction would have killed me. I'm of the opinion that if you were lucky enough to work then you're in a better position than most.



It was without a doubt the most challenging work experience I've ever had to deal with. The rules literally got thrown out when it came to guessing what the market and industry would do next. I'm pretty sure many will use this time as the example of when they've had to deal with a difficult situation during future job interviews.