Andy isn't talking about emergency workers - he's talking about anyone who was lucky enough to keep their job and not be furloughed.
Well I think you'll find there are plenty of people that aren't emergency workers that were still needed by the country to keep things ticking over.
As has been said above, bin men, council workers, people that work for banks, buillding societies and other organisations that have been there and working throughout to keep the threads of society going.
You might dismiss 'non emergency workers' and that's fair enough, but tons of people have worked through all this and kept some semblance or normality and essential services running.
Train drivers, bus drivers, taxis, food workers, supermarket workers, councilling, council workers, bin men - a million different jobs that have helped others through all this shit.