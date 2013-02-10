That's your own words there.



No one thinks anyone has had a 'whale of a time' through any of this.



If people think that those that kept their jobs and had to work their bollocks off through all this had 'a whale of time' then they can fuck themselves.



It's been a shitshow for everyone.



Im in a similar boat, have worked longer and harder then I ever have over the last 12 months, its been insane and taken quite a mental toll on me. First few months were directly related to the pandemic and steps and mitigations we needed to take, and after that its just been business as usual but just a lot more of it even though our income has collapsed. But first of all, we need to be appreciative that we still have a job, and secondly if you have been working harder, been more productive etc then surely that just a conversation between you and your line manager come next appraisal, end of year review etc Im not sure what the government has to do with any of it.