Do those that worked every single day deserve some kind of small token when it's done?

No. Fuck 'em
Erm. Maybe
Not sure
Possibly
Yeah
Author Topic: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..  (Read 80 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« on: Today at 09:14:01 pm »
I have worked throughout and yes, I'm very lucky and didn't need to be furloughed, but it's been a long, hard slog.

No holidays and many weeks with nothing else to do, I've been putting in insane hours and working my bollocks off.

I'm pleased that I had a job, but it's just been hard as well. No cakewalk and no breaks. Everything is different and to be honest, I'm fucked.

No holidays, no breaks and working hard

Do people that worked through all this deserve even a slight, small thankyou from the Government for the money we have and are paying into the UK coffers (or other countries) when this is all over...?

Genuinely interested in what people think
Logged
Online CHOPPER

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:13 pm »
I support the binmen, so for me mate, what ever you want, its yours, you deserve it. :thumbup
Logged
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:16:13 pm
I support the binmen, so for me mate, what ever you want, its yours, you deserve it. :thumbup

Yep. Plenty of people below the bar for invaluable workers have continued to work their socks off.

Binmen, postmen, train drivers, bus drivers.. tons of people just having to get on with it
Logged
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:08 pm »
People who have been furloughed and have received grants should have higher tax codes for a while to help pay it back, that way the ones who have grafted through this go unpunished.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:05 pm »
I've got this idea - how about we make all those that were furloughed and had it easy and those that haven't yet had, or refuse, to get the jab, wear like a yellow star on their jackets or coats so we know who they are and they can be identified?


Logged
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:25:05 pm
I've got this idea - how about we make all those that were furloughed and had it easy and those that haven't yet had, or refuse, to get the jab, wear like a yellow star on their jackets or coats so we know who they are and they can be identified?




Don't be silly
Logged
