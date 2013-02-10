I have worked throughout and yes, I'm very lucky and didn't need to be furloughed, but it's been a long, hard slog.



No holidays and many weeks with nothing else to do, I've been putting in insane hours and working my bollocks off.



I'm pleased that I had a job, but it's just been hard as well. No cakewalk and no breaks. Everything is different and to be honest, I'm fucked.



Do people that worked through all this deserve even a slight, small thankyou from the Government for the money we have and are paying into the UK coffers (or other countries) when this is all over...?



Genuinely interested in what people think