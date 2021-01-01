« previous next »
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm
RedBird have bought over 10%.

Yeah, about 10.2% given figures mentioned.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 09:08:01 pm
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Surely the first bit means that we will actually have more ability to spend?

The phrase of Pre-pandemic levels in the guardian seems telling; so it won't be Mbappe and Sancho in this summer, but at the same time we won't be scrabbling around for cheaper deals
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Surely the first bit means that we will actually have more ability to spend?

I suppose it depends on what your definition of "more" means.  I would say yes as it relates to other PL and CL teams.  Almost all of them have completely wrecked balance sheets that will need time to fix.  Whereas if this is accurate then we'll just have the debt we already had and just have to deal with the loss of CL revenue if that comes to pass.  Does that mean we'll spend more than what we would have otherwise spent pre-Covid?  I'd guess no.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
I suppose it depends on what your definition of "more" means.  I would say yes as it relates to other PL and CL teams.  Almost all of them have completely wrecked balance sheets that will need time to fix.  Whereas if this is accurate then we'll just have the debt we already had and just have to deal with the loss of CL revenue if that comes to pass.  Does that mean we'll spend more than what we would have otherwise spent pre-Covid?  I'd guess no.

Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.

18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.

The 20 window was the COVID affected one. I was happy with the business but the summer before which was apparently the contract extension summer the journos did hint at the following one being bigger.

Then COVID happened and there was loads of uncertainty.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
The 20 window was the COVID affected one. I was happy with the business but the summer before which was apparently the contract extension summer the journos did hint at the following one being bigger.

Then COVID happened and there was loads of uncertainty.

Again then we get into rehashing what was done.  In hindsight you could say that in summer of 2019 different choices should have been made.  But at the time it seemed we had a starting XI that was impossible to improve upon unless you're talking Messi or Mbappe and depth at every spot.  And then we won the league and had some bad luck in the CL preventing a possible repeat.  So /shrug
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.

I beg to differ :D
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Again then we get into rehashing what was done.  In hindsight you could say that in summer of 2019 different choices should have been made.  But at the time it seemed we had a starting XI that was impossible to improve upon unless you're talking Messi or Mbappe and depth at every spot.  And then we won the league and had some bad luck in the CL preventing a possible repeat.  So /shrug

I’m not starting a debate as what we should have done in the summer of 19, what I am saying is that everything that was being reported at the time seemed to suggest that the following summer would be a big one.

Maybe we would have brought in another centre back or an even higher profile attacker? Who knows. The actual spending in the summer of 20 ignoring COVID was fairly modest which was fair enough based on the uncertainty.

If this investment allows us to absorb the COVID hit then maybe we look to pick up some of the business that we were unable to do last summer.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
I beg to differ :D

Hah, right?  The problem though is we now know the future.  We're all Biff Tannen baby!



Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Im not starting a debate as what we should have done in the summer of 19, what I am saying is that everything that was being reported at the time seemed to suggest that the following summer would be a big one.

Maybe we would have brought in another centre back or an even higher profile attacker? Who knows. The actual spending in the summer of 20 ignoring COVID was fairly modest which was fair enough based on the uncertainty.

If this investment allows us to absorb the COVID hit then maybe we look to pick up some of the business that we were unable to do last summer.

Werner's production at Leipzig was bordering on best in the world.  There isn't much more higher profile than that at the time.  I guess we'll see this summer.  The clock is ticking regardless on this squad.  Going to be a lot of turnover in the next 2-3 years one way or another.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:08:50 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1377321548978262020

#LFC owners Fenway Sports Group have confirmed they have agreed a £540m investment deal with RedBird Capital Partners that values their portfolio at over £5bn.

In a statement, FSG say: To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us."

Announce LeBron!
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm

Anyway, Pearce tweeted what this means for LFC per LFC:

@JamesPearceLFC
·
8m
Essentially, continuity and stability. It will enable #LFC to absorb the £120m cost of the pandemic which is rising all the time. It will enable the Anfield Road redevelopment plans to continue. It will not mean a £200m summer spending spree.

I, for one, am more than fine with that.
I don't particularly want or think we need a £200m spending spree.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 12:07:57 am
Al sitting down to post about FSG...

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 01:21:44 am
Al

Genuine question - are you happy now?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 01:24:11 am
He'll only answer that with his legal team present.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 01:27:06 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:11 am
He'll only answer that with his legal team present.

Can carrying the cost of COVID on FSG and not the club, be considered investment?  :wave ;D

I think Al has some apologies to make if I'm honest.... he's slated these guys none stop for quite some time.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 01:54:02 am
Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us.

Has a good ring to it.
