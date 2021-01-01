Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.



18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there. I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing? Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next. May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there. So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.