Again then we get into rehashing what was done. In hindsight you could say that in summer of 2019 different choices should have been made. But at the time it seemed we had a starting XI that was impossible to improve upon unless you're talking Messi or Mbappe and depth at every spot. And then we won the league and had some bad luck in the CL preventing a possible repeat. So /shrug
I’m not starting a debate as what we should have done in the summer of 19, what I am saying is that everything that was being reported at the time seemed to suggest that the following summer would be a big one.
Maybe we would have brought in another centre back or an even higher profile attacker? Who knows. The actual spending in the summer of 20 ignoring COVID was fairly modest which was fair enough based on the uncertainty.
If this investment allows us to absorb the COVID hit then maybe we look to pick up some of the business that we were unable to do last summer.