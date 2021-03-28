You guys might find the podcast below interesting - it's with Alec Sheiner, one of the big wigs at Redbird, discussing Fenway, Toulouse, SPACs, Wasserman etc etc

Already owning Toulouse, Redbird are looking for 4 or so more European clubs and even talk about sharing expertise from a centralised location. I suspect that is of benefit to Liverpool as they look to drive value.



It's AYNE 330:



https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/are-you-not-entertained/id1438454748



I posted the above link to the AYNE podcast a few weeks back.Maddock in his Mirror article has taken his quotes from the Cardinale interview which is AYNE 252.Listen to both and you will have a far better feel for the intentions of Redbird. The Cardinale interview (252) is very much big picture stuff (it was pre the redbird interest being made public) and the Sheiner one (330) is more specific about redbird albeit not anything juicy about LFC.Maddock in his article has put his own spin on the Cardinale interview - for example far too much emphasis on the European Super League which I think was somewhere 30-40 minutes in.Cardinale/Redbird have a 13% stake in the Yankees YES network. You'll be pleased to know one of his partners in YES is Mubadala who also have a 13% stake. For those who don't know Mubadala is an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund and the vice chairman is Manchester City's very own Sheikh Mansour and the main man is CEO Khaldoon.As an aside I listen to and read lots about the business of sports. A common theme from the business commentators, financiers etc who are involved at the rock face is that City and Liverpool are light yearsahead of the rest particularly in terms of Big Data and vision for the future.