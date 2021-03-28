« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]

RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG

Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #960 on: March 28, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 28, 2021, 08:01:54 pm
Changes have already occurred though. Before the last TV deal overseas revenues were split equally between Clubs. Now the bigger clubs get more because of merit payments. One of the main changes that Project Big Picture was that the bigger clubs would have been in charge of negotiating the TV deals.

And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.
John C

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #961 on: March 28, 2021, 09:58:15 pm
The person who invented the smart phone needs to be held accountable for some of the inexplicable consequences and the subsequent demise of football.

 content consumption.

Will it make us very rich without harm to humans or animals?
blert596

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #962 on: March 28, 2021, 10:07:26 pm
Quote
Fucking hell, $9bn? For what?  What the hell makes them so valuable?

Apparently its not their owners.
Suareznumber7

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #963 on: March 29, 2021, 12:15:04 am
From that article, it sounds like, while there won't be direct investment into LFC from Redbird buying a stake in FSG, Cardinale has some new ideas to help grow the club's revenues even more.  Not sure what there's not to like about this deal.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #964 on: March 29, 2021, 12:18:09 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 28, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.

Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though. As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

When you consider the European Super League was offering clubs £310m to join and around £200m a season then there is money to be made. 
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #965 on: March 29, 2021, 01:00:52 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 29, 2021, 12:18:09 am
Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though.

Source?


Quote
As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #966 on: March 29, 2021, 02:36:29 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 29, 2021, 01:00:52 am
Source?


It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 15, 2020, 05:50:25 am
Were Liverpool and Manchester United braced for this reaction?

They were and, though hard-pushed to call this a victory, they are certainly not seeing this meeting as defeat. The hierarchy at Liverpool and Manchester United believe they have changed the agenda and the rescue packages heading towards League One and League Two have effectively been hastened by their action.

Liverpool and Manchester United stand by the document 100 per cent and draw encouragement from the fact its main objectives will be front and centre in future strategic discussions. The Premier League might have saved face but that has not diluted the satisfaction felt by those seeking the greatest change. This is not dead or humiliation in their eyes but partial success, insisted one source close to the two clubs.

https://theathletic.com/2138438/2020/10/15/premier-league-project-big-picture-efl/

Personally I think the big six will just threaten the rest of the League with a breakaway European Super league. You only have to look at the way UEFA have buckled to the big clubs demands to see how much power they hold.

The rest of the League will be left with two choices to accept a small hit from individual overseas TV rights deals or a massive hit from the big clubs leaving.

I envisage it will be a similar situation to the IPL in cricket. The money will be that big that the authorities will simply have to sanction an ESL.
Greg86

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #967 on: March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 29, 2021, 01:00:52 am

It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.

One element that could be interesting here is if you can get 7 clubs to agree they'd be better off marketing themselves could you effectively block any business from occurring by turning round the way the voting works in the PL? I mean, multiple recent changes (e.g. 5 subs) have been blocked as they've not reached the required vote amounts, could a consortium of clubs do the same for TV rights? Or even any business what so ever until the rights deal was resolved how they wanted?

It's definitely interesting but it's whether you could get enough to think it's worthwhile.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #968 on: March 29, 2021, 10:34:04 am
Quote from: Greg86 on March 29, 2021, 10:18:41 am
One element that could be interesting here is if you can get 7 clubs to agree they'd be better off marketing themselves could you effectively block any business from occurring by turning round the way the voting works in the PL? I mean, multiple recent changes (e.g. 5 subs) have been blocked as they've not reached the required vote amounts, could a consortium of clubs do the same for TV rights? Or even any business what so ever until the rights deal was resolved how they wanted?

It's definitely interesting but it's whether you could get enough to think it's worthwhile.

Which 7 clubs though?

I dont think there are 7 who would make more selling their rights separately than they currently make now.
Greg86

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #969 on: March 29, 2021, 11:10:23 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 29, 2021, 10:34:04 am
Which 7 clubs though?

I dont think there are 7 who would make more selling their rights separately than they currently make now.

I'd be inclined to agree, but I could see some of the clubs seeing it as a way to drive revenues in the long term and/or to get owner funding into the business via an accepted route, so Wolves and Villa could potentially be interested from that side of things. Not sure of owners of other clubs and owner investments.
Achilles Heel

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #970 on: March 29, 2021, 11:24:23 am
Quote from: Achilles Heel on March  5, 2021, 11:18:23 pm
You guys might find the podcast below interesting - it's with Alec Sheiner, one of the big wigs at Redbird, discussing Fenway, Toulouse, SPACs, Wasserman etc etc
Already owning Toulouse, Redbird are looking for 4 or so more European clubs and even talk about sharing expertise from a centralised location. I suspect that is of benefit to Liverpool as they look to drive value.

It's AYNE 330:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/are-you-not-entertained/id1438454748

I posted the above link to the AYNE podcast a few weeks back.

Maddock in his Mirror article has taken his quotes from the Cardinale interview which is AYNE 252.

Listen to both and you will have a far better feel for the intentions of Redbird. The Cardinale interview  (252)  is very much big picture stuff (it was pre the redbird interest being made public) and the Sheiner one (330) is more specific about redbird albeit not anything juicy about LFC.

Maddock in his article has put his own spin on the Cardinale interview - for example far  too much emphasis on the  European Super League which  I think  was somewhere 30-40 minutes in.

Cardinale/Redbird have a 13% stake in the Yankees YES network.  You'll be pleased to know one of his partners in YES  is Mubadala who also have a 13% stake. For those who don't know Mubadala is an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund and the vice chairman is Manchester City's very own Sheikh Mansour and the main man is CEO Khaldoon.

As an aside I listen to and read lots about the business of sports. A common theme from the business commentators, financiers etc who are involved at the rock face is that City and Liverpool are light years
ahead of the rest particularly in terms of Big Data and vision for the future.





Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #971 on: March 29, 2021, 12:06:55 pm
Quote from: Achilles Heel on March 29, 2021, 11:24:23 am
I posted the above link to the AYNE podcast a few weeks back.

Maddock in his Mirror article has taken his quotes from the Cardinale interview which is AYNE 252.

Listen to both and you will have a far better feel for the intentions of Redbird. The Cardinale interview  (252)  is very much big picture stuff (it was pre the redbird interest being made public) and the Sheiner one (330) is more specific about redbird albeit not anything juicy about LFC.

Maddock in his article has put his own spin on the Cardinale interview - for example far  too much emphasis on the  European Super League which  I think  was somewhere 30-40 minutes in.

Cardinale/Redbird have a 13% stake in the Yankees YES network.  You'll be pleased to know one of his partners in YES  is Mubadala who also have a 13% stake. For those who don't know Mubadala is an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund and the vice chairman is Manchester City's very own Sheikh Mansour and the main man is CEO Khaldoon.

As an aside I listen to and read lots about the business of sports. A common theme from the business commentators, financiers etc who are involved at the rock face is that City and Liverpool are light years
ahead of the rest particularly in terms of Big Data and vision for the future.
That's interesting mate. Do you have any links to articles/commentary on big data/future vision please.
I think under Moore we did lots on data - which drives future sponsorship. But Moore was also interested in how we can connect the club to fans all over the world - including younger fans that don't want the whole 90 min experience.
I know some clubs are looking at things like using virtual reality which would be interesting too.

The traditionalist in me hates it, but if we are competing with countries and oligarchs, we have to be looking at everything. I know City are too, but I think we probably have more to go at than them for the time being.
ToneLa

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 29, 2021, 02:36:29 am
Personally I think the big six will just threaten the rest of the League with a breakaway European Super league. You only have to look at the way UEFA have buckled to the big clubs demands to see how much power they hold.

The rest of the League will be left with two choices to accept a small hit from individual overseas TV rights deals or a massive hit from the big clubs leaving.

I envisage it will be a similar situation to the IPL in cricket. The money will be that big that the authorities will simply have to sanction an ESL.

I wish you were this forensic over Man City. Take this energy and sign up to Blue Moon. Sure you'd get banned. The truth will find an out. Take it to Redcafe. Be called a wrong red. Maybe.

I signed up here years ago. I asked senior members what was up with you.

I honestly think there's bigger targets out there. Even if you don't want to target other clubs..

How about this same daily dedicated passion on FIFA's machinations and logic?

Or shit. The government. Imagine that. You'd be legendary.
fucking appalled

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #973 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm
I wish you were this forensic over Man City. Take this energy and sign up to Blue Moon. Sure you'd get banned. The truth will find an out. Take it to Redcafe. Be called a wrong red. Maybe.

I signed up here years ago. I asked senior members what was up with you.

I honestly think there's bigger targets out there. Even if you don't want to target other clubs..

How about this same daily dedicated passion on FIFA's machinations and logic?

Or shit. The government. Imagine that. You'd be legendary.

I dont think he's got any interest in slagging off other clubs owners in fairness, just Liverpools.
Samie

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #974 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #975 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:31 pm


Own up Al, how many times did you vote?
Historical Fool

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #976 on: Today at 03:40:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:31 pm


Interesting graph. Who was polled?
Samie

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #977 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm
Subscribers of the The Athletic.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]
« previous next »
 