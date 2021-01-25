« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 06:16:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
Pray for Al ...

Which one are we signing again? For me, Mbappe's decent but James looks like he could rival Nat Phillips in the air.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 06:38:39 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Our revenue has grown 77% since 2016

The 2nd highest in the "Big 6" Only Tottenham higher are higher

This is without the new Nike deal and whatever new sponsorship we've had since

So let's think about this FSG took over Liverpool with us having the 7th biggest income in the Deloitte money League. We then fall from 7th to 12th in the 2014 edition.

Likewise, FSG took over Liverpool with us ranked as the 5th best team based on coefficients. We then fall to being ranked 42nd in the 14/15 rankings.

So from a high point at the start of their reign both our revenues in comparison to our rivals fell, and so did our European rankings.

It is almost as if something happened in October 2015 that transformed our fortunes. As you say our revenues have increased incredibly since that point we are back up to 5th in the money League and have risen from 42nd in the UEFA rankings to 9th which is likely to improve next season.   



One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
Pray for Al ...

Mac I love your theory that we are going to sign Mbappe in 2022 as some mad Nike plot.

Could you please explain this, if it is all about getting Mbappe their main Soccer superstar to a Nike club. Why would they effectively plot behind PSG's back and cost them potentially hundreds of millions in terms of a transfer fee.

You know the same PSG who became a Nike partner in 1989 and have extended that deal to 2032.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:39 pm
So let's think about this FSG took over Liverpool with us having the 7th biggest income in the Deloitte money League. We then fall from 7th to 12th in the 2014 edition.

Likewise, FSG took over Liverpool with us ranked as the 5th best team based on coefficients. We then fall to being ranked 42nd in the 14/15 rankings.

So from a high point at the start of their reign both our revenues in comparison to our rivals fell, and so did our European rankings.

It is almost as if something happened in October 2015 that transformed our fortunes. As you say our revenues have increased incredibly since that point we are back up to 5th in the money League and have risen from 42nd in the UEFA rankings to 9th which is likely to improve next season.

Or it's almost as if they bought a sinking ship which they not only had to stop sinking, but then had to turn around on the path to success.

I guess given they've followed through on their promise to bring success and win the PL, you've now decided that it wasn't done fast enough so you can keep on complaining.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 07:13:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:10:00 pm
and third and fourth

Then a middle eighth before a double chorus to finish.
Classic.
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 07:18:59 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:58:49 pm
Or it's almost as if they bought a sinking ship which they not only had to stop sinking, but then had to turn around on the path to success.

I guess given they've followed through on their promise to bring success and win the PL, you've now decided that it wasn't done fast enough so you can keep on complaining.

The sinking of the ship was stopped within months of FSG taking over. Kenny had us in top 4 form instantly. Then the ship was holed by the disastrous spending spree that saw Comolli bring in the likes of Downing and Adam. The ship was well and truly righted when we came so close in 13/14.

Unfortunately it was then holed by selling Suarez and bringing in the likes of Balotelli, Lambert and Markovic.

So no matter how much you try and portray our decline as inevitable it was far from that. The first five years was basically FSG trying to reinvent the wheel with things like Comolli followed by the ill-fated transfer committee. Our improvement has come about not by FSG showing how clever they are but by doing what they should have done in the first place.   

Bringing in a world-class manager and recruiting top class players is what has transformed us. Sadly this season FSG holed the ship again with the ridiculous decision to start the season with only two fit senior centre backs. Followed by ignoring Klopp's pleas for a centre back until the end of the January window.   

Let's see if they remedy the situation in the summer with some of the RedBird investment.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm


This right now. It's just never ending. Have the powers that be double checked Al isn't a repurposed Russian bot?

Done.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 08:01:16 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Mac I love your theory that we are going to sign Mbappe in 2022 as some mad Nike plot.

Could you please explain this, if it is all about getting Mbappe their main Soccer superstar to a Nike club. Why would they effectively plot behind PSG's back and cost them potentially hundreds of millions in terms of a transfer fee.

You know the same PSG who became a Nike partner in 1989 and have extended that deal to 2032.

Well, Mbappe is leaving PSG on the free in the summer of 2022. It seems that his choice is between Adidas' flagship Real Madrid, and Nike's flagship LFC. If I am the CEO of Nike, I know where I would like to see Mbappe ...
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:16 pm
Well, Mbappe is leaving PSG on the free in the summer of 2022. It seems that his choice is between Adidas' flagship Real Madrid, and Nike's flagship LFC. If I am the CEO of Nike, I know where I would like to see Mbappe ...

Barcelona ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm
Someone please stop Al from himself.  :(
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 08:19:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm
Someone please stop Al from himself.  :(

His point is genuinely made.

I do wonder what this thread would look like without his "contributions". He'd probably call it an echo chamber



It's bot-posting #101 though, to think: Hmm. Everyone disagrees with me. Therefore everyone else is mad

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:19:50 pm
His point is genuinely made.

I do wonder what this thread would look like without his "contributions". He'd probably call it an echo chamber



It's bot-posting #101 though, to think: Hmm. Everyone disagrees with me. Therefore everyone else is mad



Here's the thing though on some points I agree with Al but he's just keeps repeating himself now and others just pile on him. It doesn't make good reading this.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 09:23:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:18:59 pm
The sinking of the ship was stopped within months of FSG taking over. Kenny had us in top 4 form instantly. Then the ship was holed by the disastrous spending spree that saw Comolli bring in the likes of Downing and Adam. The ship was well and truly righted when we came so close in 13/14.

Unfortunately it was then holed by selling Suarez and bringing in the likes of Balotelli, Lambert and Markovic.

So no matter how much you try and portray our decline as inevitable it was far from that. The first five years was basically FSG trying to reinvent the wheel with things like Comolli followed by the ill-fated transfer committee. Our improvement has come about not by FSG showing how clever they are but by doing what they should have done in the first place.   

Bringing in a world-class manager and recruiting top class players is what has transformed us. Sadly this season FSG holed the ship again with the ridiculous decision to start the season with only two fit senior centre backs. Followed by ignoring Klopp's pleas for a centre back until the end of the January window.   

Let's see if they remedy the situation in the summer with some of the RedBird investment.

For nearly any other club, you would say that Kenny and B Rodge (their equivalents) were at fault for the signings. Maybe Kenny really wanted to sign British players, it was his preference. Rodgers has stated multiple times he had the final say in transfers.

And heres where you always, always take the same line. You cant criticise Kenny because the whole forum will jump on you, and you know that. Its not what a proper red would do (justifiably I should add). So you dont. You couldnt criticise Rodgers then as well because the whole forum frowns on criticism of managers, and he did do really well for a good spell. So you dont.

It has to be someone elses fault, and who else but the hidden people behind the scenes, an idea that you well know will have a decent backing within the forum. So you do that and create this narrative.

Maybe Im wrong about your posts through the years. Maybe you really do see the world this way. But its all very populist, taking the line you know will receive the least pushback from the powers that be and the virtual fanbase as a whole, and you know that. Im sure Im not the only one who has seen that through the years.

One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
The Red Sox already owned 80 % of NESN when FSG(NESV) bought the Red Sox from the Yawkey trust in 2001.

Wait a minute

Is this a Connecticut Yawkey in King Arthur's court we are talking about? if so we have gotten all the way back to the 6th century which is pretty impressive.

also, you've got a percentage, 3 acronyms, and two words in a 6 word stretch--Im not sure thats even legal. Although it might be a new form of modern poetry. Would that fuck up a Turing Test do you think?

lemme try

16% of itk's are add irl

fyi 97% of faq's are pr

ok, ok not that hard. Oxfords going to need to deal with this. 

Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
How have the mods not closed this thread yet?  Its basically an Al pile-on - with neither party willing to give an inch. Step away from the keyboards, guys  ;D
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Al is fat enough to pile on everyone else at once though.

You know what they say Samie you are what you eat. Which is certainly true in your case  ;)


One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Well the weekend is upon is mate.


One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #901 on: Today at 12:09:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
;D

Well the weekend is upon is mate.


Im so fucking sick of Blinding Lights.

Fuck off the weekend.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #902 on: Today at 07:00:26 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
How have the mods not closed this thread yet? 
No footy is there Igy mate :)

They can't say they can't have their say though  ;D
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #903 on: Today at 09:26:27 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
But they have better owners because they have spent more money, right????
Thought the fans were the owners ...
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #904 on: Today at 09:34:12 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
How have the mods not closed this thread yet?  Its basically an Al pile-on - with neither party willing to give an inch.
Because he'll just dive into another thread and start all over again. The mods are probably letting him vent so at least its all in one place, which can then all be locked or deleted - forgotten forever like all the other threads he's hijacked.

It's not a pile on - he invites controversy and arguments by pushing his agenda to get attention. If the arguments showed facts, logic, perspective and balance, then we'd respond accordingly. There's been some brilliant threads and debates on this site over the years, but this isn't one of them.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #905 on: Today at 09:38:27 am
Do Nike have a new strategy as it seems their not renewing loads of players football boots contracts including  superstars like Neymar, Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Ramos.

Think over 40 players this season already .
