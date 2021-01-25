The sinking of the ship was stopped within months of FSG taking over. Kenny had us in top 4 form instantly. Then the ship was holed by the disastrous spending spree that saw Comolli bring in the likes of Downing and Adam. The ship was well and truly righted when we came so close in 13/14.



Unfortunately it was then holed by selling Suarez and bringing in the likes of Balotelli, Lambert and Markovic.



So no matter how much you try and portray our decline as inevitable it was far from that. The first five years was basically FSG trying to reinvent the wheel with things like Comolli followed by the ill-fated transfer committee. Our improvement has come about not by FSG showing how clever they are but by doing what they should have done in the first place.



Bringing in a world-class manager and recruiting top class players is what has transformed us. Sadly this season FSG holed the ship again with the ridiculous decision to start the season with only two fit senior centre backs. Followed by ignoring Klopp's pleas for a centre back until the end of the January window.



Let's see if they remedy the situation in the summer with some of the RedBird investment.



For nearly any other club, you would say that Kenny and B Rodge (their equivalents) were at fault for the signings. Maybe Kenny really wanted to sign British players, it was his preference. Rodgers has stated multiple times he had the final say in transfers.And heres where you always, always take the same line. You cant criticise Kenny because the whole forum will jump on you, and you know that. Its not what a proper red would do (justifiably I should add). So you dont. You couldnt criticise Rodgers then as well because the whole forum frowns on criticism of managers, and he did do really well for a good spell. So you dont.It has to be someone elses fault, and who else but the hidden people behind the scenes, an idea that you well know will have a decent backing within the forum. So you do that and create this narrative.Maybe Im wrong about your posts through the years. Maybe you really do see the world this way. But its all very populist, taking the line you know will receive the least pushback from the powers that be and the virtual fanbase as a whole, and you know that. Im sure Im not the only one who has seen that through the years.