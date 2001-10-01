Love FSG.



Hope they just keep doing what they're doing - making us progress and bringing success.



Not arsed how much we spend as long as we are run well, compete (win) and Klopp is happy.



I don't want Sugar Daddy owners, I'm not a spoilt brat.



I loved us winning the PL and CL by complying with FFP, made the victory even sweeter.



Money isn't everything, despite what many fans think. Think we've proven that over the years, but people still crave a Werner over a Jota, despite the latter being a better fit for us and costing less.



We box clever and I love it!